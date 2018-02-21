Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error

Andreas Christensen cost Chelsea victory against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, but Antonio Conte hailed the defender's "incredible" performance.
After a flawless defensive display at Stamford Bridge, where the Premier League champions led through Willian's strike, Christensen's loose pass evaded Cesc Fabregas with 15 minutes to play.
Barca captain Andres Iniesta subsequently set up Lionel Messi to beat the otherwise untested Thibaut Courtois to earn the Catalans a crucial away goal to take into the second leg on March 14.
Conte left club captain Gary Cahill on the bench but the Italian said he did not regret selecting Christensen in the heart of a back three, the Denmark international flanked by Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.
"It was a great performance, an incredible performance," Conte told a post-match news conference. "He is only 21 and it is great he can play with that maturity. He was one of the best players. He played a top game and I am very pleased for his performance.
"I don't remember a great save from Thibaut. They had the one chance in the first half with Paulinho and then the second half with [Luis] Suarez. I think we played a really good game and I must be pleased because my players made a great effort. They followed the plan, the programme we prepared.
"They showed themselves to be a really strong team, a fantastic team, but we showed that if we are ready to work very hard together defensively but at the same time when you continue to have the right feeling with the ball to create the chance to score I think that we can try to do something incredible at Camp Nou."
Antonio Conte says we were very close to playing a perfect game. He says there was one mistake but against this type of opponent, if you do that, you pay. There is a bit of disappointment but this game must give us confidence he adds. #CHEBAR— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 20, 2018
Conte did not make his first change until 83 minutes had been played, Alvaro Morata replacing Pedro, with Danny Drinkwater then coming on for former Barca midfielder Fabregas.
But Conte, who did not use his third substitution, with Olivier Giroud among the players left on the bench, reiterated that he felt Chelsea – who fielded a front three of Willian, Pedro and Eden Hazard – performed to a high standard.
"Without the mistake Barca were struggling to create a chance to score," Conte said. "We tried to exploit the situation. Don't forget we hit the post twice and we were unlucky. We gave 120 per cent.
"Our three strikers played very well and a fantastic game. Willian played really well against Hull [City in the FA Cup] and in the last three games we have scored eight times – seven with Willian, Pedro and Hazard. We must be pleased with the game, not the final result."
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Tigres held
|Ranieri: I´ll quit Nantes if offered Italy job
|Barcelona are great even without Neymar – Willian
|Conte wants to see out Chelsea contract but has bags packed
|Messi goal will give Barcelona more space at Camp Nou – Suarez
|Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
|Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes
|Valverde: Barcelona away goal not definitive for progression
|Muller & Robben bemoan poor first half despite Bayern rout
|Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
|Defending for 90 minutes at Barcelona a ´suicide mission´ - Fabregas
|Championship Review: Villa miss chance to move into promotion places
|Messi ends his Chelsea hoodoo
|Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1: Messi breaks Blues hoodoo to leave tie in the balance
|Bayern Munich 5 Besiktas 0: Two-goal Muller inspires emphatic win after Vida red
|De Vrij confirms intention to leave Lazio on free transfer
|Sanchez move down to Champions League frustration at Arsenal - Mourinho
|Mourinho suggests Pogba is fit to face Sevilla
|AFC Champions League Review: Hulk & Oscar lead Shanghai, Jeonbuk Motors hit six
|Cech expects Ospina to start for Arsenal in EFL Cup final
|Gueye signs new Everton deal until 2022
|FA charges Man City and Wigan for failing to control players
|Aguero faces no action over Wigan fan incident
|Las Palmas get green light to sign Viera replacement amid Nasri talk
|FA issues West Ham with anti-doping charge
|Florenzi a doubt to face Shakhtar, confirms Roma´s Di Francesco
|Maybe we ´lock him up or tie him up´ – Montella ponders how to stop Sanchez
|Pogba and Ibrahimovic train with Man Utd ahead of Sevilla tie
|Zidane hints at resting Ronaldo for Real Madrid´s trip to Leganes
|Modric adds to Real Madrid injury worries
|Wolfsburg turn to Labbadia in fight for Bundesliga survival
|Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
|Drogba ´couldn´t be more proud´ as son signs for Guingamp
|Stones making no excuses for shock Wigan defeat
|Bellugi scathing of Inter form and transfer policy
|Rakitic: I´ve not seen Messi in the gym this often
|Besiktas face Bayern test, Messi seeks to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Sevilla v Manchester United: Montella and Mourinho unified in pursuit of identity
|Jose Morais: The Mourinho acolyte bringing Barcelona to Barnsley
|Rakitic: More to Chelsea than just Hazard
|Klopp tactics behind my form – Salah
|Young: Man United can win Champions League
|Messi is best but ´not invincible´, says Pedro
|It´s a red card – Guardiola accepts Delph sending off amid City´s Wigan woe
|Aguero lashes out at fan as tempers flare after Wigan stun Man City
|Grigg revels in dousing Manchester City´s fire
|Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester City 0: Grigg ends Guardiola´s quadruple dream
|Messi the best but don´t forget Suarez, says Chelsea boss Conte
|I need a great game – Hazard aiming for Messi heights
|AFC Champions League Review: El-Arabi´s brace seals Al Wahda´s fate
|Barcelona boss Valverde tells Chelsea: History counts
|Schmidt departs as Wolfsburg face relegation fight
|Madrid, Barca & PSG are Champions League favourites, says Heynckes
|Former football coach Bennell sentenced to 31 years
|Hummels wary of ´top European team´ as Bayern prepare for Besiktas
|WATCH: ´Crazy´ Evra drives to West Ham training in London cab
|Barca clash a chance for Chelsea ´to do things right´, proclaims Rudiger
|Lucas claims Tottenham can win Champions League
|Barcelona tie will not decide Conte´s Chelsea future, says Deco
|Lewandowski won´t be distracted by Real Madrid rumours
|Man Utd must not underestimate Sevilla - Navas
|Iniesta will not be made welcome at Stamford Bridge, warns Azpilicueta
|Ballack sees ´a big difference´ between Bundesliga and Premier League
|Betis boss would have preferred to face Madrid´s BBC
|Chelsea v Barcelona: Messi´s blues against the Blues
|James leaving Madrid was the best thing, says father
|He´s looking good – Zidane thrilled with Ronaldo
|It needs to take 30 seconds – Matic wants quicker VAR
|Gattuso: My job is to be the players´ nightmare until season´s end
|I wasn´t good enough – Guardiola reveals Wigan rejection
|Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia abandoned after red-card frenzy
|It was crazy, but I like that - Zidane revels in eight-goal Betis thriller