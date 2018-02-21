Firmino escapes punishment after Holgate allegation

Roberto Firmino has escaped disciplinary action after Everton's Mason Holgate alleged the Liverpool star made a discriminatory comment during January's Merseyside derby, the Football Association has confirmed.

The incident occurred during the FA Cup meeting at Anfield on January 5, a match Liverpool went on to win 2-1 thanks to a late Virgil van Dijk header.

Holgate pushed Firmino into the stands and sparked ugly scenes as the pair squared up to each other.

The two players exchanged words and Holgate reacted angrily, with the Everton youngster lodging a complaint with the referee alleging Firmino had used a discriminatory term.

The FA's investigation saw them interview 12 players and officials from the two clubs, referee Bobby Madley and a fourth official, but none actually heard what Firmino was alleged to have said.



Firmino admitted in his interview to insulting Holgate in Portuguese, but he was adamant the comments were not of a racial nature.





Although the FA are confident Holgate's accusation was made "in good faith", they deemed there to be insufficient evidence to bring a charge against Firmino.

The FA's statement confirming the decision read: "Having considered all of the available evidence, we consider it is not sufficient to raise a charge against Firmino.

"However, we are completely satisfied that the allegation was made in absolute good faith by Holgate and that there is no suggestion of this being an intentionally false or malicious allegation."