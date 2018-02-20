Related

Article

Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City

20 February 2018 12:53

Wigan Athletic have promised a full investigation into the pitch invasion that marred their FA Cup win over Manchester City on Monday.

Will Grigg scored the only goal of the game after 79 minutes to book a quarter-final tie against Southampton for Paul Cook's side and end the runaway Premier League leaders' prospects of a quadruple.

Hundreds of fans streamed onto the pitch in celebration after the final whistle, with City striker Sergio Aguero involved in an altercation with one individual who approached the player from behind.

Wigan accept that "a minority" of fans "acted in an inappropriate manner" and have vowed to take action.

A statement released by the League One club on Tuesday read: "Following Monday night's enthralling victory over Manchester City in the Emirates FA Cup, the club were disappointed to see supporters encroach the pitch at the final whistle.

"Chief Executive Jonathan Jackson commented: 'Whilst we appreciate that the vast majority of supporters who ran on to the pitch did so spontaneously to celebrate a famous victory, we were disappointed with the action of a minority of supporters who acted in an inappropriate manner.

"'Player and staff safety is of paramount importance and we will conduct a full investigation.

"'However, it is important to not let the actions of a few supporters detract from an incredible night at the DW Stadium. A special atmosphere was created by both sets of supporters and the match was yet another memorable day in the history of Wigan Athletic.'"

The FA is expected to conduct their own investigation into the incident involving Aguero, who was seen lashing out at the fan as Wigan defender Chey Dunkley tried to calm the situation.

Meanwhile, some of the travelling City supporters had an altercation with stewards, during which objects – including an advertising hoarding – were thrown.

Reacting to the events, Wigan chairman David Sharpe told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It is not nice to see, football is emotional, it is what it does to fans. But I don't like to see this at the end of the game.

"It is a massive result, but we have to stay classy in football. I don't like what I am seeing here."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 21 February

00:28 Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
00:14 Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes

Tuesday 20 February

23:48 Valverde: Barcelona away goal not definitive for progression
23:40 Muller & Robben bemoan poor first half despite Bayern rout
23:36 Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
23:27 Defending for 90 minutes at Barcelona a ´suicide mission´ - Fabregas
23:18 Championship Review: Villa miss chance to move into promotion places
22:54 Messi ends his Chelsea hoodoo
22:40 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1: Messi breaks Blues hoodoo to leave tie in the balance
22:37 Bayern Munich 5 Besiktas 0: Two-goal Muller inspires emphatic win after Vida red
21:24 De Vrij confirms intention to leave Lazio on free transfer
20:44 Sanchez move down to Champions League frustration at Arsenal - Mourinho
20:27 Mourinho suggests Pogba is fit to face Sevilla
20:02 AFC Champions League Review: Hulk & Oscar lead Shanghai, Jeonbuk Motors hit six
19:23 Cech expects Ospina to start for Arsenal in EFL Cup final
19:04 Gueye signs new Everton deal until 2022
18:47 FA charges Man City and Wigan for failing to control players
18:45 Aguero faces no action over Wigan fan incident
18:02 Las Palmas get green light to sign Viera replacement amid Nasri talk
17:29 FA issues West Ham with anti-doping charge
17:24 Florenzi a doubt to face Shakhtar, confirms Roma´s Di Francesco
16:47 Maybe we ´lock him up or tie him up´ – Montella ponders how to stop Sanchez
15:10 Pogba and Ibrahimovic train with Man Utd ahead of Sevilla tie
14:58 Zidane hints at resting Ronaldo for Real Madrid´s trip to Leganes
14:03 Modric adds to Real Madrid injury worries
13:24 Wolfsburg turn to Labbadia in fight for Bundesliga survival
12:53 Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
12:22 Drogba ´couldn´t be more proud´ as son signs for Guingamp
11:30 Stones making no excuses for shock Wigan defeat
10:57 Bellugi scathing of Inter form and transfer policy
09:39 Rakitic: I´ve not seen Messi in the gym this often
09:00 Besiktas face Bayern test, Messi seeks to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 Sevilla v Manchester United: Montella and Mourinho unified in pursuit of identity
08:00 Jose Morais: The Mourinho acolyte bringing Barcelona to Barnsley
06:17 Rakitic: More to Chelsea than just Hazard
03:15 Klopp tactics behind my form – Salah
02:42 Young: Man United can win Champions League
01:34 Messi is best but ´not invincible´, says Pedro
00:47 It´s a red card – Guardiola accepts Delph sending off amid City´s Wigan woe

Monday 19 February

23:55 Aguero lashes out at fan as tempers flare after Wigan stun Man City
23:29 Grigg revels in dousing Manchester City´s fire
22:53 Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester City 0: Grigg ends Guardiola´s quadruple dream
22:28 Messi the best but don´t forget Suarez, says Chelsea boss Conte
21:29 I need a great game – Hazard aiming for Messi heights
21:09 AFC Champions League Review: El-Arabi´s brace seals Al Wahda´s fate
20:26 Barcelona boss Valverde tells Chelsea: History counts
19:51 Schmidt departs as Wolfsburg face relegation fight
19:24 Madrid, Barca & PSG are Champions League favourites, says Heynckes
17:03 Former football coach Bennell sentenced to 31 years
16:02 Hummels wary of ´top European team´ as Bayern prepare for Besiktas
15:13 WATCH: ´Crazy´ Evra drives to West Ham training in London cab
14:46 Barca clash a chance for Chelsea ´to do things right´, proclaims Rudiger
14:16 Lucas claims Tottenham can win Champions League
13:05 Barcelona tie will not decide Conte´s Chelsea future, says Deco
12:17 Lewandowski won´t be distracted by Real Madrid rumours
11:47 Man Utd must not underestimate Sevilla - Navas
10:53 Iniesta will not be made welcome at Stamford Bridge, warns Azpilicueta
10:01 Ballack sees ´a big difference´ between Bundesliga and Premier League
09:00 Betis boss would have preferred to face Madrid´s BBC
09:00 Chelsea v Barcelona: Messi´s blues against the Blues
07:21 James leaving Madrid was the best thing, says father
06:33 He´s looking good – Zidane thrilled with Ronaldo
05:57 It needs to take 30 seconds – Matic wants quicker VAR
02:16 Gattuso: My job is to be the players´ nightmare until season´s end
01:52 I wasn´t good enough – Guardiola reveals Wigan rejection
01:00 Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia abandoned after red-card frenzy
00:37 It was crazy, but I like that - Zidane revels in eight-goal Betis thriller

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 27 +59 72
2 Manchester United 27 +32 56
3 Liverpool 27 +30 54
4 Chelsea 27 +26 53
5 Tottenham Hotspur 27 +28 52

Facebook

18+ GambleAware