Related

Article

Valverde: Barcelona away goal not definitive for progression

20 February 2018 23:48

Ernesto Valverde believes Barcelona's away goal in a 1-1 Champions League draw at Chelsea is not a "definitive" sign the LaLiga team will progress to the quarter-finals.

Willian's goal looked set to give the Premier League champions a narrow lead to take into the second leg of the last-16 tie.

But when Andreas Christensen's sloppy pass to Cesc Fabregas let the visitors in, Andres Iniesta squared for Lionel Messi to tuck home his first goal in nine appearances against the Blues.

And while Valverde conceded Messi's strike was a big moment in the context of the tie, he does not think it necessarily means Barca will be going through.

"The equaliser was very important, scoring here," Valverde told a post-match news conference. "They might be happy with the result and we have to be respectful with their style of play.

"They didn't make as many passes as us, but they pressed high and made it difficult for us. The away goal isn't definitive but it is important.

"We make it a very positive thing. It was a clash of styles. We tried to control the game. We had a lot of possession and tried to get close to the goal. They tried to get us on the counter.

"We had a lack of quality in the final third. There was a lot of congestion and they defended well. Willian hit the post a couple of times. We lacked clear-cut chances.

"But we managed to get an error out of them and get the equaliser and it is a good result in the end."

Valverde opted to leave Ousmane Dembele as an unused substitute, only making two of his three changes, but the Barcelona coach defended the selection of Paulinho in a midfield four.

"When I went to choose the team I had to think about the best way to play, as much as having to choose Paulinho and having [Aleix] Vidal to come on," Valverde said.

"I made that decision and be respectful of the way they play. [Paulinho] had a chance in the first half but missed."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 21 February

00:28 Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
00:14 Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes

Tuesday 20 February

23:48 Valverde: Barcelona away goal not definitive for progression
23:40 Muller & Robben bemoan poor first half despite Bayern rout
23:36 Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
23:27 Defending for 90 minutes at Barcelona a ´suicide mission´ - Fabregas
23:18 Championship Review: Villa miss chance to move into promotion places
22:54 Messi ends his Chelsea hoodoo
22:40 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1: Messi breaks Blues hoodoo to leave tie in the balance
22:37 Bayern Munich 5 Besiktas 0: Two-goal Muller inspires emphatic win after Vida red
21:24 De Vrij confirms intention to leave Lazio on free transfer
20:44 Sanchez move down to Champions League frustration at Arsenal - Mourinho
20:27 Mourinho suggests Pogba is fit to face Sevilla
20:02 AFC Champions League Review: Hulk & Oscar lead Shanghai, Jeonbuk Motors hit six
19:23 Cech expects Ospina to start for Arsenal in EFL Cup final
19:04 Gueye signs new Everton deal until 2022
18:47 FA charges Man City and Wigan for failing to control players
18:45 Aguero faces no action over Wigan fan incident
18:02 Las Palmas get green light to sign Viera replacement amid Nasri talk
17:29 FA issues West Ham with anti-doping charge
17:24 Florenzi a doubt to face Shakhtar, confirms Roma´s Di Francesco
16:47 Maybe we ´lock him up or tie him up´ – Montella ponders how to stop Sanchez
15:10 Pogba and Ibrahimovic train with Man Utd ahead of Sevilla tie
14:58 Zidane hints at resting Ronaldo for Real Madrid´s trip to Leganes
14:03 Modric adds to Real Madrid injury worries
13:24 Wolfsburg turn to Labbadia in fight for Bundesliga survival
12:53 Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
12:22 Drogba ´couldn´t be more proud´ as son signs for Guingamp
11:30 Stones making no excuses for shock Wigan defeat
10:57 Bellugi scathing of Inter form and transfer policy
09:39 Rakitic: I´ve not seen Messi in the gym this often
09:00 Besiktas face Bayern test, Messi seeks to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 Sevilla v Manchester United: Montella and Mourinho unified in pursuit of identity
08:00 Jose Morais: The Mourinho acolyte bringing Barcelona to Barnsley
06:17 Rakitic: More to Chelsea than just Hazard
03:15 Klopp tactics behind my form – Salah
02:42 Young: Man United can win Champions League
01:34 Messi is best but ´not invincible´, says Pedro
00:47 It´s a red card – Guardiola accepts Delph sending off amid City´s Wigan woe

Monday 19 February

23:55 Aguero lashes out at fan as tempers flare after Wigan stun Man City
23:29 Grigg revels in dousing Manchester City´s fire
22:53 Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester City 0: Grigg ends Guardiola´s quadruple dream
22:28 Messi the best but don´t forget Suarez, says Chelsea boss Conte
21:29 I need a great game – Hazard aiming for Messi heights
21:09 AFC Champions League Review: El-Arabi´s brace seals Al Wahda´s fate
20:26 Barcelona boss Valverde tells Chelsea: History counts
19:51 Schmidt departs as Wolfsburg face relegation fight
19:24 Madrid, Barca & PSG are Champions League favourites, says Heynckes
17:03 Former football coach Bennell sentenced to 31 years
16:02 Hummels wary of ´top European team´ as Bayern prepare for Besiktas
15:13 WATCH: ´Crazy´ Evra drives to West Ham training in London cab
14:46 Barca clash a chance for Chelsea ´to do things right´, proclaims Rudiger
14:16 Lucas claims Tottenham can win Champions League
13:05 Barcelona tie will not decide Conte´s Chelsea future, says Deco
12:17 Lewandowski won´t be distracted by Real Madrid rumours
11:47 Man Utd must not underestimate Sevilla - Navas
10:53 Iniesta will not be made welcome at Stamford Bridge, warns Azpilicueta
10:01 Ballack sees ´a big difference´ between Bundesliga and Premier League
09:00 Betis boss would have preferred to face Madrid´s BBC
09:00 Chelsea v Barcelona: Messi´s blues against the Blues
07:21 James leaving Madrid was the best thing, says father
06:33 He´s looking good – Zidane thrilled with Ronaldo
05:57 It needs to take 30 seconds – Matic wants quicker VAR
02:16 Gattuso: My job is to be the players´ nightmare until season´s end
01:52 I wasn´t good enough – Guardiola reveals Wigan rejection
01:00 Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia abandoned after red-card frenzy
00:37 It was crazy, but I like that - Zidane revels in eight-goal Betis thriller

Facebook

18+ GambleAware