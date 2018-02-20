Messi ends his Chelsea hoodoo

Lionel Messi ended his case of the blues against Chelsea after scoring for Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had failed to score in his eight previous encounters against the reigning Premier League champions.
However, Messi ended his hoodoo after equalising for Barca during the opening leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
After Willian put Chelsea ahead just past the hour-mark, Messi restored parity 13 minutes later in London.
30 - Lionel Messi has scored his first-ever goal against Chelsea in nine appearances, netting with his 30th shot against them. Finally. #CHEBAR pic.twitter.com/VKVfoiHmcX— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2018
Andres Iniesta pounced on a stray ball just outside the penalty area and punished Chelsea – cutting the ball back for Messi to side-foot past Thibaut Courtois.
