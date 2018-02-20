Maybe we ´lock him up or tie him up´ – Montella ponders how to stop Sanchez

Vincenzo Montella joked that Sevilla's best hope of nullifying Alexis Sanchez on Wednesday will be to "lock up or tie up" the Manchester United star.
Sevilla host United in their Champions League round of 16 first leg in a tie the Premier League side are favourites for.
The match will likely see Sanchez make his first appearance in the competition for United following his January move from Arsenal, and he appears to have settled in quickly.
Sanchez claimed an assist in United's 2-0 FA Cup defeat of Huddersfield Town on Saturday and has generally looked lively in the majority of his outings since leaving the Gunners.
As such, Montella suggests Sevilla might have to cross the line in order to stop him at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Who's ready to see this place erupt? AllSevillaUnited #WeAreSevilla pic.twitter.com/auLcnwToGV
— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) February 20, 2018
"Well, maybe we can lock him up with a padlock or tie him up with rope," Montella quipped in his pre-match news conference on Tuesday.
"I remember Sanchez really well from his time in Italy [with Udinese]. He has improved a lot his style in his career and he's a really good player in terms of the transitions and finding spaces, and has a really good speed in attack."
Montella also spoke highly of United manager Jose Mourinho, labelling the Portuguese coach a "pioneer" who he admires.
"I don't know how many matches Mourinho has played in this competition," Montella added. "More than 100 I think, but we will be ready to play this match.
"I'm very excited because he was a pioneer in his way of working. I've read his books, I've studied his tactics. He's undoubtedly a coach you have to study.
"It's a challenge to beat Mourinho, but it is a pleasure to prepare for this type of game. I hope that tomorrow we will be better [than United]. I am happy with this moment for the club, for the players, for the fans."
Sevilla did have injury concerns before training on Tuesday, but Joaquin Correa and Ever Banega have both been passed fit in two significant boosts for Montella.
@tucu_correa is ready to face @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/NMeu0OmB10
— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) February 20, 2018
"Correa is fine," Montella confirmed. "On Monday he did not finish training as a precaution, but today [Tuesday] he has completed it. He can play, as can Banega."
|Valverde: Barcelona away goal not definitive for progression
|Muller & Robben bemoan poor first half despite Bayern rout
|Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
|Defending for 90 minutes at Barcelona a ´suicide mission´ - Fabregas
|Championship Review: Villa miss chance to move into promotion places
|Messi ends his Chelsea hoodoo
|Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1: Messi breaks Blues hoodoo to leave tie in the balance
|Bayern Munich 5 Besiktas 0: Two-goal Muller inspires emphatic win after Vida red
|De Vrij confirms intention to leave Lazio on free transfer
|Sanchez move down to Champions League frustration at Arsenal - Mourinho
|Mourinho suggests Pogba is fit to face Sevilla
|AFC Champions League Review: Hulk & Oscar lead Shanghai, Jeonbuk Motors hit six
|Cech expects Ospina to start for Arsenal in EFL Cup final
|Gueye signs new Everton deal until 2022
|FA charges Man City and Wigan for failing to control players
|Aguero faces no action over Wigan fan incident
|Las Palmas get green light to sign Viera replacement amid Nasri talk
|FA issues West Ham with anti-doping charge
|Florenzi a doubt to face Shakhtar, confirms Roma´s Di Francesco
|Maybe we ´lock him up or tie him up´ – Montella ponders how to stop Sanchez
|Pogba and Ibrahimovic train with Man Utd ahead of Sevilla tie
|Zidane hints at resting Ronaldo for Real Madrid´s trip to Leganes
|Modric adds to Real Madrid injury worries
|Wolfsburg turn to Labbadia in fight for Bundesliga survival
|Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
|Drogba ´couldn´t be more proud´ as son signs for Guingamp
|Stones making no excuses for shock Wigan defeat
|Bellugi scathing of Inter form and transfer policy
|Rakitic: I´ve not seen Messi in the gym this often
|Besiktas face Bayern test, Messi seeks to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Sevilla v Manchester United: Montella and Mourinho unified in pursuit of identity
|Jose Morais: The Mourinho acolyte bringing Barcelona to Barnsley
|Rakitic: More to Chelsea than just Hazard
|Klopp tactics behind my form – Salah
|Young: Man United can win Champions League
|Messi is best but ´not invincible´, says Pedro
|It´s a red card – Guardiola accepts Delph sending off amid City´s Wigan woe
|Aguero lashes out at fan as tempers flare after Wigan stun Man City
|Grigg revels in dousing Manchester City´s fire
|Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester City 0: Grigg ends Guardiola´s quadruple dream
|Messi the best but don´t forget Suarez, says Chelsea boss Conte
|I need a great game – Hazard aiming for Messi heights
|AFC Champions League Review: El-Arabi´s brace seals Al Wahda´s fate
|Barcelona boss Valverde tells Chelsea: History counts
|Schmidt departs as Wolfsburg face relegation fight
|Madrid, Barca & PSG are Champions League favourites, says Heynckes
|Former football coach Bennell sentenced to 31 years
|Hummels wary of ´top European team´ as Bayern prepare for Besiktas
|WATCH: ´Crazy´ Evra drives to West Ham training in London cab
|Barca clash a chance for Chelsea ´to do things right´, proclaims Rudiger
|Lucas claims Tottenham can win Champions League
|Barcelona tie will not decide Conte´s Chelsea future, says Deco
|Lewandowski won´t be distracted by Real Madrid rumours
|Man Utd must not underestimate Sevilla - Navas
|Iniesta will not be made welcome at Stamford Bridge, warns Azpilicueta
|Ballack sees ´a big difference´ between Bundesliga and Premier League
|Betis boss would have preferred to face Madrid´s BBC
|Chelsea v Barcelona: Messi´s blues against the Blues
|James leaving Madrid was the best thing, says father
|He´s looking good – Zidane thrilled with Ronaldo
|It needs to take 30 seconds – Matic wants quicker VAR
|Gattuso: My job is to be the players´ nightmare until season´s end
|I wasn´t good enough – Guardiola reveals Wigan rejection
|Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia abandoned after red-card frenzy
|It was crazy, but I like that - Zidane revels in eight-goal Betis thriller