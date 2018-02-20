Las Palmas get green light to sign Viera replacement amid Nasri talk

Las Palmas have received the green light from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga to sign a free agent outside of the transfer window following the departure of Jonathan Viera to Beijing Guoan.
Viera's move to the Chinese Super League was confirmed on Monday after a couple of weeks of speculation, dealing the relegation-threatened side a significant blow.
The Spain international was a vital part of their team and had impressed ever since returning to the club in 2015 after spells with Valencia, Rayo Vallecano and Standard Liege.
Although the transfer fee has not been made public due to a confidentiality clause, Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez confirmed on Monday that he has managed to obtain 30 per cent of any future sale.
Viera's exit leaves Las Palmas without their best player, but they have at least been given the all-clear to bring in a replacement on a free despite the transfer window being closed.
Las Palmas posted the confirmation on their official Twitter account, writing: "The RFEF and LaLiga confirmed to UD Las Palmas that they can sign a player who occupies the position of Jonathan Viera, as long as he meets the "unemployed player" requirements demanded by FIFA and the RFEF."
Shortly before Las Palmas' announcement on Tuesday, Ramirez had spoken of interest in an "important footballer", with Samir Nasri said to be a potential target.
Nasri, who played in LaLiga with Sevilla last season, has been without a club since having his Antalyaspor contract terminated by mutual consent in January.
