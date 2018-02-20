Klopp tactics behind my form – Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah paid tribute to Jurgen Klopp, saying the manager's tactics had led to his incredible form this season.

Salah has scored 30 goals in all competitions in his first campaign at Anfield, having arrived from Roma in the close-season.

The Egypt international said Klopp deserved credit for his performances so far in 2017-18.

"With the boss here, I play a little bit closer to the goal, more so than at any other club or more than any of my other coaches have asked me to," Salah told Liverpool's matchday programme.

"So I am always in front of the goal to give me the opportunity to score. The manager is always telling me to stay close to the goal in training."

More stunners from Mo. pic.twitter.com/dUMfQPhVS7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 18, 2018

Salah has netted 22 times in 26 Premier League games and also seven in nine in the Champions League.

Despite his form, the 25-year-old said he was still searching for improvement in his game.

"I don't want to say too much because we still have a long way to go in the season and I don't want to give too much away. But yes, it's something we have worked on in the training sessions," Salah said.

"You cannot score 10 goals from 10 balls – that's impossible and I know that I have missed many chances too this season. But I am trying to improve.

"I am always trying to see my weaknesses and then work on them and I am always trying to score in different ways.

"The coaches help me so much to do that and I also work hard alone after the training sessions."