Klopp tactics behind my form – Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah paid tribute to Jurgen Klopp, saying the manager's tactics had led to his incredible form this season.
Salah has scored 30 goals in all competitions in his first campaign at Anfield, having arrived from Roma in the close-season.
The Egypt international said Klopp deserved credit for his performances so far in 2017-18.
"With the boss here, I play a little bit closer to the goal, more so than at any other club or more than any of my other coaches have asked me to," Salah told Liverpool's matchday programme.
"So I am always in front of the goal to give me the opportunity to score. The manager is always telling me to stay close to the goal in training."
More stunners from Mo. pic.twitter.com/dUMfQPhVS7— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 18, 2018
Salah has netted 22 times in 26 Premier League games and also seven in nine in the Champions League.
Despite his form, the 25-year-old said he was still searching for improvement in his game.
"I don't want to say too much because we still have a long way to go in the season and I don't want to give too much away. But yes, it's something we have worked on in the training sessions," Salah said.
"You cannot score 10 goals from 10 balls – that's impossible and I know that I have missed many chances too this season. But I am trying to improve.
"I am always trying to see my weaknesses and then work on them and I am always trying to score in different ways.
"The coaches help me so much to do that and I also work hard alone after the training sessions."
|Drogba ´couldn´t be more proud´ as son signs for Guingamp
|Stones making no excuses for shock Wigan defeat
|Bellugi scathing of Inter form and transfer policy
|Rakitic: I´ve not seen Messi in the gym this often
|Besiktas face Bayern test, Messi seeks to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Sevilla v Manchester United: Montella and Mourinho unified in pursuit of identity
|Jose Morais: The Mourinho acolyte bringing Barcelona to Barnsley
|Rakitic: More to Chelsea than just Hazard
|Klopp tactics behind my form – Salah
|Young: Man United can win Champions League
|Messi is best but ´not invincible´, says Pedro
|It´s a red card – Guardiola accepts Delph sending off amid City´s Wigan woe
|Aguero lashes out at fan as tempers flare after Wigan stun Man City
|Grigg revels in dousing Manchester City´s fire
|Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester City 0: Grigg ends Guardiola´s quadruple dream
|Messi the best but don´t forget Suarez, says Chelsea boss Conte
|I need a great game – Hazard aiming for Messi heights
|AFC Champions League Review: El-Arabi´s brace seals Al Wahda´s fate
|Barcelona boss Valverde tells Chelsea: History counts
|Schmidt departs as Wolfsburg face relegation fight
|Madrid, Barca & PSG are Champions League favourites, says Heynckes
|Former football coach Bennell sentenced to 31 years
|Hummels wary of ´top European team´ as Bayern prepare for Besiktas
|WATCH: ´Crazy´ Evra drives to West Ham training in London cab
|Barca clash a chance for Chelsea ´to do things right´, proclaims Rudiger
|Lucas claims Tottenham can win Champions League
|Barcelona tie will not decide Conte´s Chelsea future, says Deco
|Lewandowski won´t be distracted by Real Madrid rumours
|Man Utd must not underestimate Sevilla - Navas
|Iniesta will not be made welcome at Stamford Bridge, warns Azpilicueta
|Ballack sees ´a big difference´ between Bundesliga and Premier League
|Betis boss would have preferred to face Madrid´s BBC
|Chelsea v Barcelona: Messi´s blues against the Blues
|James leaving Madrid was the best thing, says father
|He´s looking good – Zidane thrilled with Ronaldo
|It needs to take 30 seconds – Matic wants quicker VAR
|Gattuso: My job is to be the players´ nightmare until season´s end
|I wasn´t good enough – Guardiola reveals Wigan rejection
|Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia abandoned after red-card frenzy
|It was crazy, but I like that - Zidane revels in eight-goal Betis thriller
|Asensio credits Zidane for Madrid´s thrilling Betis comeback
|Zidane hopeful over Marcelo hamstring injury
|Bonaventura claims Milan can catch Inter
|Bravo for Claudio! Guardiola to pick keeper at Wembley
|Mourinho hoping for reinforcements at Sevilla
|Real Madrid become first side to score 6,000 goals in LaLiga
|Real Betis 3 Real Madrid 5: Asensio at the double in LaLiga classic
|AC Milan 1 Sampdoria 0: Bonaventura makes it 10 unbeaten for Rossoneri
|Schurrle excited to finally link up with Reus and Gotze
|Real Madrid defender Marcelo suffers hamstring injury
|Costa fumes referees ´want to give me a card´, but Simeone plays down penalty row
|Stoger makes Dortmund history with Gladbach win
|Championship Review: Leeds fight back for point, Norwich & Ipswich share derby spoils
|Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Borussia Dortmund 1: Burki unbeatable as Reus returns to haunt Foals
|FA Cup ´magic´ no surprise to Pochettino after Rochdale thriller
|Rochdale hero Davies: This is every kid´s dream
|Atletico Madrid will not stop in pursuit of Barcelona, promises Gameiro
|´Wrong image´ to blame for VAR confusion in Manchester United´s FA Cup win
|Rochdale 2 Tottenham 2: Davies denies Kane in FA Cup classic
|Atletico Madrid 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Gameiro and Costa settle cagey clash
|Napoli set club record with another Serie A win
|Napoli 1 SPAL 0: Allan sends hosts top of Serie A again
|Allegri allays Higuain injury fears
|Allegri convinced Juve can get past Spurs
|Everton fear ´long-term´ injury for Mangala
|If it isn´t Madrid, it´s Paris - Hazard tires of speculation
|Torino 0 Juventus 1: Champions win derby but lose Higuain
|Neymar exit made Barcelona stronger - Ter Stegen
|Injured Higuain forced off against Torino
|Jesus confident of returning strong after knee injury
|We had to change hotels – Ovrebo recalls fury after 2009 Chelsea-Barcelona semi-final
|Spalletti: Inter board will decide my future
|Fabregas still wary of timeless Iniesta
|Liverpool´s 30-goal hero Salah: There´s more to come
|Valverde: Coutinho dropped for the good of Barcelona
|Ronaldo better than Neymar? No says Xavi
|Real Madrid hurt you with nothing – Xavi says PSG loss an injustice
|Conte: Chelsea need perfect game to stop Messi and Barcelona
|Inter in a fragile moment, says Spalletti
|Booed Emery praises PSG´s mental strength