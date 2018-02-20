Gueye signs new Everton deal until 2022

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has signed a new four-year contract at Goodison Park.

Gueye has been a key contributor for Everton since joining from Aston Villa in 2016, and has started 24 Premier League games this season.

The 28-year-old Senegal international had been linked with a move to Chelsea last August before the Premier League champions bought Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City.

But Gueye - who has made more tackles than any other Premier League player since he moved to Goodison Park - has now committed his future to Everton until 2022.

"Everton is the right place for me and this is why I have signed my new deal," Gueye told Everton's website.

"I am very happy to sign a new contract with Everton. It is great for me and for the club and I am very happy.

"I love the fans here. They have been great to me. They made it easy for me to sign this contract. Of course, I spoke with my family and my agent, but the love of the fans was really important and this is a really good thing for me."

221 - Idrissa Gueye has made 221 tackles in the Premier League since his Everton debut in August 2016; 13 more than any other player in the competition. Enforcer. pic.twitter.com/4x8IvE2VrP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2018

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is also thrilled Gueye has opted to extend his stay.

"I'm really pleased that Idrissa has signed a new deal at the club," Allardyce said. "He's been terrific since I've been here and it's fantastic for the club.

"I love his attitude, the way he enjoys his football, the dedication and focus with which he trains every day and always with a smile on his face.

"It's great that he's committed long-term to Everton and he will enjoy some of his best football here in the years ahead."