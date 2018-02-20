Article

Bayern Munich 5 Besiktas 0: Two-goal Muller inspires emphatic win after Vida red

20 February 2018 22:37

Thomas Muller inspired Bayern Munich to a commanding lead in their Champions League round of 16 tie with Besiktas, as they took full advantage of Domagoj Vida's early red card to run out comprehensive 5-0 winners in the first leg at the Allianz Arena.

Besiktas' first ever knockout match in the competition looked like being a frustration occasion as soon as Vida was dismissed and, while they were not punished immediately, Bayern ultimately had little difficulty in Munich as a Muller double helped them take a huge leap towards the quarter-finals.

The Turkish side's positive start was wrecked after just 16 minutes when Vida, played into a hopeless situation by Atiba Hutchinson, was sent off for a mistimed tackle as the last man.

A Bayern breakthrough always looked like a formality and Muller was the man to deliver it four minutes before half-time.

Bayern's lead was doubled soon after the interval – Kingsley Coman neatly tucking into the bottom-left corner to make the task facing Besiktas even more daunting.

Muller doubled his tally for the day just after the hour mark and a Robert Lewandowski brace rounded things off late on, putting Jupp Heynckes' men within touching distance of the last eight.

After a laboured start, Bayern tested Fabri for the first time in the ninth minute – Coman cutting in from the left and seeing his curling effort pushed away by the Spaniard.

The visitors' chances were then dealt a massive blow seven minutes later, as Hutchinson's woeful back pass fed Lewandowski and Vida hauled him down as the last man, unsurprisingly earning a straight red.

Although Bayern became dominant as a result, Besiktas managed to trouble them on the break – Vagner Love shooting just over from the edge of the box, while Ricardo Quaresma tested Sven Ulreich from a tight angle.

But Bayern's persistence paid off just before half-time, as Muller scuffed in from close range after David Alaba nudged Coman's cut-back to the Germany international.

James Rodriguez was forced off in the aftermath having appeared to succumb to a blow to the head received earlier in the game.

But that did not appear to have any great impact on their performance, as they started the second half looking just as imperious as before, with Lewandowski striking the top of the right-hand post with a free-kick.

Besiktas were not so lucky soon after, though, as the Poland international did well to pick out Coman with a cut-back and the young Frenchman finished well.

The away side could muster no response as Bayern's pressure suffocated them.

And Muller got his second 24 minutes from time, diverting Joshua Kimmich's right-wing cross into the net despite Fabri's best efforts.

But there was still plenty of time for Lewandowski to get in on the act.

His first came in the 79th minute, Lewandowski pouncing after Fabri parried Mats Hummels' deflected strike, before he capped off an immensely productive day for the German champions by tapping in Muller's low cross late on.

Key Opta stats:

- Bayern have won 14 consecutive matches in all competitions, equalling their longest winning streak of all time (previously winning 14 in a row under Pal Csernai in 1980).
- At the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich have won 20 of their last 21 Champions League games, the only exception coming against Real Madrid in last season's quarter-final (1-2).
- Besiktas' starting 11 had an average age of 31 years, 151 days, the oldest side they have named in the competition and the oldest to be named in the Champions League since APOEL on March 3, 2012 v Lyon (31 years 262 days).
- The two earliest red cards in the Champions League this season have both come away against Bayern Munich for fouls on Robert Lewandowski - Sven Kums for Anderlecht in September (11th minute) & Domagoj Vida tonight (16th minute).
- Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last 62 competitive matches in which Thomas Muller has scored in (81 goals in total: W59 D3).

- Only Cristiano Ronaldo (56) and Lionel Messi (38) have score more goals in the Champions League knockout phase than Thomas Muller (21).

Sponsored links

Wednesday 21 February

00:28 Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
00:14 Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes

Tuesday 20 February

23:48 Valverde: Barcelona away goal not definitive for progression
23:40 Muller & Robben bemoan poor first half despite Bayern rout
23:36 Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
23:27 Defending for 90 minutes at Barcelona a ´suicide mission´ - Fabregas
23:18 Championship Review: Villa miss chance to move into promotion places
22:54 Messi ends his Chelsea hoodoo
22:40 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1: Messi breaks Blues hoodoo to leave tie in the balance
22:37 Bayern Munich 5 Besiktas 0: Two-goal Muller inspires emphatic win after Vida red
21:24 De Vrij confirms intention to leave Lazio on free transfer
20:44 Sanchez move down to Champions League frustration at Arsenal - Mourinho
20:27 Mourinho suggests Pogba is fit to face Sevilla
20:02 AFC Champions League Review: Hulk & Oscar lead Shanghai, Jeonbuk Motors hit six
19:23 Cech expects Ospina to start for Arsenal in EFL Cup final
19:04 Gueye signs new Everton deal until 2022
18:47 FA charges Man City and Wigan for failing to control players
18:45 Aguero faces no action over Wigan fan incident
18:02 Las Palmas get green light to sign Viera replacement amid Nasri talk
17:29 FA issues West Ham with anti-doping charge
17:24 Florenzi a doubt to face Shakhtar, confirms Roma´s Di Francesco
16:47 Maybe we ´lock him up or tie him up´ – Montella ponders how to stop Sanchez
15:10 Pogba and Ibrahimovic train with Man Utd ahead of Sevilla tie
14:58 Zidane hints at resting Ronaldo for Real Madrid´s trip to Leganes
14:03 Modric adds to Real Madrid injury worries
13:24 Wolfsburg turn to Labbadia in fight for Bundesliga survival
12:53 Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
12:22 Drogba ´couldn´t be more proud´ as son signs for Guingamp
11:30 Stones making no excuses for shock Wigan defeat
10:57 Bellugi scathing of Inter form and transfer policy
09:39 Rakitic: I´ve not seen Messi in the gym this often
09:00 Besiktas face Bayern test, Messi seeks to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 Sevilla v Manchester United: Montella and Mourinho unified in pursuit of identity
08:00 Jose Morais: The Mourinho acolyte bringing Barcelona to Barnsley
06:17 Rakitic: More to Chelsea than just Hazard
03:15 Klopp tactics behind my form – Salah
02:42 Young: Man United can win Champions League
01:34 Messi is best but ´not invincible´, says Pedro
00:47 It´s a red card – Guardiola accepts Delph sending off amid City´s Wigan woe

Monday 19 February

23:55 Aguero lashes out at fan as tempers flare after Wigan stun Man City
23:29 Grigg revels in dousing Manchester City´s fire
22:53 Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester City 0: Grigg ends Guardiola´s quadruple dream
22:28 Messi the best but don´t forget Suarez, says Chelsea boss Conte
21:29 I need a great game – Hazard aiming for Messi heights
21:09 AFC Champions League Review: El-Arabi´s brace seals Al Wahda´s fate
20:26 Barcelona boss Valverde tells Chelsea: History counts
19:51 Schmidt departs as Wolfsburg face relegation fight
19:24 Madrid, Barca & PSG are Champions League favourites, says Heynckes
17:03 Former football coach Bennell sentenced to 31 years
16:02 Hummels wary of ´top European team´ as Bayern prepare for Besiktas
15:13 WATCH: ´Crazy´ Evra drives to West Ham training in London cab
14:46 Barca clash a chance for Chelsea ´to do things right´, proclaims Rudiger
14:16 Lucas claims Tottenham can win Champions League
13:05 Barcelona tie will not decide Conte´s Chelsea future, says Deco
12:17 Lewandowski won´t be distracted by Real Madrid rumours
11:47 Man Utd must not underestimate Sevilla - Navas
10:53 Iniesta will not be made welcome at Stamford Bridge, warns Azpilicueta
10:01 Ballack sees ´a big difference´ between Bundesliga and Premier League
09:00 Betis boss would have preferred to face Madrid´s BBC
09:00 Chelsea v Barcelona: Messi´s blues against the Blues
07:21 James leaving Madrid was the best thing, says father
06:33 He´s looking good – Zidane thrilled with Ronaldo
05:57 It needs to take 30 seconds – Matic wants quicker VAR
02:16 Gattuso: My job is to be the players´ nightmare until season´s end
01:52 I wasn´t good enough – Guardiola reveals Wigan rejection
01:00 Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia abandoned after red-card frenzy
00:37 It was crazy, but I like that - Zidane revels in eight-goal Betis thriller

Facebook

18+ GambleAware