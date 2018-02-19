Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester City 0: Grigg ends Guardiola´s quadruple dream

Will Grigg ended 10-man Manchester City's bid for an unprecedented quadruple as League One Wigan Athletic stunned the Premier League leaders with a 1-0 win in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Wigan famously beat City by the same scoreline in the 2013 FA Cup final before dumping them out of the same competition the following season.
Even so, the prospect of Paul Cook's current Latics vintage repeating the dose seemed a fanciful notion against a City team who have been imperious at home and abroad over recent weeks.
But Fabian Delph altered the complexion of the contest with a rash challenge on Max Power – the England international's first-half red card meaning his is set to miss Sunday's EFL Cup final against Arsenal and subsequent Premier League matches against the Gunners and Chelsea.
Referee Anthony Taylor approached Delph with a yellow card in his hand while being harangued by Wigan players and that seemingly contributed to the angry reaction from City's players and bench when the left-back's dismissal was confirmed.
As was to be expected given the abundance of excellent ballplayers in Pep Guardiola's side, the numerical disadvantage did not stop them dominating possession, but an error from Kyle Walker allowed Grigg to bring the house down 11 minutes from time and book a quarter-final home tie against Southampton.
GAMES— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 19, 2018
GOALS
WILL GRIGG IS ON pic.twitter.com/D2EsvzhG8q
Sergio Aguero almost gave City a third-minute lead but headed over when he stole in front of Dan Burn to meet Bernardo Silva's cross from the right.
Ilkay Gundogan then forced Wigan goalkeeper Christian Walton into a sharp save down to his right before the hosts showed their capabilities as an attacking force.
Right-back Nathan Byrne bustled into the box and a loose ball trickled under Danilo's boot, forcing Claudio Bravo to fling himself at Gary Roberts' feet.
More poor work from Danilo allowed Grigg to get the run on John Stones and fire into the side netting.
An apparent hamstring injury forced off former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell, interrupting Wigan's momentum, and City should have led when record signing Aymeric Laporte failed to convert Gundogan's flick-on from Leroy Sane's 26th-minute corner.
A similarly glaring miss came when Fernandinho smashed Stones' knockdown over and City were left to regret such profligacy when their task became taller on the stroke of the interval. Walton saved well from Aguero and, after Wigan partially cleared the resulting corner, Delph dived in over the ball on Power to earn his red card.
The enraged Guardiola brought on Walker for Sane at the start of the second half, moving Danilo to the left-back slot Delph vacated.
Clear chances were proving hard to come by for the depleted City and Guardiola introduced Kevin De Bruyne with 25 minutes remaining.
Gundogan was unable to turn in De Bruyne's corner five minutes later and the Belgium midfielder's arrival lifted the intensity.
Aguero's touch let him down after De Bruyne raided down the Wigan left, leaving Grigg to cast himself as the match-winning striker when Walker inexplicably let Elder's pass run under his boot.
Still with plenty to do, the Northern Ireland favourite kept his cool to slot his seventh of the competition past Bravo and claim a place in FA Cup history.
Wigan survived a couple of late scares and the full-time whistle sparked wild scenes of celebration as many home fans jubilantly invaded the pitch.
Key Opta facts:
- Wigan have now beaten Manchester City each of the last three times they have played them in the FA Cup.
- Will Grigg scored his seventh goal in this season’s FA Cup – more than any other player.
- Pep Guardiola's side failed to score for only the third time in all competitions this season, with Wolves in the EFL Cup and Crystal Palace in the Premier League also keeping them at bay.
- The Latics have now progressed past Premier League opposition in the third, fourth and fifth rounds of the FA Cup this season.
- City have been knocked out of the FA Cup by a side from the third tier or lower for the first time since the third round in 2004-05 (a 1-0 reverse against Oldham Athletic).
- Fabian Delph's sending off was the ninth in all competitions for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola – only Watford (10) have seen more among Premier League clubs in that time.
|Aguero lashes out at fan as tempers flare after Wigan stun Man City
|Grigg revels in dousing Manchester City´s fire
|Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester City 0: Grigg ends Guardiola´s quadruple dream
|Messi the best but don´t forget Suarez, says Chelsea boss Conte
|I need a great game – Hazard aiming for Messi heights
|AFC Champions League Review: El-Arabi´s brace seals Al Wahda´s fate
|Barcelona boss Valverde tells Chelsea: History counts
|Schmidt departs as Wolfsburg face relegation fight
|Madrid, Barca & PSG are Champions League favourites, says Heynckes
|Former football coach Bennell sentenced to 31 years
|Hummels wary of ´top European team´ as Bayern prepare for Besiktas
|WATCH: ´Crazy´ Evra drives to West Ham training in London cab
|Barca clash a chance for Chelsea ´to do things right´, proclaims Rudiger
|Lucas claims Tottenham can win Champions League
|Barcelona tie will not decide Conte´s Chelsea future, says Deco
|Lewandowski won´t be distracted by Real Madrid rumours
|Man Utd must not underestimate Sevilla - Navas
|Iniesta will not be made welcome at Stamford Bridge, warns Azpilicueta
|Ballack sees ´a big difference´ between Bundesliga and Premier League
|Betis boss would have preferred to face Madrid´s BBC
|Chelsea v Barcelona: Messi´s blues against the Blues
|James leaving Madrid was the best thing, says father
|He´s looking good – Zidane thrilled with Ronaldo
|It needs to take 30 seconds – Matic wants quicker VAR
|Gattuso: My job is to be the players´ nightmare until season´s end
|I wasn´t good enough – Guardiola reveals Wigan rejection
|Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia abandoned after red-card frenzy
|It was crazy, but I like that - Zidane revels in eight-goal Betis thriller
|Asensio credits Zidane for Madrid´s thrilling Betis comeback
|Zidane hopeful over Marcelo hamstring injury
|Bonaventura claims Milan can catch Inter
|Bravo for Claudio! Guardiola to pick keeper at Wembley
|Mourinho hoping for reinforcements at Sevilla
|Real Madrid become first side to score 6,000 goals in LaLiga
|Real Betis 3 Real Madrid 5: Asensio at the double in LaLiga classic
|AC Milan 1 Sampdoria 0: Bonaventura makes it 10 unbeaten for Rossoneri
|Schurrle excited to finally link up with Reus and Gotze
|Real Madrid defender Marcelo suffers hamstring injury
|Costa fumes referees ´want to give me a card´, but Simeone plays down penalty row
|Stoger makes Dortmund history with Gladbach win
|Championship Review: Leeds fight back for point, Norwich & Ipswich share derby spoils
|Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Borussia Dortmund 1: Burki unbeatable as Reus returns to haunt Foals
|FA Cup ´magic´ no surprise to Pochettino after Rochdale thriller
|Rochdale hero Davies: This is every kid´s dream
|Atletico Madrid will not stop in pursuit of Barcelona, promises Gameiro
|´Wrong image´ to blame for VAR confusion in Manchester United´s FA Cup win
|Rochdale 2 Tottenham 2: Davies denies Kane in FA Cup classic
|Atletico Madrid 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Gameiro and Costa settle cagey clash
|Napoli set club record with another Serie A win
|Napoli 1 SPAL 0: Allan sends hosts top of Serie A again
|Allegri allays Higuain injury fears
|Allegri convinced Juve can get past Spurs
|Everton fear ´long-term´ injury for Mangala
|If it isn´t Madrid, it´s Paris - Hazard tires of speculation
|Torino 0 Juventus 1: Champions win derby but lose Higuain
|Neymar exit made Barcelona stronger - Ter Stegen
|Injured Higuain forced off against Torino
|Jesus confident of returning strong after knee injury
|We had to change hotels – Ovrebo recalls fury after 2009 Chelsea-Barcelona semi-final
|Spalletti: Inter board will decide my future
|Fabregas still wary of timeless Iniesta
|Liverpool´s 30-goal hero Salah: There´s more to come
|Valverde: Coutinho dropped for the good of Barcelona
|Ronaldo better than Neymar? No says Xavi
|Real Madrid hurt you with nothing – Xavi says PSG loss an injustice
|Conte: Chelsea need perfect game to stop Messi and Barcelona
|Inter in a fragile moment, says Spalletti
|Booed Emery praises PSG´s mental strength