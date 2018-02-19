Article

Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester City 0: Grigg ends Guardiola´s quadruple dream

19 February 2018 22:53

Will Grigg ended 10-man Manchester City's bid for an unprecedented quadruple as League One Wigan Athletic stunned the Premier League leaders with a 1-0 win in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Wigan famously beat City by the same scoreline in the 2013 FA Cup final before dumping them out of the same competition the following season.

Even so, the prospect of Paul Cook's current Latics vintage repeating the dose seemed a fanciful notion against a City team who have been imperious at home and abroad over recent weeks.

But Fabian Delph altered the complexion of the contest with a rash challenge on Max Power – the England international's first-half red card meaning his is set to miss Sunday's EFL Cup final against Arsenal and subsequent Premier League matches against the Gunners and Chelsea.

Referee Anthony Taylor approached Delph with a yellow card in his hand while being harangued by Wigan players and that seemingly contributed to the angry reaction from City's players and bench when the left-back's dismissal was confirmed.

As was to be expected given the abundance of excellent ballplayers in Pep Guardiola's side, the numerical disadvantage did not stop them dominating possession, but an error from Kyle Walker allowed Grigg to bring the house down 11 minutes from time and book a quarter-final home tie against Southampton.

Sergio Aguero almost gave City a third-minute lead but headed over when he stole in front of Dan Burn to meet Bernardo Silva's cross from the right.

Ilkay Gundogan then forced Wigan goalkeeper Christian Walton into a sharp save down to his right before the hosts showed their capabilities as an attacking force.

Right-back Nathan Byrne bustled into the box and a loose ball trickled under Danilo's boot, forcing Claudio Bravo to fling himself at Gary Roberts' feet.

More poor work from Danilo allowed Grigg to get the run on John Stones and fire into the side netting.

An apparent hamstring injury forced off former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell, interrupting Wigan's momentum, and City should have led when record signing Aymeric Laporte failed to convert Gundogan's flick-on from Leroy Sane's 26th-minute corner.

A similarly glaring miss came when Fernandinho smashed Stones' knockdown over and City were left to regret such profligacy when their task became taller on the stroke of the interval. Walton saved well from Aguero and, after Wigan partially cleared the resulting corner, Delph dived in over the ball on Power to earn his red card.

The enraged Guardiola brought on Walker for Sane at the start of the second half, moving Danilo to the left-back slot Delph vacated.

Clear chances were proving hard to come by for the depleted City and Guardiola introduced Kevin De Bruyne with 25 minutes remaining.

Gundogan was unable to turn in De Bruyne's corner five minutes later and the Belgium midfielder's arrival lifted the intensity.

Aguero's touch let him down after De Bruyne raided down the Wigan left, leaving Grigg to cast himself as the match-winning striker when Walker inexplicably let Elder's pass run under his boot.

Still with plenty to do, the Northern Ireland favourite kept his cool to slot his seventh of the competition past Bravo and claim a place in FA Cup history.

Wigan survived a couple of late scares and the full-time whistle sparked wild scenes of celebration as many home fans jubilantly invaded the pitch.

 

Key Opta facts:

- Wigan have now beaten Manchester City each of the last three times they have played them in the FA Cup.
- Will Grigg scored his seventh goal in this season’s FA Cup – more than any other player. 
- Pep Guardiola's side failed to score for only the third time in all competitions this season, with Wolves in the EFL Cup and Crystal Palace in the Premier League also keeping them at bay.
- The Latics have now progressed past Premier League opposition in the third, fourth and fifth rounds of the FA Cup this season.
- City have been knocked out of the FA Cup by a side from the third tier or lower for the first time since the third round in 2004-05 (a 1-0 reverse against Oldham Athletic).

- Fabian Delph's sending off was the ninth in all competitions for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola – only Watford (10) have seen more among Premier League clubs in that time.

Sponsored links

Monday 19 February

23:55 Aguero lashes out at fan as tempers flare after Wigan stun Man City
23:29 Grigg revels in dousing Manchester City´s fire
22:53 Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester City 0: Grigg ends Guardiola´s quadruple dream
22:28 Messi the best but don´t forget Suarez, says Chelsea boss Conte
21:29 I need a great game – Hazard aiming for Messi heights
21:09 AFC Champions League Review: El-Arabi´s brace seals Al Wahda´s fate
20:26 Barcelona boss Valverde tells Chelsea: History counts
19:51 Schmidt departs as Wolfsburg face relegation fight
19:24 Madrid, Barca & PSG are Champions League favourites, says Heynckes
17:03 Former football coach Bennell sentenced to 31 years
16:02 Hummels wary of ´top European team´ as Bayern prepare for Besiktas
15:13 WATCH: ´Crazy´ Evra drives to West Ham training in London cab
14:46 Barca clash a chance for Chelsea ´to do things right´, proclaims Rudiger
14:16 Lucas claims Tottenham can win Champions League
13:05 Barcelona tie will not decide Conte´s Chelsea future, says Deco
12:17 Lewandowski won´t be distracted by Real Madrid rumours
11:47 Man Utd must not underestimate Sevilla - Navas
10:53 Iniesta will not be made welcome at Stamford Bridge, warns Azpilicueta
10:01 Ballack sees ´a big difference´ between Bundesliga and Premier League
09:00 Betis boss would have preferred to face Madrid´s BBC
09:00 Chelsea v Barcelona: Messi´s blues against the Blues
07:21 James leaving Madrid was the best thing, says father
06:33 He´s looking good – Zidane thrilled with Ronaldo
05:57 It needs to take 30 seconds – Matic wants quicker VAR
02:16 Gattuso: My job is to be the players´ nightmare until season´s end
01:52 I wasn´t good enough – Guardiola reveals Wigan rejection
01:00 Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia abandoned after red-card frenzy
00:37 It was crazy, but I like that - Zidane revels in eight-goal Betis thriller

Sunday 18 February

23:51 Asensio credits Zidane for Madrid´s thrilling Betis comeback
23:40 Zidane hopeful over Marcelo hamstring injury
23:35 Bonaventura claims Milan can catch Inter
23:30 Bravo for Claudio! Guardiola to pick keeper at Wembley
23:30 Mourinho hoping for reinforcements at Sevilla
22:59 Real Madrid become first side to score 6,000 goals in LaLiga
22:46 Real Betis 3 Real Madrid 5: Asensio at the double in LaLiga classic
22:44 AC Milan 1 Sampdoria 0: Bonaventura makes it 10 unbeaten for Rossoneri
22:20 Schurrle excited to finally link up with Reus and Gotze
21:35 Real Madrid defender Marcelo suffers hamstring injury
21:07 Costa fumes referees ´want to give me a card´, but Simeone plays down penalty row
20:28 Stoger makes Dortmund history with Gladbach win
20:20 Championship Review: Leeds fight back for point, Norwich & Ipswich share derby spoils
19:55 Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Borussia Dortmund 1: Burki unbeatable as Reus returns to haunt Foals
19:47 FA Cup ´magic´ no surprise to Pochettino after Rochdale thriller
19:45 Rochdale hero Davies: This is every kid´s dream
19:40 Atletico Madrid will not stop in pursuit of Barcelona, promises Gameiro
19:11 ´Wrong image´ to blame for VAR confusion in Manchester United´s FA Cup win
19:00 Rochdale 2 Tottenham 2: Davies denies Kane in FA Cup classic
18:11 Atletico Madrid 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Gameiro and Costa settle cagey clash
17:31 Napoli set club record with another Serie A win
17:04 Napoli 1 SPAL 0: Allan sends hosts top of Serie A again
16:57 Allegri allays Higuain injury fears
15:51 Allegri convinced Juve can get past Spurs
15:22 Everton fear ´long-term´ injury for Mangala
15:02 If it isn´t Madrid, it´s Paris - Hazard tires of speculation
14:29 Torino 0 Juventus 1: Champions win derby but lose Higuain
14:12 Neymar exit made Barcelona stronger - Ter Stegen
13:10 Injured Higuain forced off against Torino
13:01 Jesus confident of returning strong after knee injury
12:07 We had to change hotels – Ovrebo recalls fury after 2009 Chelsea-Barcelona semi-final
10:55 Spalletti: Inter board will decide my future
09:51 Fabregas still wary of timeless Iniesta
08:22 Liverpool´s 30-goal hero Salah: There´s more to come
07:33 Valverde: Coutinho dropped for the good of Barcelona
05:36 Ronaldo better than Neymar? No says Xavi
03:19 Real Madrid hurt you with nothing – Xavi says PSG loss an injustice
02:59 Conte: Chelsea need perfect game to stop Messi and Barcelona
01:25 Inter in a fragile moment, says Spalletti
00:04 Booed Emery praises PSG´s mental strength

Facebook

18+ GambleAware