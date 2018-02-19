WATCH: ´Crazy´ Evra drives to West Ham training in London cab

He's yet to make his debut for West Ham, but Patrice Evra has wasted no time adjusting to life in London.

Not content with merely riding around in the city's iconic cabs, the veteran defender got behind the wheel of one to film one of his distinctive 'Monday motivation' videos before posting it on social media.

The former Manchester United and Juventus player, who was released by Marseille last year after becoming involved in a physical altercation with supporters, signed for the Hammers on a free transfer earlier this month.

An unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Watford, the 36-year-old was joined by a "grumpy" passenger, his brother Dominique Evra, in attempt to spread some positivity among his followers on Instagram.

He said: "I'm crazy mate! On my way to training with my new cab. Do you like it?

"I love this game! Check my first passenger, check him," he said, as the camera panned to Dominique.

"He's so grumpy! But I don't care. It's free, I share my happiness even with grumpy people."

Looking out at the rain, he added: "It's Monday, the weather is Sh…sorry, it's really bad. But who cares?

"Hey, I love you all, have a nice day! And share the positive energy. See you, I have to work out now."

West Ham's next match is a tough trip to Liverpool in the league on Saturday, but it remains to be seen if Evra will have an opportunity to help David Moyes' side pick up the points.