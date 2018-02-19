Man Utd must not underestimate Sevilla - Navas

Manchester United should not underestimate Sevilla when they meet in the last 16 of the Champions League, says Jesus Navas.
The two sides meet in the first leg of their tie at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday, with United the favourites to advance to the quarter-finals having won their group.
Sevilla face a fight for a top-four finish in LaLiga but have already booked a place in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, which Navas believes deserves respect from Jose Mourinho's side.
"For us, it's all about getting through to the next round," the former Manchester City winger told The Mirror.
"But I know it would be nice for some of the friends I've got back in Manchester if we did manage to pull it off and knock out United.
"If people underestimate us, they should look at what we're doing at the moment, our performances, the fact we've got to a final already and we're still in all of the competitions. We're a great side and we can achieve things.
"United were always our great rivals when I was at City, and we played some really important games against them. But now this is a really important game for Sevilla, for the club, for our fans, and it would be great for us to make it to the quarter-finals.
"We know we'll have to be at our maximum level and concentrated throughout both games, because at any moment, a top team like United can finish the tie.
"United have also got some really important games coming up, starting with us, but hopefully we're going to be able to stand in their way."
There's nothing like training with @ChampionsLeague footballs to get you in the mood for a blockbuster fixture @ManUtd. . #SevillaFamily #WeAreSevilla pic.twitter.com/SJWksWLeW7— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) February 18, 2018
Navas was a Premier League champion in his first season at City and also claimed two EFL Cups. He has been impressed by how Pep Guardiola has got the team playing to establish a 16-point advantage over United in the top flight.
"In my first year I won the Premier League, and two cups after that, so I learned a lot from my experience in England and I think it was all positive," said Navas.
"I won titles nearly every year I was there and I played almost every year, apart from my final season when I didn't play as much.
"But I'm back home with Sevilla now, we're in the final of the Copa Del Rey, the last 16 of the Champions League and going well in LaLiga, so I feel like I'm in a good place.
"I still speak with David Silva. We have a personal relationship and we talk about personal things, but we've not got into football that much.
"But City are playing some lovely football now. They always have possession of the ball, which is what Guardiola likes his teams to do, and they're really enjoyable to watch."
