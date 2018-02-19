Article

Madrid, Barca & PSG are Champions League favourites, says Heynckes

19 February 2018 19:24

Jupp Heynckes believes Clasico heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid are the favourites for Champions League glory along with Paris Saint-Germain, and is keen to avoid comparisons between his current crop at Bayern Munich and the 2013 treble winners.

Bayern entertain Turkish champions Besiktas in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday and Heynckes expects the usual suspects to be in contention come the final reckoning, while he has also been impressed by the performances of the Premier League contingent.

Madrid claimed a 3-1 win over PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu last week to place the reigning champions firmly in control of their tie but Bayern's veteran head coach is not ruling out the big-spending Ligue 1 leaders just yet as he reviews the sides most likely to taste success.

"Predicting things in advance is very difficult, there are many big clubs in the competition with a long tradition," Heynckes told a pre-match news conference.

"There are five teams in England that are very strong, some invested enormously in the summer and also in the winter.

"Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites and, of course, we want to continue our tradition.

"Bayern have always been quite successful in European competition, but the competition is not a wish concert, you always have to be fit. Any opponent can be a stumbling block."

Heynckes certainly holds Besiktas - who topped a group featuring Porto, RB Leipzig and last season's semi-finals Monaco - and their similarly experienced coach Senol Gunes in high regard.

"After the draw the sense in the media was that was a good draw," he said. "I have studied Besiktas in detail and not only do they have many players who previously played in the Spanish league at Madrid, Barca or Valencia, but they also have two Dutch national team players.

"This is a team peppered with international experience. The secret of their success lies in their coach. He's not quite my age, but he's already 65. He's a very experienced man, an absolutely top coach who knows how to put the team together."

That the 72-year-old Heynckes, also a Champions League winner with Madrid in 1998, knows how to construct a winning side is beyond doubt.

He bowed out of his previous spell in charge of Bayern with a historic treble triumph five years ago and, with a commanding lead established at the top of the Bundesliga and a place in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals secured, talk of a repeat is becoming unavoidable.

"I do not like comparisons that much," Heynckes added. "Each team has its own inner life.

"We believe in us until the last second. That's a very positive sign. The creed of Bayern has always been to never give up, always on, always higher, always more successful.

"That's why we're so successful in the league and throughout history."

Sponsored links

Monday 19 February

23:55 Aguero lashes out at fan as tempers flare after Wigan stun Man City
23:29 Grigg revels in dousing Manchester City´s fire
22:53 Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester City 0: Grigg ends Guardiola´s quadruple dream
22:28 Messi the best but don´t forget Suarez, says Chelsea boss Conte
21:29 I need a great game – Hazard aiming for Messi heights
21:09 AFC Champions League Review: El-Arabi´s brace seals Al Wahda´s fate
20:26 Barcelona boss Valverde tells Chelsea: History counts
19:51 Schmidt departs as Wolfsburg face relegation fight
19:24 Madrid, Barca & PSG are Champions League favourites, says Heynckes
17:03 Former football coach Bennell sentenced to 31 years
16:02 Hummels wary of ´top European team´ as Bayern prepare for Besiktas
15:13 WATCH: ´Crazy´ Evra drives to West Ham training in London cab
14:46 Barca clash a chance for Chelsea ´to do things right´, proclaims Rudiger
14:16 Lucas claims Tottenham can win Champions League
13:05 Barcelona tie will not decide Conte´s Chelsea future, says Deco
12:17 Lewandowski won´t be distracted by Real Madrid rumours
11:47 Man Utd must not underestimate Sevilla - Navas
10:53 Iniesta will not be made welcome at Stamford Bridge, warns Azpilicueta
10:01 Ballack sees ´a big difference´ between Bundesliga and Premier League
09:00 Betis boss would have preferred to face Madrid´s BBC
09:00 Chelsea v Barcelona: Messi´s blues against the Blues
07:21 James leaving Madrid was the best thing, says father
06:33 He´s looking good – Zidane thrilled with Ronaldo
05:57 It needs to take 30 seconds – Matic wants quicker VAR
02:16 Gattuso: My job is to be the players´ nightmare until season´s end
01:52 I wasn´t good enough – Guardiola reveals Wigan rejection
01:00 Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia abandoned after red-card frenzy
00:37 It was crazy, but I like that - Zidane revels in eight-goal Betis thriller

Sunday 18 February

23:51 Asensio credits Zidane for Madrid´s thrilling Betis comeback
23:40 Zidane hopeful over Marcelo hamstring injury
23:35 Bonaventura claims Milan can catch Inter
23:30 Bravo for Claudio! Guardiola to pick keeper at Wembley
23:30 Mourinho hoping for reinforcements at Sevilla
22:59 Real Madrid become first side to score 6,000 goals in LaLiga
22:46 Real Betis 3 Real Madrid 5: Asensio at the double in LaLiga classic
22:44 AC Milan 1 Sampdoria 0: Bonaventura makes it 10 unbeaten for Rossoneri
22:20 Schurrle excited to finally link up with Reus and Gotze
21:35 Real Madrid defender Marcelo suffers hamstring injury
21:07 Costa fumes referees ´want to give me a card´, but Simeone plays down penalty row
20:28 Stoger makes Dortmund history with Gladbach win
20:20 Championship Review: Leeds fight back for point, Norwich & Ipswich share derby spoils
19:55 Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Borussia Dortmund 1: Burki unbeatable as Reus returns to haunt Foals
19:47 FA Cup ´magic´ no surprise to Pochettino after Rochdale thriller
19:45 Rochdale hero Davies: This is every kid´s dream
19:40 Atletico Madrid will not stop in pursuit of Barcelona, promises Gameiro
19:11 ´Wrong image´ to blame for VAR confusion in Manchester United´s FA Cup win
19:00 Rochdale 2 Tottenham 2: Davies denies Kane in FA Cup classic
18:11 Atletico Madrid 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Gameiro and Costa settle cagey clash
17:31 Napoli set club record with another Serie A win
17:04 Napoli 1 SPAL 0: Allan sends hosts top of Serie A again
16:57 Allegri allays Higuain injury fears
15:51 Allegri convinced Juve can get past Spurs
15:22 Everton fear ´long-term´ injury for Mangala
15:02 If it isn´t Madrid, it´s Paris - Hazard tires of speculation
14:29 Torino 0 Juventus 1: Champions win derby but lose Higuain
14:12 Neymar exit made Barcelona stronger - Ter Stegen
13:10 Injured Higuain forced off against Torino
13:01 Jesus confident of returning strong after knee injury
12:07 We had to change hotels – Ovrebo recalls fury after 2009 Chelsea-Barcelona semi-final
10:55 Spalletti: Inter board will decide my future
09:51 Fabregas still wary of timeless Iniesta
08:22 Liverpool´s 30-goal hero Salah: There´s more to come
07:33 Valverde: Coutinho dropped for the good of Barcelona
05:36 Ronaldo better than Neymar? No says Xavi
03:19 Real Madrid hurt you with nothing – Xavi says PSG loss an injustice
02:59 Conte: Chelsea need perfect game to stop Messi and Barcelona
01:25 Inter in a fragile moment, says Spalletti
00:04 Booed Emery praises PSG´s mental strength

Facebook

18+ GambleAware