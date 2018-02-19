Madrid, Barca & PSG are Champions League favourites, says Heynckes

Jupp Heynckes believes Clasico heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid are the favourites for Champions League glory along with Paris Saint-Germain, and is keen to avoid comparisons between his current crop at Bayern Munich and the 2013 treble winners.
Bayern entertain Turkish champions Besiktas in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday and Heynckes expects the usual suspects to be in contention come the final reckoning, while he has also been impressed by the performances of the Premier League contingent.
Madrid claimed a 3-1 win over PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu last week to place the reigning champions firmly in control of their tie but Bayern's veteran head coach is not ruling out the big-spending Ligue 1 leaders just yet as he reviews the sides most likely to taste success.
"Predicting things in advance is very difficult, there are many big clubs in the competition with a long tradition," Heynckes told a pre-match news conference.
"There are five teams in England that are very strong, some invested enormously in the summer and also in the winter.
"Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites and, of course, we want to continue our tradition.
"Bayern have always been quite successful in European competition, but the competition is not a wish concert, you always have to be fit. Any opponent can be a stumbling block."
#Heynckes: "I watched the Leipzig vs. @BesiktasEnglish game again yesterday and was very impressed. They will look to get forward." #UCL #FCBBJK pic.twitter.com/FJUbiOALkT— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 19, 2018
Heynckes certainly holds Besiktas - who topped a group featuring Porto, RB Leipzig and last season's semi-finals Monaco - and their similarly experienced coach Senol Gunes in high regard.
"After the draw the sense in the media was that was a good draw," he said. "I have studied Besiktas in detail and not only do they have many players who previously played in the Spanish league at Madrid, Barca or Valencia, but they also have two Dutch national team players.
"This is a team peppered with international experience. The secret of their success lies in their coach. He's not quite my age, but he's already 65. He's a very experienced man, an absolutely top coach who knows how to put the team together."
That the 72-year-old Heynckes, also a Champions League winner with Madrid in 1998, knows how to construct a winning side is beyond doubt.
He bowed out of his previous spell in charge of Bayern with a historic treble triumph five years ago and, with a commanding lead established at the top of the Bundesliga and a place in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals secured, talk of a repeat is becoming unavoidable.
"I do not like comparisons that much," Heynckes added. "Each team has its own inner life.
"We believe in us until the last second. That's a very positive sign. The creed of Bayern has always been to never give up, always on, always higher, always more successful.
"That's why we're so successful in the league and throughout history."
|Aguero lashes out at fan as tempers flare after Wigan stun Man City
|Grigg revels in dousing Manchester City´s fire
|Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester City 0: Grigg ends Guardiola´s quadruple dream
|Messi the best but don´t forget Suarez, says Chelsea boss Conte
|I need a great game – Hazard aiming for Messi heights
|AFC Champions League Review: El-Arabi´s brace seals Al Wahda´s fate
|Barcelona boss Valverde tells Chelsea: History counts
|Schmidt departs as Wolfsburg face relegation fight
|Madrid, Barca & PSG are Champions League favourites, says Heynckes
|Former football coach Bennell sentenced to 31 years
|Hummels wary of ´top European team´ as Bayern prepare for Besiktas
|WATCH: ´Crazy´ Evra drives to West Ham training in London cab
|Barca clash a chance for Chelsea ´to do things right´, proclaims Rudiger
|Lucas claims Tottenham can win Champions League
|Barcelona tie will not decide Conte´s Chelsea future, says Deco
|Lewandowski won´t be distracted by Real Madrid rumours
|Man Utd must not underestimate Sevilla - Navas
|Iniesta will not be made welcome at Stamford Bridge, warns Azpilicueta
|Ballack sees ´a big difference´ between Bundesliga and Premier League
|Betis boss would have preferred to face Madrid´s BBC
|Chelsea v Barcelona: Messi´s blues against the Blues
|James leaving Madrid was the best thing, says father
|He´s looking good – Zidane thrilled with Ronaldo
|It needs to take 30 seconds – Matic wants quicker VAR
|Gattuso: My job is to be the players´ nightmare until season´s end
|I wasn´t good enough – Guardiola reveals Wigan rejection
|Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia abandoned after red-card frenzy
|It was crazy, but I like that - Zidane revels in eight-goal Betis thriller
|Asensio credits Zidane for Madrid´s thrilling Betis comeback
|Zidane hopeful over Marcelo hamstring injury
|Bonaventura claims Milan can catch Inter
|Bravo for Claudio! Guardiola to pick keeper at Wembley
|Mourinho hoping for reinforcements at Sevilla
|Real Madrid become first side to score 6,000 goals in LaLiga
|Real Betis 3 Real Madrid 5: Asensio at the double in LaLiga classic
|AC Milan 1 Sampdoria 0: Bonaventura makes it 10 unbeaten for Rossoneri
|Schurrle excited to finally link up with Reus and Gotze
|Real Madrid defender Marcelo suffers hamstring injury
|Costa fumes referees ´want to give me a card´, but Simeone plays down penalty row
|Stoger makes Dortmund history with Gladbach win
|Championship Review: Leeds fight back for point, Norwich & Ipswich share derby spoils
|Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Borussia Dortmund 1: Burki unbeatable as Reus returns to haunt Foals
|FA Cup ´magic´ no surprise to Pochettino after Rochdale thriller
|Rochdale hero Davies: This is every kid´s dream
|Atletico Madrid will not stop in pursuit of Barcelona, promises Gameiro
|´Wrong image´ to blame for VAR confusion in Manchester United´s FA Cup win
|Rochdale 2 Tottenham 2: Davies denies Kane in FA Cup classic
|Atletico Madrid 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Gameiro and Costa settle cagey clash
|Napoli set club record with another Serie A win
|Napoli 1 SPAL 0: Allan sends hosts top of Serie A again
|Allegri allays Higuain injury fears
|Allegri convinced Juve can get past Spurs
|Everton fear ´long-term´ injury for Mangala
|If it isn´t Madrid, it´s Paris - Hazard tires of speculation
|Torino 0 Juventus 1: Champions win derby but lose Higuain
|Neymar exit made Barcelona stronger - Ter Stegen
|Injured Higuain forced off against Torino
|Jesus confident of returning strong after knee injury
|We had to change hotels – Ovrebo recalls fury after 2009 Chelsea-Barcelona semi-final
|Spalletti: Inter board will decide my future
|Fabregas still wary of timeless Iniesta
|Liverpool´s 30-goal hero Salah: There´s more to come
|Valverde: Coutinho dropped for the good of Barcelona
|Ronaldo better than Neymar? No says Xavi
|Real Madrid hurt you with nothing – Xavi says PSG loss an injustice
|Conte: Chelsea need perfect game to stop Messi and Barcelona
|Inter in a fragile moment, says Spalletti
|Booed Emery praises PSG´s mental strength