Lewandowski won´t be distracted by Real Madrid rumours

Robert Lewandowski plans to ignore speculation about a move to Real Madrid and continue helping Bayern Munich challenge for silverware.

Poland international Lewandowski will be out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2021 and has been touted as a target for Madrid, who are said to be keen to boost their attacking options following a faltering LaLiga title defence.

The 29-year-old refuses to be distracted by such talk and insists his full focus will be on helping Bayern continue to enjoy success as they close in on a sixth successive Bundesliga title.

"At the moment I do not worry about it," Lewandowski told Kicker.

"If I was to think about the Real speculation as a Bayern player it would not be good for me because I wouldn't be focused on my job here anymore.

"I'm a Bayern player and I want to give everything here."