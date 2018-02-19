Article

It was crazy, but I like that - Zidane revels in eight-goal Betis thriller

19 February 2018 00:37

Zinedine Zidane revelled in a "crazy" 5-3 victory at Real Betis for Real Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday, the champions coming from 2-1 behind at the break to win.

Marco Asensio struck twice - his second the 6,000th LaLiga goal scored by Madrid - with Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema also on target.

Betis had battled back from Asensio's early opener to claim a 2-1 lead at the interval, Aissa Mandi's header and a Nacho own goal turning the game around, with veteran winger Joaquin inspirational.

But Madrid kicked up a gear for the second half, with Ramos, Asensio and Ronaldo scoring in a 15-minute period to ensure Sergio Leon's late strike was a mere consolation, substitute Benzema wrapping up the scoring in stoppage time.

Madrid, who won 3-1 against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek, have now scored 23 goals in their last five LaLiga matches.

And while his side defended badly at times and Marcelo limped off with a suspected hamstring injury, Zidane preferred to concentrate on Madrid's attacking potency.

"It was a bit of a crazy game, but I like that," Zidane told reporters. "Betis are in fantastic form, and played very well.

"They controlled the final half hour of the first half. I don't focus on the three goals conceded, I focus on the five goals scored.

"We started very well, got a goal, we then sat back a bit and we do not like it when we sit back.

"In the second half we pressed high, ran hard and with quality we have if we play in the opposition half we can make it difficult for any opponent.

"This shows that we have character. We thought we could change the game - and we changed it."

Asensio's fifth and sixth league goals of the season justified his inclusion, while Lucas Vazquez set up two goals and continued his unbeaten run as a starter in LaLiga - Madrid winning 27 of the 29 matches he has been picked for in the league.

Both players excelled with Zidane having benched Isco and Luka Modric, while Toni Kroos was out injured, and the Frenchman praised the young duo.

"Asensio and Lucas always deserve more," Zidane said. 

"When they get to play, they have to do the dirty work. They do it - and with personality.

"Against a team who can do you damage down the wings, their work was very important today."

