Quique Setien felt Real Betis would have had more of a chance in their LaLiga match against Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane had started with the BBC frontline.
Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo were deployed in central attacking roles by Zidane at the Benito Villamarin, with Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio operating out wide as Karim Benzema started among the substitutes.
Asensio put Madrid ahead but Betis took the lead into half-time following Aissa Mandi's header and an own goal by Nacho Fernandez.
Sergio Ramos and Ronaldo found the back of the net either side of a second for Asensio, with Benzema coming off the bench in the 89th minute to complete a 5-3 victory after Sergio Leon set up a tense finale.
"I'm a little disappointed. The match could have been over in the first half," Setien told COPE after the match.
"I almost would have preferred Zidane to play with the BBC instead of Lucas and Asensio.
"We would have had fewer problems. They defend less."
¡Feliz por la victoria! / Happy with the victory! #RMLiga #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/0ldy86pvVb— Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) February 18, 2018
Dani Ceballos was denied an appearance against his former club and has been used by Zidane just six times in LaLiga since his arrival from Betis.
Setien reiterated a desire to bring the 21-year-old midfielder back to Seville
"Whenever there are great players on the bench it is sad," he told Cadena SER. "It would have been very good for him to come and for us too, but things are the way they are."
|Lewandowski won´t be distracted by Real Madrid rumours
|Man Utd must not underestimate Sevilla - Navas
|Iniesta will not be made welcome at Stamford Bridge, warns Azpilicueta
|Ballack sees ´a big difference´ between Bundesliga and Premier League
|Betis boss would have preferred to face Madrid´s BBC
|Chelsea v Barcelona: Messi´s blues against the Blues
|James leaving Madrid was the best thing, says father
|He´s looking good – Zidane thrilled with Ronaldo
|It needs to take 30 seconds – Matic wants quicker VAR
|Gattuso: My job is to be the players´ nightmare until season´s end
|I wasn´t good enough – Guardiola reveals Wigan rejection
|Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia abandoned after red-card frenzy
|It was crazy, but I like that - Zidane revels in eight-goal Betis thriller
|Asensio credits Zidane for Madrid´s thrilling Betis comeback
|Zidane hopeful over Marcelo hamstring injury
|Bonaventura claims Milan can catch Inter
|Bravo for Claudio! Guardiola to pick keeper at Wembley
|Mourinho hoping for reinforcements at Sevilla
|Real Madrid become first side to score 6,000 goals in LaLiga
|Real Betis 3 Real Madrid 5: Asensio at the double in LaLiga classic
|AC Milan 1 Sampdoria 0: Bonaventura makes it 10 unbeaten for Rossoneri
|Schurrle excited to finally link up with Reus and Gotze
|Real Madrid defender Marcelo suffers hamstring injury
|Costa fumes referees ´want to give me a card´, but Simeone plays down penalty row
|Stoger makes Dortmund history with Gladbach win
|Championship Review: Leeds fight back for point, Norwich & Ipswich share derby spoils
|Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Borussia Dortmund 1: Burki unbeatable as Reus returns to haunt Foals
|FA Cup ´magic´ no surprise to Pochettino after Rochdale thriller
|Rochdale hero Davies: This is every kid´s dream
|Atletico Madrid will not stop in pursuit of Barcelona, promises Gameiro
|´Wrong image´ to blame for VAR confusion in Manchester United´s FA Cup win
|Rochdale 2 Tottenham 2: Davies denies Kane in FA Cup classic
|Atletico Madrid 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Gameiro and Costa settle cagey clash
|Napoli set club record with another Serie A win
|Napoli 1 SPAL 0: Allan sends hosts top of Serie A again
|Allegri allays Higuain injury fears
|Allegri convinced Juve can get past Spurs
|Everton fear ´long-term´ injury for Mangala
|If it isn´t Madrid, it´s Paris - Hazard tires of speculation
|Torino 0 Juventus 1: Champions win derby but lose Higuain
|Neymar exit made Barcelona stronger - Ter Stegen
|Injured Higuain forced off against Torino
|Jesus confident of returning strong after knee injury
|We had to change hotels – Ovrebo recalls fury after 2009 Chelsea-Barcelona semi-final
|Spalletti: Inter board will decide my future
|Fabregas still wary of timeless Iniesta
|Liverpool´s 30-goal hero Salah: There´s more to come
|Valverde: Coutinho dropped for the good of Barcelona
|Ronaldo better than Neymar? No says Xavi
|Real Madrid hurt you with nothing – Xavi says PSG loss an injustice
|Conte: Chelsea need perfect game to stop Messi and Barcelona
|Inter in a fragile moment, says Spalletti
|Booed Emery praises PSG´s mental strength
|Cavani hails ´good reaction´ as PSG bounce back in style
|Mourinho wants referees to have final say on VAR
|Genoa 2 Inter 0: Pandev piles misery on old employers
|Manchester United to host Brighton in FA Cup quarter-finals
|Mata ´still up for VAR´ despite disallowed goal at Huddersfield
|Valverde: Barcelona had to suffer at Eibar
|Championship Review: Fulham end Villa run, Cardiff pounce
|Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester United 2: Lukaku sends visitors through after VAR controversy
|Bayern Munich boss Heynckes hails game-changing Muller
|Locadia benefiting from ´competitive´ Brighton - Hughton
|Baby on board? Alba dedicates Barca goal to girlfriend
|West Brom future ´not a decision for me´, says Pardew
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Strasbourg 2: Cavani at the double in bounce-back win
|Bar-celona! Messi posts unwanted record
|Barca go 31 LaLiga games unbeaten to tie club record
|Mourinho: I don´t know and I don´t care when Pogba returns
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Coventry City 1: Locadia, Ulloa lead Seagulls to quarter-finals
|EIbar 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez and Alba seal points as Orellana sees red
|West Brom 1 Southampton 2: Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out
|Wolfsburg 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski spot-on after Robben´s penalty miss
|I hope Cutrone finds a beautiful girlfriend so he can rest and make love - Gattuso
|Allegri denies Champions League ´obsession´ ahead of Turin derby
|Barry, Evans start for West Brom after training camp incident
|Sheffield Wednesday 0 Swansea City 0: Carvalhal settles for replay on Hillsborough return
|Management ´tiring´ but Zidane not ready to leave Madrid just yet
|Thiago back for Bayern as Heynckes rests stars for Besiktas
|Simeone urges Atletico fans to get behind Griezmann
|Robben amazed by Guardiola´s impact at Manchester City
|Pogba out of Man Utd´s Huddersfield trip with illness
|A-League Review: Perth ´Panenka´ punished, 10-man Adelaide rescue late draw
|Robben targets two more years at the ´highest level´
|Rashford and Herrera ´have a chance´ of making Sevilla trip
|Emery defends PSG star Neymar after Madrid display
|Mahrez saga now over, says Leicester boss Puel
|Alonso to return for Barca clash but Bakayoko set to miss first leg – Conte
|Mourinho: Manchester United will sign a midfielder