We had to change hotels – Ovrebo recalls fury after 2009 Chelsea-Barcelona semi-final

The referee for Barcelona's Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea in 2009 was forced to change his hotel in the wake of the controversial clash at Stamford Bridge.
Tom Henning Ovrebo was at the centre of a firestorm during the clash nine years ago, in which Barca snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw to secure passage to the final on away goals.
Eric Abidal was controversially sent off, but it was Chelsea who were most angered by the officiating, as they saw six appeals for a penalty waved away by Ovrebo.
The last one came in second-half injury time, after Andres Iniesta's stunning strike cancelled out Michael Essien's opener, with Samuel Eto'o escaping a handball shout that prompted Michael Ballack to chase Ovrebo down the pitch and argue his case.
Didier Drogba and Jose Bosingwa both received suspensions for their protests after the final whistle, while Ovrebo said he received several death threats from Chelsea fans in the following years.
The Norwegian, now 51, admits he made a number of errors and says his team even had to move hotels after the match, such was the level of anger at his decisions.
#ChelseaBarça is coming …
Iniestaaaaaaaaa
Do you remember where you were and how you celebrated when this goal was scored?
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 18, 2018
"It wasn't my best day, that's for sure," he told Marca ahead of Barca's trip to Chelsea in the last 16 on Tuesday. "But referees can make those mistakes... sometimes a player or a coach can, too.
"I'm proud of having had a long career and having been among the European elite for a while, and among the best in my country, at least. That's why you can't remember my career just for that game.
"After the match, I didn't speak to any player. I left the pitch with dignity, I went to the dressing room, and that's that.
"Of course, I remember we had to change hotels and there were a lot of people who were hostile towards us. We had to be careful that day and the next.
"I can't change people's opinion. But it would be interesting to ask Real Madrid fans, for example, whether they would have the same opinion of me if it had been in favour of their team, instead of Barca.
"We have seconds to decide. Then you see it on TV and you say: 'Oh my God, I was wrong with that penalty or red card!'. These are normal things.
"I was responsible for the decisions that were made and we can argue that, if I had made others, maybe Chelsea would have reached the final. We'll never know."
Great win boys! Let's focus now on the next game...the #UCL is back... @ChelseaFC
Gran victoria equipo! Ahora a pensar en el próximo partido...vuelve la #UCL... @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/m6VD1jv9q2
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) February 16, 2018
Ovrebo admits he should have penalised Eto'o and Gerard Pique for handball in the penalty area and also suggested he should have sent off Ballack for his protests.
"Of course [I remember] and, yes, they were handball situations," he said. "I judged them on the pitch and I think it isn't interesting now to know what I think of every incident once it's been judged, although I understand people think differently to how I refereed. That discussion will carry on forever.
"The important thing was to learn from my mistakes. I made the decision not send him off [Ballack] and that's it.
"It's difficult to explain why decisions are made and not others on the pitch. Maybe it's due to pressure... or in that event it could be because Ballack protested from behind and I didn't see it. There can be many reasons in each decision."
Ovrebo says Chelsea's triumph in the 2012 tournament – when they beat Barca in the semi-finals – helped to stop some of the hateful messages he received, and he insists he is not haunted by that 2009 clash in London.
"At the time, yes [I received death threats]. Now, everything is [in the] past. This was a hot topic until 2012, and then it went away," he added.
"Some fans will remember me after this interview, but I have no problems. People can do what they want. I have a happy life with my friends and family in Oslo. I've already accepted my mistakes."
|Asensio credits Zidane for Madrid´s thrilling Betis comeback
|Zidane hopeful over Marcelo hamstring injury
|Bonaventura claims Milan can catch Inter
|Bravo for Claudio! Guardiola to pick keeper at Wembley
|Mourinho hoping for reinforcements at Sevilla
|Real Madrid become first side to score 6,000 goals in LaLiga
|Real Betis 3 Real Madrid 5: Asensio at the double in LaLiga classic
|AC Milan 1 Sampdoria 0: Bonaventura makes it 10 unbeaten for Rossoneri
|Schurrle excited to finally link up with Reus and Gotze
|Real Madrid defender Marcelo suffers hamstring injury
|Costa fumes referees ´want to give me a card´, but Simeone plays down penalty row
|Stoger makes Dortmund history with Gladbach win
|Championship Review: Leeds fight back for point, Norwich & Ipswich share derby spoils
|Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Borussia Dortmund 1: Burki unbeatable as Reus returns to haunt Foals
|FA Cup ´magic´ no surprise to Pochettino after Rochdale thriller
|Rochdale hero Davies: This is every kid´s dream
|Atletico Madrid will not stop in pursuit of Barcelona, promises Gameiro
|´Wrong image´ to blame for VAR confusion in Manchester United´s FA Cup win
|Rochdale 2 Tottenham 2: Davies denies Kane in FA Cup classic
|Atletico Madrid 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Gameiro and Costa settle cagey clash
|Napoli set club record with another Serie A win
|Napoli 1 SPAL 0: Allan sends hosts top of Serie A again
|Allegri allays Higuain injury fears
|Allegri convinced Juve can get past Spurs
|Everton fear ´long-term´ injury for Mangala
|If it isn´t Madrid, it´s Paris - Hazard tires of speculation
|Torino 0 Juventus 1: Champions win derby but lose Higuain
|Neymar exit made Barcelona stronger - Ter Stegen
|Injured Higuain forced off against Torino
|Jesus confident of returning strong after knee injury
|We had to change hotels – Ovrebo recalls fury after 2009 Chelsea-Barcelona semi-final
|Spalletti: Inter board will decide my future
|Fabregas still wary of timeless Iniesta
|Liverpool´s 30-goal hero Salah: There´s more to come
|Valverde: Coutinho dropped for the good of Barcelona
|Ronaldo better than Neymar? No says Xavi
|Real Madrid hurt you with nothing – Xavi says PSG loss an injustice
|Conte: Chelsea need perfect game to stop Messi and Barcelona
|Inter in a fragile moment, says Spalletti
|Booed Emery praises PSG´s mental strength
|Cavani hails ´good reaction´ as PSG bounce back in style
|Mourinho wants referees to have final say on VAR
|Genoa 2 Inter 0: Pandev piles misery on old employers
|Manchester United to host Brighton in FA Cup quarter-finals
|Mata ´still up for VAR´ despite disallowed goal at Huddersfield
|Valverde: Barcelona had to suffer at Eibar
|Championship Review: Fulham end Villa run, Cardiff pounce
|Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester United 2: Lukaku sends visitors through after VAR controversy
|Bayern Munich boss Heynckes hails game-changing Muller
|Locadia benefiting from ´competitive´ Brighton - Hughton
|Baby on board? Alba dedicates Barca goal to girlfriend
|West Brom future ´not a decision for me´, says Pardew
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Strasbourg 2: Cavani at the double in bounce-back win
|Bar-celona! Messi posts unwanted record
|Barca go 31 LaLiga games unbeaten to tie club record
|Mourinho: I don´t know and I don´t care when Pogba returns
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Coventry City 1: Locadia, Ulloa lead Seagulls to quarter-finals
|EIbar 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez and Alba seal points as Orellana sees red
|West Brom 1 Southampton 2: Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out
|Wolfsburg 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski spot-on after Robben´s penalty miss
|I hope Cutrone finds a beautiful girlfriend so he can rest and make love - Gattuso
|Allegri denies Champions League ´obsession´ ahead of Turin derby
|Barry, Evans start for West Brom after training camp incident
|Sheffield Wednesday 0 Swansea City 0: Carvalhal settles for replay on Hillsborough return
|Management ´tiring´ but Zidane not ready to leave Madrid just yet
|Thiago back for Bayern as Heynckes rests stars for Besiktas
|Simeone urges Atletico fans to get behind Griezmann
|Robben amazed by Guardiola´s impact at Manchester City
|Pogba out of Man Utd´s Huddersfield trip with illness
|A-League Review: Perth ´Panenka´ punished, 10-man Adelaide rescue late draw
|Robben targets two more years at the ´highest level´
|Rashford and Herrera ´have a chance´ of making Sevilla trip
|Emery defends PSG star Neymar after Madrid display
|Mahrez saga now over, says Leicester boss Puel
|Alonso to return for Barca clash but Bakayoko set to miss first leg – Conte
|Mourinho: Manchester United will sign a midfielder