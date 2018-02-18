Real Madrid defender Marcelo suffers hamstring injury

Marcelo suffered a suspected hamstring injury against Real Betis on Sunday, which could make the Real Madrid full-back a doubt for the second leg of his side's Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian showed off trademark acceleration to make an interception near his own penalty area, but quickly pulled up in obvious pain, holding the back of his right leg.

Marcelo initially looked keen to try to play on, but Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane swiftly substituted the left-back, bringing on Theo Hernandez in his place.

Madrid are already without Germany international midfielder Toni Kroos, who was ruled out of the Betis game with a sprained knee.

Zidane's men came from behind to take a 3-1 win from the first leg of their Champions League tie with PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo on target with a double before Marcelo wrapped up the victory for his side.

The second leg is due to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 6, giving Kroos and Marcelo under than three weeks to recover from their respective injuries.