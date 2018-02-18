Real Madrid become first side to score 6,000 goals in LaLiga

There were goals galore at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday as Real Madrid made LaLiga history thanks to Marco Asensio in a thrilling 5-3 victory over Real Betis.

Spanish champions Madrid became the first side to score 6,000 LaLiga goals as they overturned a 2-1 half-time deficit in Andalusia.

Asensio opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Aissa Mandi's strike and a Nacho own goal saw the visitors fall behind.

Sergio Ramos equalised for Madrid and Asensio then notched his second and Madrid's third to bring up the milestone.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, either side of a Sergio Leon strike, took Madrid's tally to 6,002 by the end of the match, and sealed all three points for Zinedine Zidane's side.