Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah warned there is more to come after reaching the 30-goal mark in his first season at Anfield.
Salah arrived from Italian outfit Roma in the off-season and the Egypt international already has 30 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.
The 25-year-old forward, who is only one goal adrift of two-time reigning Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane with 22 strikes this term, reached the mark during Liverpool's 5-0 rout of Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 fixture.
"It is a great feeling to have scored 30 goals in a first season at a club like Liverpool," Salah told Liverpoolfc.com.
"It's something huge, so I am very happy about it – but I have to carry on and keep looking forward to score many more goals.
"In my mind I am always trying to improve and I'm doing it every single day. Every day I look at myself and try to improve myself all the time.
"I am happy at the moment, I feel good, and that's the most important thing – and 100 per cent, there is still more to come."
"I want to thank the fans for it. It’s something different, it’s something good." @22mosalah on hitting the 30-goal mark, striving for improvement and 'that' giant banner at Porto.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 17, 2018
Full @LFCTV GO interview: https://t.co/X9ciIjyFMy pic.twitter.com/LpUjpX68Gp
Liverpool – third in the league and two points behind second-placed Manchester United – are back in action against West Ham on Saturday.
|We had to change hotels – Ovrebo recalls fury after 2009 Chelsea-Barcelona semi-final
|Spalletti: Inter board will decide my future
|Fabregas still wary of timeless Iniesta
|Liverpool´s 30-goal hero Salah: There´s more to come
|Valverde: Coutinho dropped for the good of Barcelona
|Ronaldo better than Neymar? No says Xavi
|Real Madrid hurt you with nothing – Xavi says PSG loss an injustice
|Conte: Chelsea need perfect game to stop Messi and Barcelona
|Inter in a fragile moment, says Spalletti
|Booed Emery praises PSG´s mental strength
|Cavani hails ´good reaction´ as PSG bounce back in style
|Mourinho wants referees to have final say on VAR
|Genoa 2 Inter 0: Pandev piles misery on old employers
|Manchester United to host Brighton in FA Cup quarter-finals
|Mata ´still up for VAR´ despite disallowed goal at Huddersfield
|Valverde: Barcelona had to suffer at Eibar
|Championship Review: Fulham end Villa run, Cardiff pounce
|Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester United 2: Lukaku sends visitors through after VAR controversy
|Bayern Munich boss Heynckes hails game-changing Muller
|Locadia benefiting from ´competitive´ Brighton - Hughton
|Baby on board? Alba dedicates Barca goal to girlfriend
|West Brom future ´not a decision for me´, says Pardew
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Strasbourg 2: Cavani at the double in bounce-back win
|Bar-celona! Messi posts unwanted record
|Barca go 31 LaLiga games unbeaten to tie club record
|Mourinho: I don´t know and I don´t care when Pogba returns
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Coventry City 1: Locadia, Ulloa lead Seagulls to quarter-finals
|EIbar 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez and Alba seal points as Orellana sees red
|West Brom 1 Southampton 2: Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out
|Wolfsburg 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski spot-on after Robben´s penalty miss
|I hope Cutrone finds a beautiful girlfriend so he can rest and make love - Gattuso
|Allegri denies Champions League ´obsession´ ahead of Turin derby
|Barry, Evans start for West Brom after training camp incident
|Sheffield Wednesday 0 Swansea City 0: Carvalhal settles for replay on Hillsborough return
|Management ´tiring´ but Zidane not ready to leave Madrid just yet
|Thiago back for Bayern as Heynckes rests stars for Besiktas
|Simeone urges Atletico fans to get behind Griezmann
|Robben amazed by Guardiola´s impact at Manchester City
|Pogba out of Man Utd´s Huddersfield trip with illness
|A-League Review: Perth ´Panenka´ punished, 10-man Adelaide rescue late draw
|Robben targets two more years at the ´highest level´
|Rashford and Herrera ´have a chance´ of making Sevilla trip
|Emery defends PSG star Neymar after Madrid display
|Mahrez saga now over, says Leicester boss Puel
|Alonso to return for Barca clash but Bakayoko set to miss first leg – Conte
|Mourinho: Manchester United will sign a midfielder
|Conte given selection headache ahead of Barcelona clash
|Giroud ´relieved´ to get first Chelsea goal
|Chelsea 4 Hull City 0: Giroud scores and Willian stars as Blues reach last eight
|Leicester City 1 Sheffield United 0: Vardy header secures quarter-final spot
|I cry often and I cry alone - Buffon benefits from his emotional side
|Mason retirement ´heart-breaking´, says Cahill
|Evans, Barry and Livermore among West Brom players to apologise for ´curfew breach´
|Mahrez starts for Leicester City in FA Cup
|Vermaelen backs Chelsea-linked Luis Enrique for Premier League job
|Low succeeding Heynckes at Bayern in 2019 is Matthaus´ ´dream´
|Bellerin criticises ArsenalFanTV: How can that be a fan?
|Juventus striker Higuain takes aim at critics again
|Mourinho is more of a winner – Montella admires Manchester United boss
|Pardew ´let down´ as West Brom investigate Barcelona incident
|Carrick mentoring potential successor McTominay
|Knee infection rules Mooy out of Huddersfield v Man United
|UEFA inspectors receive death threats over Skenderbeu match-fixing investigation
|Aguero claims player of the month after goal-laden February
|Valverde deflects Argentina request to rest Messi
|Bennell crimes ´a terrible, terrible situation´, says Guardiola
|Kane a doubt for Rochdale after suffering knock against Juventus
|Guardiola wary of Wigan as Jesus returns to Man City training
|Mourinho refuses to blame ´big injury´ for Pogba´s loss of form
|Perisic joins Icardi on Inter sidelines against Genoa
|Potential rise in Batshuayi interest does not faze Stoger
|Mourinho hits out at ´lies´ over reported Pogba row
|Emery convinced PSG can qualify against Real Madrid
|Heynckes caught napping by Bayern´s Schalke win
|Real Madrid confirm Kroos knee injury
|I never said that the road would be easy - Neymar responds to Madrid defeat
|Former Mourinho assistant Morais takes over at Barnsley
|Ronaldo scores with his knee or his belly - Heynckes notes Madrid fortune vs PSG
|Howe ends Guardiola´s manager of the month streak
|Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Nabbout stunner earns point
|Scotland turn back to McLeish
|No return date for Neuer as Heynckes backs keeper for World Cup
|Sometimes frustrating Depay ´needs love´ from Lyon
|Iniesta: Stamford Bridge return will be special
|No planning for Messi, you just react - Deco
|Liverpool can win Champions League, says Lovren
|We lacked hunger and enthusiasm – Sarri slams Napoli
|Zidane has won enough – Kroos backs Real Madrid coach
|Casagrande slams ´monster´ Neymar, PSG star´s father hits back
|Mane ´never doubted´ he would get back to best
|Wenger not expecting wholesale changes for Ostersunds second leg
|Gattuso ´angry´ with comfortable Milan win
|Simeone satisfied with Atletico Madrid comeback in Copenhagen
|First-leg win gives Celtic ´a wonderful opportunity´, says Rodgers