AC Milan 1 Sampdoria 0: Bonaventura makes it 10 unbeaten for Rossoneri

Giacomo Bonaventura scored the only goal of the game as AC Milan made it 10 matches unbeaten in all competitions with a 1-0 Serie A win over Sampdoria.
The Rossoneri have experienced a significant upturn in fortunes under Gennaro Gattuso and they dominated an eventful contest at San Siro.
Ricardo Rodriguez saw a seventh-minute penalty saved, but Milan were not punished for his profligacy and Bonaventura netted what proved to be the decisive goal six minutes later.
But the remaining 77 minutes were filled with incident, Milan seeing a Leonardo Bonucci effort ruled out for offside while Hakan Calhanoglu struck the crossbar.
A lifeless Sampdoria team did not offer a genuine threat until Gianluca Caprari squandered a late chance to equalise and seventh-placed Milan now move level with them on 41 points, just seven points adrift of a Champions League qualification berth.
Next for Milan is the second leg of a Europa League round-of-32 tie with Ludogorets that they appear to have wrapped up thanks to a 3-0 victory in the first meeting, before Gattuso's credentials will receive their sternest test yet with league games against Roma and Inter either side of the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final with Lazio.
2 - The last two Giacomo Bonaventura's goals in Serie A arrived thanks to Davide Calabria assists. Duo. #MilanSampdoria— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 18, 2018
Milan threatened inside the first three minutes as Bonaventura headed straight at Emiliano Viviano from a Riccardo Montolivo cross but a better opportunity was squandered by Rodriguez four minutes later.
Samp left-back Nicola Murru blocked a cross from the right with his arm and referee Daniele Doveri duly pointed to the spot.
However, Rodriguez's penalty was a tame one and Viviano got down low to his left to turn the ball behind.
But Viviano was picking the ball out of his net soon after as Milan broke the deadlock with a wonderful move.
Suso played in Davide Calabria down the right and he whipped in a magnificent delivery for the onrushing Bonaventura, the unmarked midfielder firing a first-time volley into the ground and underneath Viviano.
Suso and Calhanoglu both had efforts deflected wide as Milan spent much of the first half camped in the Samp half, but the visitors were aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty of their own, the VAR opting not to punish Calabria's apparent handball with a spot-kick.
But Samp were grateful to the VAR shortly before half-time when Suso and Calhanoglu orchestrated a well-worked free-kick, the latter's low cross turned in by Bonucci, only for the centre-half to be correctly adjudged to have been offside on review.
The frame of the goal rescued Samp seven minutes after the restart as Calhanoglu's fierce effort from the edge of the area cannoned off the top of the crossbar, before Suso shot across the face of goal with the net at his mercy at the far post.
Vivano denied both Calhanoglu and Calabria to keep Samp in it but, despite a late scare when substitute Caprari fired wide at the far post, Milan gained ground on fourth-placed Inter to perhaps open another avenue back into the Champions League.
1 goal scored / gol segnato— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 18, 2018
1 penalty missed / rigore sbagliato
1 goal disallowed / gol annullato
3 BIG FAT POINTS / IMPORTANTISSIMI PUNTI#MilanSampdoria 1-0
14' @giacomobona pic.twitter.com/ytUGBLI0x4
Key Opta stats:
- AC Milan has won five out of their last six league games, the same amount of wins as in the previous 17.
- Milan are now unbeaten in their last seven league games (5W 2D) for the first time since February 2016.
- Sampdoria have lost six out of their last nine away games played in Serie A (2W 1D).
- Sampdoria did not find the net in this game, after they have scored at least a goal in each of their previous eight league matches.
- Giacomo Bonaventura has scored five goals in Serie A since Gennaro Gattuso took over as Rossoneri head coach, at least two more than any other Milan player.
- The last two Bonaventura's goals in Serie A arrived thanks to Davide Calabria assists.
- Emiliano Viviano has saved three out of four penalties faced in Serie A this season, the joint-most in the top five European leagues.
- Hakan Calhanoglu fired eight shots in this match, the most for an Milan player in a single Serie A game this season.
|Asensio credits Zidane for Madrid´s thrilling Betis comeback
|Zidane hopeful over Marcelo hamstring injury
|Bonaventura claims Milan can catch Inter
|Bravo for Claudio! Guardiola to pick keeper at Wembley
|Mourinho hoping for reinforcements at Sevilla
|Real Madrid become first side to score 6,000 goals in LaLiga
|Real Betis 3 Real Madrid 5: Asensio at the double in LaLiga classic
|AC Milan 1 Sampdoria 0: Bonaventura makes it 10 unbeaten for Rossoneri
|Schurrle excited to finally link up with Reus and Gotze
|Real Madrid defender Marcelo suffers hamstring injury
|Costa fumes referees ´want to give me a card´, but Simeone plays down penalty row
|Stoger makes Dortmund history with Gladbach win
|Championship Review: Leeds fight back for point, Norwich & Ipswich share derby spoils
|Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Borussia Dortmund 1: Burki unbeatable as Reus returns to haunt Foals
|FA Cup ´magic´ no surprise to Pochettino after Rochdale thriller
|Rochdale hero Davies: This is every kid´s dream
|Atletico Madrid will not stop in pursuit of Barcelona, promises Gameiro
|´Wrong image´ to blame for VAR confusion in Manchester United´s FA Cup win
|Rochdale 2 Tottenham 2: Davies denies Kane in FA Cup classic
|Atletico Madrid 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Gameiro and Costa settle cagey clash
|Napoli set club record with another Serie A win
|Napoli 1 SPAL 0: Allan sends hosts top of Serie A again
|Allegri allays Higuain injury fears
|Allegri convinced Juve can get past Spurs
|Everton fear ´long-term´ injury for Mangala
|If it isn´t Madrid, it´s Paris - Hazard tires of speculation
|Torino 0 Juventus 1: Champions win derby but lose Higuain
|Neymar exit made Barcelona stronger - Ter Stegen
|Injured Higuain forced off against Torino
|Jesus confident of returning strong after knee injury
|We had to change hotels – Ovrebo recalls fury after 2009 Chelsea-Barcelona semi-final
|Spalletti: Inter board will decide my future
|Fabregas still wary of timeless Iniesta
|Liverpool´s 30-goal hero Salah: There´s more to come
|Valverde: Coutinho dropped for the good of Barcelona
|Ronaldo better than Neymar? No says Xavi
|Real Madrid hurt you with nothing – Xavi says PSG loss an injustice
|Conte: Chelsea need perfect game to stop Messi and Barcelona
|Inter in a fragile moment, says Spalletti
|Booed Emery praises PSG´s mental strength
|Cavani hails ´good reaction´ as PSG bounce back in style
|Mourinho wants referees to have final say on VAR
|Genoa 2 Inter 0: Pandev piles misery on old employers
|Manchester United to host Brighton in FA Cup quarter-finals
|Mata ´still up for VAR´ despite disallowed goal at Huddersfield
|Valverde: Barcelona had to suffer at Eibar
|Championship Review: Fulham end Villa run, Cardiff pounce
|Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester United 2: Lukaku sends visitors through after VAR controversy
|Bayern Munich boss Heynckes hails game-changing Muller
|Locadia benefiting from ´competitive´ Brighton - Hughton
|Baby on board? Alba dedicates Barca goal to girlfriend
|West Brom future ´not a decision for me´, says Pardew
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Strasbourg 2: Cavani at the double in bounce-back win
|Bar-celona! Messi posts unwanted record
|Barca go 31 LaLiga games unbeaten to tie club record
|Mourinho: I don´t know and I don´t care when Pogba returns
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Coventry City 1: Locadia, Ulloa lead Seagulls to quarter-finals
|EIbar 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez and Alba seal points as Orellana sees red
|West Brom 1 Southampton 2: Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out
|Wolfsburg 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski spot-on after Robben´s penalty miss
|I hope Cutrone finds a beautiful girlfriend so he can rest and make love - Gattuso
|Allegri denies Champions League ´obsession´ ahead of Turin derby
|Barry, Evans start for West Brom after training camp incident
|Sheffield Wednesday 0 Swansea City 0: Carvalhal settles for replay on Hillsborough return
|Management ´tiring´ but Zidane not ready to leave Madrid just yet
|Thiago back for Bayern as Heynckes rests stars for Besiktas
|Simeone urges Atletico fans to get behind Griezmann
|Robben amazed by Guardiola´s impact at Manchester City
|Pogba out of Man Utd´s Huddersfield trip with illness
|A-League Review: Perth ´Panenka´ punished, 10-man Adelaide rescue late draw
|Robben targets two more years at the ´highest level´
|Rashford and Herrera ´have a chance´ of making Sevilla trip
|Emery defends PSG star Neymar after Madrid display
|Mahrez saga now over, says Leicester boss Puel
|Alonso to return for Barca clash but Bakayoko set to miss first leg – Conte
|Mourinho: Manchester United will sign a midfielder