Robben amazed by Guardiola´s impact at Manchester City

Arjen Robben says Pep Guardiola has done "amazing" work to turn Manchester City into one of the favourites to win the Champions League.

City are on course to win an unprecedented quadruple after producing a remarkable level of consistency this season, in which they have only suffered two defeats in all competitions.

A 4-0 win over Basel in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie has near guaranteed their place in the quarter-finals, while they could secure their first trophy of the season next Sunday, when they face Arsenal in the EFL Cup final.

A 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League has put them within touching distance of the title and a win over Wigan Athletic on Monday will carry them into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Robben, who won three Bundesliga titles and two DFB-Pokals during Guardiola's time at Bayern Munich, says the former Barcelona boss has turned City into arguably the best team in Europe.

Asked if they are among the Champions League favourites, Robben told Sportbuzzer: "They are certainly there.

"Compared to recent years, they have become even stronger. Many say that Man City are currently the best team in Europe. That might be the case right now, but it does not count when you're in February, but rather when you end up holding the trophy in your hands.

"It's really amazing what Pep Guardiola has done at Man City. We also know him very well and I really enjoyed working with him. He is really a great coach. You can see that again now."

City's imperious form has come at a high price, with the latest CIES Football Observatory figures showing the City squad has been assembled for a cost of €878million in the transfer market, making it the most expensive in history.

But Robben has rubbished suggestions City are only playing well because of the money spent.

"Absolutely not," he said. "If you look at the way they play football, that's the coach's signature. Pep develops, that's his work."