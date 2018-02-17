Manchester United to host Brighton in FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United will meet Brighton and Hove Albion in a repeat of the 1983 final as the Premier League big guns were kept apart in the FA Cup quarter-final draw.

Jose Mourinho's side booked their place in the last eight of the competition with a 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town that once again saw VAR at the centre of attention.

Juan Mata had a goal disallowed after a tight offside call was referred by on-field referee Kevin Friend, though Romelu Lukaku's double made sure United still progressed from the all top-flight tie.

Brighton ended League Two side Coventry City's fairytale run, as a goal from debutant Jurgen Locadia helped the home side clinch a 3-1 win at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea and Leicester City - who defeated Championship opponents Hull City and Sheffield United respectively on Friday - will face each other at the King Power Stadium in the next round.

Swansea City could host top-flight rivals Tottenham, who face Rochdale on Sunday, but the Welsh club must first see off Sheffield Wednesday at the second attempt after their initial meeting ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Manchester City must avoid an upset at Wigan Athletic if they are to keep alive their dream of the quadruple, with Pep Guardiola's side knowing a win on Monday at the DW Stadium will set up a home game against Southampton.

All quarter-final fixtures will be settled on the day, with extra time and penalties, if required, determining who will progress through to the last four.

Draw in full:

Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City v Rochdale or Tottenham

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City v Chelsea



Wigan Athletic or Manchester City v Southampton

Ties will be played across March 16-19