Genoa 2 Inter 0: Pandev piles misery on old employers

Inter old boy Goran Pandev ensured his former club's 2018 woes returned as Genoa secured a 2-0 victory at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
The 34-year-old forward coolly dispatched the hosts' second goal in the 59th minute to land a sapping blow against Inter's bid for a Champions League place.
Luciano Spalletti's side won for the first time since the start of December when they beat Bologna 2-1 at San Siro last week but that result now appears to have been a false dawn.
Ivan Perisic joining Mauro Icardi on the injury list did little for their creative capabilities and Andrea Ranocchia's bizarre own-goal in first-half stoppage time left the Nerazzurri with an uphill task.
Pandev's goal means Inter lie fourth on the back of Roma's 2-0 win at Udinese earlier on Saturday and will drop out of the Champions League spots if Lazio beat Verona on Monday.
Fischio finale allo stadio "Luigi Ferraris" dove il @GenoaCFC conquista la vittoria contro l'@Inter! #GenoaInter #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/RUPvOwxmbL— Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) February 17, 2018
The veteran Macedonia international rolled back the years with a mazy run in the ninth minute, although the angle was against him by the time he managed to test Samir Handanovic.
Pandev unwittingly went closer shortly afterwards when his raking ball into the box bounced between Genoa midfielder Oscar Hiljemark and Handanovic and looped up to hit the crossbar.
Inter's first opening arrived in the 19th minute but Yann Karamoh's sliced finish was not a fitting way to greet Antonio Candreva's chipped cross after raiding into the Genoa box.
In the absence of Icardi and Perisic, Candreva looked the most likely Inter player to make something happen and the Italy winger forced Mattia Perin to save from a sweetly struck 31st-minute effort.
Ranocchia was already booked by the time he caught Andrej Galabinov with a flailing arm five minutes before half-time but referee Michael Fabbri elected not to consult VAR.
He might have been better receiving his marching orders because, on the stroke of the interval, Milan Skriniar clumped Ervin Zukanovic's cross against his centre-back partner and the ball flew past a helpless Handanovic.
1 - That was Andrea Ranocchia's first own goal in Serie A, in his 186th appearance in the Italian top-flight. Happenstance. #GenoaInter— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 17, 2018
Joao Cancelo got back to make a vital aerial challenge early in the second half when Pandev stole behind Ranocchia and looked poised to head home Aleandro Rosi's cross.
Just before the hour, Pandev got the goal his endeavours deserved. A wonderfully cushioned touch took the sting out of Diego Laxalt's speculative shot and he took the time and space it afforded him to calmly finish.
Spalletti sent on Rafinha in place of the ineffective Matias Vecino to try and force a response and Inter might have pulled a goal back when Roberto Gagliardini charged into the box to meet Cancelo's cross but glanced wide.
Karamoh was the Nerazzurri's match-winner last time out and, although he twisted skilfully past Genoa substitute Stephane Omeonga, he sent a vicious shot dipping narrowly over.
Zukanovic cleared a curling attempt from Eder off the line and might have added gloss to the scoreline for Serie A's 12th-placed side when he powered over from a corner, before Pandev took his standing ovation 10 minutes from time.
Key Opta Stats:
- Inter conceded more than one goal in a Serie A away game for the first time since last April (a 5-4 defeat away to Fiorentina).
- The last time Inter lost by a margin of two or more goals in a Serie A game away from home was in December 2016 (v Napoli).
- Goran Pandev has scored four goals in the league against Inter - two of these have come in the last two matches played between the sides at Genoa.
- The home side has won in each of the last 10 Serie A matches between Genoa and Inter.
- Genoa have won three consecutive Serie A games for the first time since May 2015 – on the previous occasion, the third success came against Inter.
- Antonio Candreva played his 300th Serie A game, while Danilo D'Ambrosio made his 150th appearance in the Italian top-flight.
|Cavani hails ´good reaction´ as PSG bounce back in style
|Mourinho wants referees to have final say on VAR
|Genoa 2 Inter 0: Pandev piles misery on old employers
|Manchester United to host Brighton in FA Cup quarter-finals
|Mata ´still up for VAR´ despite disallowed goal at Huddersfield
|Valverde: Barcelona had to suffer at Eibar
|Championship Review: Fulham end Villa run, Cardiff pounce
|Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester United 2: Lukaku sends visitors through after VAR controversy
|Bayern Munich boss Heynckes hails game-changing Muller
|Locadia benefiting from ´competitive´ Brighton - Hughton
|Baby on board? Alba dedicates Barca goal to girlfriend
|West Brom future ´not a decision for me´, says Pardew
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Strasbourg 2: Cavani at the double in bounce-back win
|Bar-celona! Messi posts unwanted record
|Barca go 31 LaLiga games unbeaten to tie club record
|Mourinho: I don´t know and I don´t care when Pogba returns
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Coventry City 1: Locadia, Ulloa lead Seagulls to quarter-finals
|EIbar 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez and Alba seal points as Orellana sees red
|West Brom 1 Southampton 2: Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out
|Wolfsburg 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski spot-on after Robben´s penalty miss
|I hope Cutrone finds a beautiful girlfriend so he can rest and make love - Gattuso
|Allegri denies Champions League ´obsession´ ahead of Turin derby
|Barry, Evans start for West Brom after training camp incident
|Sheffield Wednesday 0 Swansea City 0: Carvalhal settles for replay on Hillsborough return
|Management ´tiring´ but Zidane not ready to leave Madrid just yet
|Thiago back for Bayern as Heynckes rests stars for Besiktas
|Simeone urges Atletico fans to get behind Griezmann
|Robben amazed by Guardiola´s impact at Manchester City
|Pogba out of Man Utd´s Huddersfield trip with illness
|A-League Review: Perth ´Panenka´ punished, 10-man Adelaide rescue late draw
|Robben targets two more years at the ´highest level´
|Rashford and Herrera ´have a chance´ of making Sevilla trip
|Emery defends PSG star Neymar after Madrid display
|Mahrez saga now over, says Leicester boss Puel
|Alonso to return for Barca clash but Bakayoko set to miss first leg – Conte
|Mourinho: Manchester United will sign a midfielder
|Conte given selection headache ahead of Barcelona clash
|Giroud ´relieved´ to get first Chelsea goal
|Chelsea 4 Hull City 0: Giroud scores and Willian stars as Blues reach last eight
|Leicester City 1 Sheffield United 0: Vardy header secures quarter-final spot
|I cry often and I cry alone - Buffon benefits from his emotional side
|Mason retirement ´heart-breaking´, says Cahill
|Evans, Barry and Livermore among West Brom players to apologise for ´curfew breach´
|Mahrez starts for Leicester City in FA Cup
|Vermaelen backs Chelsea-linked Luis Enrique for Premier League job
|Low succeeding Heynckes at Bayern in 2019 is Matthaus´ ´dream´
|Bellerin criticises ArsenalFanTV: How can that be a fan?
|Juventus striker Higuain takes aim at critics again
|Mourinho is more of a winner – Montella admires Manchester United boss
|Pardew ´let down´ as West Brom investigate Barcelona incident
|Carrick mentoring potential successor McTominay
|Knee infection rules Mooy out of Huddersfield v Man United
|UEFA inspectors receive death threats over Skenderbeu match-fixing investigation
|Aguero claims player of the month after goal-laden February
|Valverde deflects Argentina request to rest Messi
|Bennell crimes ´a terrible, terrible situation´, says Guardiola
|Kane a doubt for Rochdale after suffering knock against Juventus
|Guardiola wary of Wigan as Jesus returns to Man City training
|Mourinho refuses to blame ´big injury´ for Pogba´s loss of form
|Perisic joins Icardi on Inter sidelines against Genoa
|Potential rise in Batshuayi interest does not faze Stoger
|Mourinho hits out at ´lies´ over reported Pogba row
|Emery convinced PSG can qualify against Real Madrid
|Heynckes caught napping by Bayern´s Schalke win
|Real Madrid confirm Kroos knee injury
|I never said that the road would be easy - Neymar responds to Madrid defeat
|Former Mourinho assistant Morais takes over at Barnsley
|Ronaldo scores with his knee or his belly - Heynckes notes Madrid fortune vs PSG
|Howe ends Guardiola´s manager of the month streak
|Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Nabbout stunner earns point
|Scotland turn back to McLeish
|No return date for Neuer as Heynckes backs keeper for World Cup
|Sometimes frustrating Depay ´needs love´ from Lyon
|Iniesta: Stamford Bridge return will be special
|No planning for Messi, you just react - Deco
|Liverpool can win Champions League, says Lovren
|We lacked hunger and enthusiasm – Sarri slams Napoli
|Zidane has won enough – Kroos backs Real Madrid coach
|Casagrande slams ´monster´ Neymar, PSG star´s father hits back
|Mane ´never doubted´ he would get back to best
|Wenger not expecting wholesale changes for Ostersunds second leg
|Gattuso ´angry´ with comfortable Milan win
|Simeone satisfied with Atletico Madrid comeback in Copenhagen
|First-leg win gives Celtic ´a wonderful opportunity´, says Rodgers