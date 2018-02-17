Article

Pogba out of Man Utd´s Huddersfield trip with illness

17 February 2018 12:57

Paul Pogba has been ruled out of Manchester United's FA Cup fifth round trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday due to illness.

Much of the build-up to the match from United's perspective was dominated by Pogba, with Jose Mourinho strongly refuting recent claims that he and the Frenchman had fallen out.

Pogba has struggled to find his best form of late, something Mourinho has acknowledged, but the Portuguese coach slammed comments about their apparently fractious relationship as "lies".

Mourinho also insisted Pogba was in line to start at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, with United aiming to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

But the midfielder has seemingly fallen ill overnight, with United issuing a statement on Saturday revealing Pogba's absence and that he is to be replaced in the squad by 19-year-old Ethan Hamilton, who will be involved with the first-team squad for the first time.

A club statement read: "Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the Emirates FA Cup tie at Huddersfield Town due to illness and, as a result, Academy prospect Ethan Hamilton has taken his place in the squad."  

The news will likely fuel reports of Pogba and Mourinho's uneasy relationship, particularly given the manager's rant in Friday's news conference.

United have not said whether his illness is likely to affect Pogba's chances of featuring against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday.

Sponsored links

Sunday 18 February

00:04 Booed Emery praises PSG´s mental strength

Saturday 17 February

23:33 Cavani hails ´good reaction´ as PSG bounce back in style
22:47 Mourinho wants referees to have final say on VAR
22:40 Genoa 2 Inter 0: Pandev piles misery on old employers
21:48 Manchester United to host Brighton in FA Cup quarter-finals
21:15 Mata ´still up for VAR´ despite disallowed goal at Huddersfield
21:01 Valverde: Barcelona had to suffer at Eibar
20:56 Championship Review: Fulham end Villa run, Cardiff pounce
20:26 Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester United 2: Lukaku sends visitors through after VAR controversy
20:06 Bayern Munich boss Heynckes hails game-changing Muller
20:00 Locadia benefiting from ´competitive´ Brighton - Hughton
19:55 Baby on board? Alba dedicates Barca goal to girlfriend
19:29 West Brom future ´not a decision for me´, says Pardew
18:56 Paris Saint-Germain 5 Strasbourg 2: Cavani at the double in bounce-back win
18:55 Bar-celona! Messi posts unwanted record
18:36 Barca go 31 LaLiga games unbeaten to tie club record
18:22 Mourinho: I don´t know and I don´t care when Pogba returns
18:09 Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Coventry City 1: Locadia, Ulloa lead Seagulls to quarter-finals
18:08 EIbar 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez and Alba seal points as Orellana sees red
17:58 West Brom 1 Southampton 2: Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out
17:36 Wolfsburg 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski spot-on after Robben´s penalty miss
17:33 I hope Cutrone finds a beautiful girlfriend so he can rest and make love - Gattuso
16:04 Allegri denies Champions League ´obsession´ ahead of Turin derby
15:59 Barry, Evans start for West Brom after training camp incident
15:22 Sheffield Wednesday 0 Swansea City 0: Carvalhal settles for replay on Hillsborough return
15:17 Management ´tiring´ but Zidane not ready to leave Madrid just yet
15:00 Thiago back for Bayern as Heynckes rests stars for Besiktas
14:48 Simeone urges Atletico fans to get behind Griezmann
14:33 Robben amazed by Guardiola´s impact at Manchester City
12:57 Pogba out of Man Utd´s Huddersfield trip with illness
12:53 A-League Review: Perth ´Panenka´ punished, 10-man Adelaide rescue late draw
12:11 Robben targets two more years at the ´highest level´
11:03 Rashford and Herrera ´have a chance´ of making Sevilla trip
07:15 Emery defends PSG star Neymar after Madrid display
04:33 Mahrez saga now over, says Leicester boss Puel
02:57 Alonso to return for Barca clash but Bakayoko set to miss first leg – Conte
02:29 Mourinho: Manchester United will sign a midfielder

Friday 16 February

23:45 Conte given selection headache ahead of Barcelona clash
23:23 Giroud ´relieved´ to get first Chelsea goal
22:51 Chelsea 4 Hull City 0: Giroud scores and Willian stars as Blues reach last eight
22:41 Leicester City 1 Sheffield United 0: Vardy header secures quarter-final spot
21:45 I cry often and I cry alone - Buffon benefits from his emotional side
21:23 Mason retirement ´heart-breaking´, says Cahill
20:30 Evans, Barry and Livermore among West Brom players to apologise for ´curfew breach´
20:25 Mahrez starts for Leicester City in FA Cup
19:52 Vermaelen backs Chelsea-linked Luis Enrique for Premier League job
19:40 Low succeeding Heynckes at Bayern in 2019 is Matthaus´ ´dream´
19:24 Bellerin criticises ArsenalFanTV: How can that be a fan?
18:57 Juventus striker Higuain takes aim at critics again
18:14 Mourinho is more of a winner – Montella admires Manchester United boss
18:00 Pardew ´let down´ as West Brom investigate Barcelona incident
17:55 Carrick mentoring potential successor McTominay
17:39 Knee infection rules Mooy out of Huddersfield v Man United
17:26 UEFA inspectors receive death threats over Skenderbeu match-fixing investigation
17:10 Aguero claims player of the month after goal-laden February
16:53 Valverde deflects Argentina request to rest Messi
16:37 Bennell crimes ´a terrible, terrible situation´, says Guardiola
16:35 Kane a doubt for Rochdale after suffering knock against Juventus
15:54 Guardiola wary of Wigan as Jesus returns to Man City training
15:37 Mourinho refuses to blame ´big injury´ for Pogba´s loss of form
15:21 Perisic joins Icardi on Inter sidelines against Genoa
15:01 Potential rise in Batshuayi interest does not faze Stoger
15:01 Mourinho hits out at ´lies´ over reported Pogba row
14:49 Emery convinced PSG can qualify against Real Madrid
14:26 Heynckes caught napping by Bayern´s Schalke win
13:56 Real Madrid confirm Kroos knee injury
13:40 I never said that the road would be easy - Neymar responds to Madrid defeat
13:18 Former Mourinho assistant Morais takes over at Barnsley
13:13 Ronaldo scores with his knee or his belly - Heynckes notes Madrid fortune vs PSG
13:05 Howe ends Guardiola´s manager of the month streak
12:57 Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Nabbout stunner earns point
12:41 Scotland turn back to McLeish
12:28 No return date for Neuer as Heynckes backs keeper for World Cup
11:45 Sometimes frustrating Depay ´needs love´ from Lyon
10:45 Iniesta: Stamford Bridge return will be special
09:10 No planning for Messi, you just react - Deco
07:18 Liverpool can win Champions League, says Lovren
06:00 We lacked hunger and enthusiasm – Sarri slams Napoli
02:54 Zidane has won enough – Kroos backs Real Madrid coach
02:44 Casagrande slams ´monster´ Neymar, PSG star´s father hits back
02:11 Mane ´never doubted´ he would get back to best
00:43 Wenger not expecting wholesale changes for Ostersunds second leg
00:27 Gattuso ´angry´ with comfortable Milan win
00:26 Simeone satisfied with Atletico Madrid comeback in Copenhagen
00:11 First-leg win gives Celtic ´a wonderful opportunity´, says Rodgers

Facebook

18+ GambleAware