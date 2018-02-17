Bayern Munich boss Heynckes hails game-changing Muller

Jupp Heynckes has paid tribute to game-changing Thomas Muller following Bayern Munich's last-gasp win over Bundesliga strugglers Wolfsburg.

Daniel Didavi's early opener had put the hosts ahead and, although Sandro Wagner levelled midway through the second-half, Bayern had to wait until the 91st minute for a winner - Robert Lewandowski converting from the spot after Arjen Robben had already seen an earlier penalty saved.

Muller's introduction in the 62nd minute proved a big turning point in the contest, and Heynckes says the Germany forward was key to Bayern's triumph.

"With the substitution of Muller he has changed our game, because he is very flexible, goes into the room between the lines and also creates space for team-mates," Heynckes said.

"With the early goal, Wolfsburg were able to raise their game and be compact and defensive. We were struggling in the first half because we just did not combine well.

"We had possession, but never got deep in Wolfsburg's half. It was clear to me that we would not get chances like that.

"During the second half we played more fluently and faster, and we are happy. For Wolfsburg, that is very bitter, because they have fought exceedingly."