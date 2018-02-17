Related

Article

Barca go 31 LaLiga games unbeaten to tie club record

17 February 2018 18:36

Barcelona equalled a club record with their 2-0 win at Eibar on Saturday.

Back-to-back LaLiga draws against Espanyol and Getafe have seen the leaders falter over recent weeks but goals by Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba saw off a robust challenge from Eibar, who had Fabian Orellana sent off midway through the second half.

In a run going back to last season, Barca are now 31 games unbeaten in Spain's top flight – a streak to match the club-best run established by Pep Guardiola's domestic and European champions in 2010-11.

Ernesto Valverde's men can set a new record when they host neighbours Girona next weekend, on the other side of an eagerly anticipated Champions League showdown with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Avoiding defeat in the all-Catalan clash would also equal Real Sociedad's all-time LaLiga record of 32 games unbeaten, which dates back to the 1979-80 campaign.

Sponsored links

Sunday 18 February

00:04 Booed Emery praises PSG´s mental strength

Saturday 17 February

23:33 Cavani hails ´good reaction´ as PSG bounce back in style
22:47 Mourinho wants referees to have final say on VAR
22:40 Genoa 2 Inter 0: Pandev piles misery on old employers
21:48 Manchester United to host Brighton in FA Cup quarter-finals
21:15 Mata ´still up for VAR´ despite disallowed goal at Huddersfield
21:01 Valverde: Barcelona had to suffer at Eibar
20:56 Championship Review: Fulham end Villa run, Cardiff pounce
20:26 Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester United 2: Lukaku sends visitors through after VAR controversy
20:06 Bayern Munich boss Heynckes hails game-changing Muller
20:00 Locadia benefiting from ´competitive´ Brighton - Hughton
19:55 Baby on board? Alba dedicates Barca goal to girlfriend
19:29 West Brom future ´not a decision for me´, says Pardew
18:56 Paris Saint-Germain 5 Strasbourg 2: Cavani at the double in bounce-back win
18:55 Bar-celona! Messi posts unwanted record
18:36 Barca go 31 LaLiga games unbeaten to tie club record
18:22 Mourinho: I don´t know and I don´t care when Pogba returns
18:09 Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Coventry City 1: Locadia, Ulloa lead Seagulls to quarter-finals
18:08 EIbar 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez and Alba seal points as Orellana sees red
17:58 West Brom 1 Southampton 2: Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out
17:36 Wolfsburg 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski spot-on after Robben´s penalty miss
17:33 I hope Cutrone finds a beautiful girlfriend so he can rest and make love - Gattuso
16:04 Allegri denies Champions League ´obsession´ ahead of Turin derby
15:59 Barry, Evans start for West Brom after training camp incident
15:22 Sheffield Wednesday 0 Swansea City 0: Carvalhal settles for replay on Hillsborough return
15:17 Management ´tiring´ but Zidane not ready to leave Madrid just yet
15:00 Thiago back for Bayern as Heynckes rests stars for Besiktas
14:48 Simeone urges Atletico fans to get behind Griezmann
14:33 Robben amazed by Guardiola´s impact at Manchester City
12:57 Pogba out of Man Utd´s Huddersfield trip with illness
12:53 A-League Review: Perth ´Panenka´ punished, 10-man Adelaide rescue late draw
12:11 Robben targets two more years at the ´highest level´
11:03 Rashford and Herrera ´have a chance´ of making Sevilla trip
07:15 Emery defends PSG star Neymar after Madrid display
04:33 Mahrez saga now over, says Leicester boss Puel
02:57 Alonso to return for Barca clash but Bakayoko set to miss first leg – Conte
02:29 Mourinho: Manchester United will sign a midfielder

Friday 16 February

23:45 Conte given selection headache ahead of Barcelona clash
23:23 Giroud ´relieved´ to get first Chelsea goal
22:51 Chelsea 4 Hull City 0: Giroud scores and Willian stars as Blues reach last eight
22:41 Leicester City 1 Sheffield United 0: Vardy header secures quarter-final spot
21:45 I cry often and I cry alone - Buffon benefits from his emotional side
21:23 Mason retirement ´heart-breaking´, says Cahill
20:30 Evans, Barry and Livermore among West Brom players to apologise for ´curfew breach´
20:25 Mahrez starts for Leicester City in FA Cup
19:52 Vermaelen backs Chelsea-linked Luis Enrique for Premier League job
19:40 Low succeeding Heynckes at Bayern in 2019 is Matthaus´ ´dream´
19:24 Bellerin criticises ArsenalFanTV: How can that be a fan?
18:57 Juventus striker Higuain takes aim at critics again
18:14 Mourinho is more of a winner – Montella admires Manchester United boss
18:00 Pardew ´let down´ as West Brom investigate Barcelona incident
17:55 Carrick mentoring potential successor McTominay
17:39 Knee infection rules Mooy out of Huddersfield v Man United
17:26 UEFA inspectors receive death threats over Skenderbeu match-fixing investigation
17:10 Aguero claims player of the month after goal-laden February
16:53 Valverde deflects Argentina request to rest Messi
16:37 Bennell crimes ´a terrible, terrible situation´, says Guardiola
16:35 Kane a doubt for Rochdale after suffering knock against Juventus
15:54 Guardiola wary of Wigan as Jesus returns to Man City training
15:37 Mourinho refuses to blame ´big injury´ for Pogba´s loss of form
15:21 Perisic joins Icardi on Inter sidelines against Genoa
15:01 Potential rise in Batshuayi interest does not faze Stoger
15:01 Mourinho hits out at ´lies´ over reported Pogba row
14:49 Emery convinced PSG can qualify against Real Madrid
14:26 Heynckes caught napping by Bayern´s Schalke win
13:56 Real Madrid confirm Kroos knee injury
13:40 I never said that the road would be easy - Neymar responds to Madrid defeat
13:18 Former Mourinho assistant Morais takes over at Barnsley
13:13 Ronaldo scores with his knee or his belly - Heynckes notes Madrid fortune vs PSG
13:05 Howe ends Guardiola´s manager of the month streak
12:57 Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Nabbout stunner earns point
12:41 Scotland turn back to McLeish
12:28 No return date for Neuer as Heynckes backs keeper for World Cup
11:45 Sometimes frustrating Depay ´needs love´ from Lyon
10:45 Iniesta: Stamford Bridge return will be special
09:10 No planning for Messi, you just react - Deco
07:18 Liverpool can win Champions League, says Lovren
06:00 We lacked hunger and enthusiasm – Sarri slams Napoli
02:54 Zidane has won enough – Kroos backs Real Madrid coach
02:44 Casagrande slams ´monster´ Neymar, PSG star´s father hits back
02:11 Mane ´never doubted´ he would get back to best
00:43 Wenger not expecting wholesale changes for Ostersunds second leg
00:27 Gattuso ´angry´ with comfortable Milan win
00:26 Simeone satisfied with Atletico Madrid comeback in Copenhagen
00:11 First-leg win gives Celtic ´a wonderful opportunity´, says Rodgers

Facebook

18+ GambleAware