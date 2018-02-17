Bar-celona! Messi posts unwanted record

Lionel Messi might be an expert when it comes to putting the ball in the net but the Barcelona superstar is also prolific when it comes to near misses.

Having set up Luis Suarez's opener in Saturday's 2-0 win at Eibar with a sumptuous pass, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner rattled the upright with shot before half-time.

It means Messi has now been denied by post or crossbar in LaLiga 14 times this season, equalling a record he set himself in 2011-12.

The Argentina international is without a goal in his past three league outings but still has 20 in 24 top-flight appearances this term.