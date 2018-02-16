Related

Ronaldo scores with his knee or his belly - Heynckes notes Madrid fortune vs PSG

16 February 2018 13:13

Jupp Heynckes felt Paris Saint-Germain were the better team against Real Madrid but paid the price for a lack of Champions League pedigree.

Late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo – who earlier equalised from the penalty spot – and Marcelo gave Zinedine Zidane's side a 3-1 lead from the Santiago Bernabeu leg of the eagerly awaited last-16 tie.

Bayern Munich head coach Heynckes was among the keen midweek observers and, speaking at a news conference ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg, the former Madrid boss praised PSG's approach.

Asked whether the match proved Ronaldo to be superior to PSG superstar Neymar, Heynckes replied: "I think that's a bit superficial. It's interesting to hear sometimes when you watch TV and listen to experts who summarise games. Usually they talk about the winner.

"My opinion is different. I thought Paris played well for 83 minutes. I think they had a very good tactical plan and were the better team

"However, they were unable to extend that performance for a further 10 minutes.

"Of course, Ronaldo has extraordinary skills. Sometimes he is a bit lucky and scores with his knee or belly or what have you."

Heynckes, whose side return to Champions League action against Besiktas next week, feels the influence of Madrid's tradition of success on such occasions, when weighted against PSG's relative inexperience, should not be underplayed.

"It was a victory based on willpower but, of course, that's nothing new in front of the Bernabeu crowd," he added. "They always believe in winning and that's what happened in this game.

"Paris, I think, were punished for their lack of experience and lack of tradition in the Champions League. Madrid just have that. That was the difference in the end"

13:13 Ronaldo scores with his knee or his belly - Heynckes notes Madrid fortune vs PSG
