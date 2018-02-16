Real Madrid confirm Kroos knee injury

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is set for a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Kroos, who excelled in Madrid's 3-1 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, has suffered a sprain to the exterior lateral ligament in his left knee.

Madrid have offered no timescale for Kroos' recovery but he is expected to miss Sunday's LaLiga trip to Real Betis, while he may be a doubt for the return trip to Paris on March 6.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed," said a brief Madrid statement released on Friday.

The Germany international has started 19 of Madrid's 22 league games so far this season, contributing four goals.