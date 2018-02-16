Knee infection rules Mooy out of Huddersfield v Man United

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy will miss Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester United with an infected knee.

Mooy was substituted with a cut to his knee during the closing stages of last weekend's 4-1 win over Bournemouth.

The Australia international avoided any ligament damage but contracted an infection in the joint, meaning he will miss United's visit to the John Smith's Stadium and the subsequent match at West Brom in the Premier League.

"It is only a cut, but unfortunately there was an infection when he got his stitches. This means there is a slight setback but nothing serious," manager David Wagner told a news conference on Friday.

"He will miss the next two games, this is for sure. Maybe Tottenham as well but then he will be back.

"It is not something where ligaments or muscles are damaged.

"This is unlucky in this situation that he will be out for two weeks, maybe three.

"I am always sad if players are injured, especially Aaron who played at a very good level against Bournemouth. He was back to his best."

#htafc Head Coach David Wagner speaks to the press ahead of the Club’s @EmiratesFACup match against @ManUtd (AT) pic.twitter.com/Yv40MqnlqH — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) February 16, 2018

Mooy joined Huddersfield from Manchester City last year following a successful loan stint across their Championship promotion campaign.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring when Huddersfield beat United 2-1 in the league in October.