Howe ends Guardiola´s manager of the month streak

Eddie Howe has been named the Premier League's manager of the month for January after masterminding a dramatic turnaround in Bournemouth's fortunes.

Pep Guardiola had set a Premier League record by claiming the award four months in a row from September through to December, recognising Manchester City's dominance of the table.

A 4-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium in Bournemouth's last game before Christmas left Howe's men in the Premier League's relegation zone, but an unbeaten run through January propelled the Cherries into the top half.

Bournemouth began the month with a 2-2 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion before coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 at home and picking up another point on the road with a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

But it was Bournemouth's last game of the month, an eye-catching 3-0 thumping of Premier League champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, that sent Howe's men up to 10th in the table.

Congratulations, Eddie Howe!



The @afcbournemouth boss has been named @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for January#PLawards pic.twitter.com/sxdvpzlR0W — Premier League (@premierleague) February 16, 2018

"It's been a good month and I'd like to dedicate the award to everyone associated with the football club," Howe told Bournemouth's website.

"The highlight was without doubt the Chelsea game but I don't think we should forget about the result against Arsenal.

"It's not just about the results, but the performances and the manner in which we played. We knew January would be a big month for us after the Christmas period. There are always a lot of games at this time of year but we came through the month well."

7 - Before losing to Huddersfield, Eddie Howe led Bournemouth to their longest ever unbeaten run in the @premierleague (W4 D3), including beating both Arsenal and Chelsea in January. Cherry. pic.twitter.com/mjsPW2F54O — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2018

Goal of the month went to Chelsea's Brazilian attacker Willian, who smashed home a brilliant finish to complete a breathtaking team move in a comfortable win over Brighton and Hove Albion.