Carrick mentoring potential successor McTominay

Michael Carrick has taken it upon himself to mentor Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay as a potential replacement.

Carrick has been a key player in the United squad over the last 12 years, with his passing ability setting him apart from his colleagues.

But he is due to retire at the end of the season and will join United's backroom staff, leaving a void to be filled in a key position.

Carrick feels McTominay will be the one to take his place "someday", with the 21-year-old making steady improvement during his development in the youth ranks before breaking into the first-team squad over the last year.

And Carrick is doing all he can to help McTominay make the most of the opportunity.

"Scotty has done great," Carrick told MUTV. "The improvement has been so great over the last six to 12 months, when we've seen him training with us a lot more.

"You can see that he steps up to every challenge that has been set in every environment. He is an athlete. He is strong, quick and very good on the ball.

"He has got all of the attributes to have a really good career. He just needs those breaks at the right times, which so far he has had. Hopefully he will keep taking his chances.

"He is willing to learn and listen. That is one of the biggest things for a young lad, to have that attitude.

"Of course, I am here to help him and I try to do it as much as I can. I know he will take my place some day and that is not something I would be afraid of, or try to put him off, because it is important to help the future and Scott is definitely that.

"It is my responsibility to do all I can to help him. It is something I really enjoy, to see the younger lads coming in and getting a chance.

"Whether it be in my position or not, it's how the game goes and how the club evolves."