Aguero claims player of the month after goal-laden February

Sergio Aguero has won his fifth Premier League player of the month award, claiming the prize after scoring five goals in four Manchester City league appearances during January.
Aguero has thrived in the injury-enforced absence of fellow forward Gabriel Jesus, with his goals ensuring City are on track to romp to the Premier League title.
The 29-year-old began 2018 with a goal in a 3-1 defeat of Watford, following up with a brace against Burnley in the FA Cup and a late headed winner in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Bristol City.
Aguero was not on target in City's 4-3 loss at Liverpool - their first domestic defeat of the season - but he scored a perfect hat-trick in a 3-1 home win against Newcastle United.
Congratulations to @aguerosergiokun on winning January's @EASPORTSFIFA @premierleague Player of the Month! #mancity pic.twitter.com/l4Er214DT7— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 16, 2018
With five Premier League player of the month awards to his name, Aguero is just one behind the joint-record holders, Spurs striker Harry Kane - the December winner - and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
Aguero, rapidly closing in on 200 goals for City, has continued his blistering form into February, scoring four goals in Saturday's rout of Leicester City.
The Argentina international was also on target in City's last match, a 4-0 demolition of Swiss side Basel in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday.
Muy bien primer paso en octavos de la Champions. A seguir así! Y felicitaciones @IlkayGuendogan por el doblete // A strong first step in the #UCL Round of 16. Let's keep it up! Props to @IlkayGuendogan for the brace C'mon City! pic.twitter.com/fmmeBkR12I— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 13, 2018
January's managerial prize went to Eddie Howe after Bournemouth climbed out of the Premier League's relegation zone and into the top half during the month, ending Pep Guardiola's run of four successive victories.
Willian claimed the goal of the month award for Chelsea's superb team effort in a Premier League win at Brighton and Hove Albion.
