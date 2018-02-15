Schopf pens Schalke deal through to 2021

Schalke midfielder Alessandro Schopf has signed a new contact that ties him to the Bundesliga club until 2021.

Schopf joined Schalke from Nuremberg midway through the 2015-16 season and has gone on to score 11 goals in 68 matches across all competitions.

The 24-year-old Austria international has returned to action this term after suffering a ruptured cruciate knee ligament in April and Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco was thrilled to retain his services for a longer spell.

"Schopf is almost a complete player," he said. "He is very diligent and runs many, many kilometres in each game.

"He is versatile and always wants to play, no matter which position it is.

"In addition, he is technically savvy, is brave and a great person. We're delighted to be able to continue working with him."

#Tedesco: "Of course, Schöpfi is an option for this weekend in place of the suspended @meyer_max7. He's got great vision, astute positional sense and he never stops running." #S04TSG #s04 pic.twitter.com/ypDFQkxwgb — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) February 15, 2018

Schopf added: "I'm delighted to continue my journey at Schalke and am looking forward to more good times in Gelsenkirchen.

"I'm proud to wear the Royal Blue shirt. I see ourselves on a very good path and believe that our development is far from over."

Back-to-back defeats against Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich have seen Schalke drop to sixth in the Bundesliga, but they are only four points shy of RB Leipzig in second.