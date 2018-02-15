Infantino wants new rules to limit lavish spending

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants to introduce new rules to limit agents' fees and transfer market spending in an attempt to "rescue the values that made football great".
Transfer fees have been trending upwards for several years, but 2017 saw things reach a whole new level.
Paris Saint-Germain stunned world football when they triggered the €222million release clause in Neymar's Barcelona contract in August, smashing the transfer record that was previously set by Paul Pogba's €105m move from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.
The Parisians also clinched the loan signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, a deal which will be made permanent for €180m at the end of the season.
Following Neymar's departure, Barcelona have also spent significant sums on the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, potentially costing €147m and €160m, respectively.
Infantino also has an issue with the January transfer window and stockpiling talents to loan them out, as seen at Chelsea, with the president hoping to introduce some changes by the end of the year.
Neymar Mania hits Paris!!! pic.twitter.com/4DcaWx88cd— PSG English (@PSG_English) August 4, 2017
"I don't like what I'm currently witnessing," Infantino told Gazzetta dello Sport.
"In 2017, global transfers reached $6.4billion, while the agents' fees reached about $500million, and only $60million of which was invested in academies.
"How is it possible that, while the business is growing so much, the funds for the youth systems are getting smaller?
"Transparency is mandatory at our level. This must be applied to the agents as well. The summer transfer window should be shortened; the leagues should begin after the transfer window has closed, and the number of transfers during the January window should be reduced.
"It [the January transfer window] was once the time when you might replace an occasional injured player. It's not acceptable to rebuild a team [in the middle of the season]. I don't like it when a regular player switches from a team to another mid-season.
"I think we need to rescue the values that made football great. I think we should reduce the number of loans and put a squad limit of 25 players.
"The best players have to play, not to sit on the bench in bigger clubs. Americans have the most regulated system in the world, and they're able to gain like anyone else. They understood they need a balanced competition to succeed. I'd like to set up the new rules by the end of 2018."
|Europa League Review: Napoli lose to RB Leipzig as Lyon beat Villarreal
|Mason retirement not Cahill´s fault, Conte stresses
|Celtic 1 Zenit 0: McGregor secures deserved first-leg lead
|Copenhagen 1 Atletico Madrid 4: Griezmann stars as LaLiga side take control
|Cutrone plays down Inzaghi comparisons
|Batshuayi is a great striker - Stoger hails Dortmund´s match-winner
|Arsenal pounced on nervous Ostersunds - Wenger
|Arsenal forward Welbeck admits injury fears in Ostersunds
|Bordeaux have promised me a move, says Malcom
|Borussia Dortmund 3 Atalanta 2: Batshuayi late show snatches victory
|Ludogorets 0 AC Milan 3: Unbeaten 2018 continues into Europe
|Ostersunds 0 Arsenal 3: Ozil crowns Arctic stroll for Wenger´s men
|Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
|Roma wanted Giroud as Dzeko replacement, Monchi confirms
|Bentancur enjoying ´derby fever´ as Juve prepare for Torino clash
|West Brom striker Rodriguez granted extension over FA charge
|Besiktas need a miracle to eliminate Bayern - Altintop
|Barcelona´s Pique calls for caution ahead of Chelsea Champions League tie
|Chelsea are committed - Conte fires back at Keane jibe
|Carvalhal expecting speedy Sanches return
|Nolito, Muriel back in Sevilla training ahead of Manchester United clash
|Wenger: I have always respected my contracts
|Strootman plans long-term Roma stay to show gratitude following injuries
|Schopf pens Schalke deal through to 2021
|´Outrageous´ China move would treble Viera´s wages - Las Palmas president
|Richarlison focused on Watford amid transfer speculation
|Defender Dummett pens Newcastle renewal
|Conte given United shirt signed by Mourinho in bizarre stunt
|Upamecano dreaming of World Cup call
|Former youth coach Bennell guilty of seven more sex assaults
|It´s Napoli´s year - Bianchi backs Sarri to deliver Scudetto
|Coutinho? We still have Salah, Mane and Firmino, says Henderson
|Infantino wants new rules to limit lavish spending
|Monchi accepts Salah sale fee ´could´ve been better´
|I never said I want to leave Inter, insists Skriniar
|´Scared´ Jesus sought Ronaldo´s advice after knee injury
|Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than Suarez-led trio
|PSG star Verratti refuses to rule out Barca move
|We gave PSG confidence before Madrid clash – Dijon respond to Rabiot jibe
|Neymar: I´m happy at PSG
|The tie is not over yet – Ronaldo warns Madrid
|Klopp: I hope Salah doesn´t stop at 30
|Simeone to call on ´tough´ Godin for Copenhagen trip
|Zidane: Ronaldo keeps doing amazing things for Real Madrid
|101 not out – the numbers behind Ronaldo´s Champions League century for Real Madrid
|Real Madrid? Neymar ´100 per cent´ staying at PSG – Al-Khelaifi
|Conceicao focusing on positives despite Porto humbling
|Emery fumes at referee after PSG throw away Real Madrid lead
|Professional, mature and aggressive - Klopp delighted with Liverpool display
|Ramos: You can never take Real Madrid for dead
|PSG are always floored in the same way – Rabiot laments Madrid collapse
|Porto 0 Liverpool 5: Mane hat-trick inspires Reds rout
|Real Madrid 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Record-breaking Ronaldo inspires comeback
|Ronaldo first player to score 100 Champions League goals for single team
|Continuity the key for AC Milan, says Gattuso
|PSG drop Thiago Silva for Real Madrid clash, Isco starts ahead of Bale
|Wenger backs Welbeck to shine during frustrating Aubameyang absence
|Deco defends Ronaldo: Unstable Real Madrid are struggling, not him
|Ramsey a doubt for EFL Cup final, confirms Wenger
|Marseille will be cheering for Real Madrid, not PSG - Garcia
|Gabigol: I didn´t get a chance at Inter or Benfica
|Manchester City the best team in world football, says Barton
|Mahrez looking better than ever, says Puel
|Cech pays tribute to Mason after injury-enforced retirement
|Sanchez and I used to kick each other, says Manchester United defender Rojo
|Basler: Time for Buffon to retire
|Lamela salutes ´extraordinary´ Higuain display against Tottenham
|Kluivert tells son Justin to ´follow his heart´ amid transfer talk
|Sarri slams Serie A chiefs over fixture scheduling ´madness´
|Higuain slams ´armchair´ fans after Tottenham draw
|Dortmund not treating Europa League as ´losers´ cup´ - Toprak
|AFC Champions League Review: Sydney suffer first home loss since 2016, CSL sides stutter
|Dembele should be with Bale at Real Madrid - Ferdinand
|PSG s*** the bed at Barca – Barton expects Real Madrid progression
|Tottenham will have to break wage structure to keep Kane – Les Ferdinand
|Godin fit to face Copenhagen after losing a tooth
|Wenger suggests injury was behind Lacazette struggles
|Ronaldo´s streak and Firmino´s away-day success - Champions League in Opta numbers
|PSG´s Cavani and Neymar Europe´s hottest couple on Valentine´s Day
|Swap Neymar for Ronaldo? I´m delighted with Brazilian – Emery
|It´s crazy to think we´d win 3-0 – Allegri hits back at Juve critics
|Pochettino praises ´amazing´ Eriksen
|Di Maria: I would play for Barcelona
|Klopp: Firmino getting more credit after Coutinho exit
|Basel romp clears Manchester City focus across all fronts
|Neymar can deal with pressure against Madrid – Marquinhos
|De Sciglio fumes at ´wasted´ 2-0 lead against Tottenham