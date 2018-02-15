Celtic 1 Zenit 0: McGregor secures deserved first-leg lead

Celtic will take a 1-0 lead to Saint Petersburg in their Europa League round-of-32 tie with Zenit after Callum McGregor netted a first-leg winner.
Substitute Charly Musonda centred for McGregor to slam a finish into the top-left corner and lift the roof off Parkhead with just 12 minutes remaining and Roberto Mancini's visitors seemingly content with a hard-earned draw.
Zenit's only previous meeting with Scottish opposition had seen their dominant 2008 side defeat Rangers in the UEFA Cup final, but Celtic fared rather better than their rivals 10 years on and deserved a goal long before it finally arrived.
Although a rusty Russian defence - out of competitive action for over two months prior to the game - struggled to contain Brendan Rodgers' men from the off, the lack of a killer ball in the final third looked set to hinder the hosts until Musonda's introduction.
The Chelsea loanee turned the game and McGregor's brilliant strike earned Celtic a deserved lead ahead of the long-haul return trip.
Huge win! #CELZEN #UEL pic.twitter.com/n7iwZT98Hc— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 15, 2018
Rodgers' team selection hinted at a cautious approach, with Musonda and Scott Sinclair left on the bench, but the Celtic Park crowd roared the hosts on in the opening minutes and Olivier Ntcham poked a low effort agonisingly wide of the left-hand post.
McGregor wasted an opportunity, too, shooting into the arms of Andrey Lunev, before the competition's most prolific attack fired a warning shot at the other end.
Debutant Anton Zabolotny's cute finish was blocked well by stand-in Celtic goalkeeper Dorus de Vries, who was grateful to see Kieran Tierney covering on the line to clear Aleksandr Erokhin's headed follow-up.
The first half kept up a breathless pace, but Celtic could not turn a spell of extended pressure into a goal before the break.
The home side gradually took control again following the restart and Lunev parried Eboue Kouassi's 25-yard drive just after the hour-mark, while Mancini shuffled the Zenit pack as his usually razor-sharp front line continued to look blunt.
Celtic themselves started to wane in their attacking efforts, though, with their appeals for fouls becoming ever more desperate as Ntcham's wretched set-piece deliveries failed to improve.
But Musonda replaced Kouassi with 17 minutes remaining and made an immediate impact, lifting the crowd before crossing for McGregor to control on his chest and shoot instinctively beyond Lunev.
78' - Paradise is absolutely rocking!!!! @MDembele_10 & Musonda combine, before the latter picks out @Callummcgregor8 at the post with a sublime pass, and the midfielder does the rest!! A fabulous finish!! GET IN!!#CELZEN #UEL— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 15, 2018
[1-0]
Zenit suddenly rediscovered their previously absent attacking intent, but they could not force an away goal and must now look to turn the tie on its head on home turf.
KEY OPTA STATS
- Celtic have earned their first win in the Europa League in 12 games, having lost six and drawn five of their previous 11.
- In fact, this is Celtic’s first win at the knockout stage of any European competition since they beat Barcelona 1-0 in March 2004, courtesy of a goal from Alan Thompson (excl. playoffs).
- Zenit Saint Petersburg have suffered their first defeat in eight games in the Europa League, having won six and drawn one of their previous seven.
- Celtic have now won four games on the bounce against Russian opposition in European fixtures, having failed to win any of their previous three such games (D2 L1).
|Europa League Review: Napoli lose to RB Leipzig as Lyon beat Villarreal
|Mason retirement not Cahill´s fault, Conte stresses
|Celtic 1 Zenit 0: McGregor secures deserved first-leg lead
|Copenhagen 1 Atletico Madrid 4: Griezmann stars as LaLiga side take control
|Cutrone plays down Inzaghi comparisons
|Batshuayi is a great striker - Stoger hails Dortmund´s match-winner
|Arsenal pounced on nervous Ostersunds - Wenger
|Arsenal forward Welbeck admits injury fears in Ostersunds
|Bordeaux have promised me a move, says Malcom
|Borussia Dortmund 3 Atalanta 2: Batshuayi late show snatches victory
|Ludogorets 0 AC Milan 3: Unbeaten 2018 continues into Europe
|Ostersunds 0 Arsenal 3: Ozil crowns Arctic stroll for Wenger´s men
|Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
|Roma wanted Giroud as Dzeko replacement, Monchi confirms
|Bentancur enjoying ´derby fever´ as Juve prepare for Torino clash
|West Brom striker Rodriguez granted extension over FA charge
|Besiktas need a miracle to eliminate Bayern - Altintop
|Barcelona´s Pique calls for caution ahead of Chelsea Champions League tie
|Chelsea are committed - Conte fires back at Keane jibe
|Carvalhal expecting speedy Sanches return
|Nolito, Muriel back in Sevilla training ahead of Manchester United clash
|Wenger: I have always respected my contracts
|Strootman plans long-term Roma stay to show gratitude following injuries
|Schopf pens Schalke deal through to 2021
|´Outrageous´ China move would treble Viera´s wages - Las Palmas president
|Richarlison focused on Watford amid transfer speculation
|Defender Dummett pens Newcastle renewal
|Conte given United shirt signed by Mourinho in bizarre stunt
|Upamecano dreaming of World Cup call
|Former youth coach Bennell guilty of seven more sex assaults
|It´s Napoli´s year - Bianchi backs Sarri to deliver Scudetto
|Coutinho? We still have Salah, Mane and Firmino, says Henderson
|Infantino wants new rules to limit lavish spending
|Monchi accepts Salah sale fee ´could´ve been better´
|I never said I want to leave Inter, insists Skriniar
|´Scared´ Jesus sought Ronaldo´s advice after knee injury
|Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than Suarez-led trio
|PSG star Verratti refuses to rule out Barca move
|We gave PSG confidence before Madrid clash – Dijon respond to Rabiot jibe
|Neymar: I´m happy at PSG
|The tie is not over yet – Ronaldo warns Madrid
|Klopp: I hope Salah doesn´t stop at 30
|Simeone to call on ´tough´ Godin for Copenhagen trip
|Zidane: Ronaldo keeps doing amazing things for Real Madrid
|101 not out – the numbers behind Ronaldo´s Champions League century for Real Madrid
|Real Madrid? Neymar ´100 per cent´ staying at PSG – Al-Khelaifi
|Conceicao focusing on positives despite Porto humbling
|Emery fumes at referee after PSG throw away Real Madrid lead
|Professional, mature and aggressive - Klopp delighted with Liverpool display
|Ramos: You can never take Real Madrid for dead
|PSG are always floored in the same way – Rabiot laments Madrid collapse
|Porto 0 Liverpool 5: Mane hat-trick inspires Reds rout
|Real Madrid 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Record-breaking Ronaldo inspires comeback
|Ronaldo first player to score 100 Champions League goals for single team
|Continuity the key for AC Milan, says Gattuso
|PSG drop Thiago Silva for Real Madrid clash, Isco starts ahead of Bale
|Wenger backs Welbeck to shine during frustrating Aubameyang absence
|Deco defends Ronaldo: Unstable Real Madrid are struggling, not him
|Ramsey a doubt for EFL Cup final, confirms Wenger
|Marseille will be cheering for Real Madrid, not PSG - Garcia
|Gabigol: I didn´t get a chance at Inter or Benfica
|Manchester City the best team in world football, says Barton
|Mahrez looking better than ever, says Puel
|Cech pays tribute to Mason after injury-enforced retirement
|Sanchez and I used to kick each other, says Manchester United defender Rojo
|Basler: Time for Buffon to retire
|Lamela salutes ´extraordinary´ Higuain display against Tottenham
|Kluivert tells son Justin to ´follow his heart´ amid transfer talk
|Sarri slams Serie A chiefs over fixture scheduling ´madness´
|Higuain slams ´armchair´ fans after Tottenham draw
|Dortmund not treating Europa League as ´losers´ cup´ - Toprak
|AFC Champions League Review: Sydney suffer first home loss since 2016, CSL sides stutter
|Dembele should be with Bale at Real Madrid - Ferdinand
|PSG s*** the bed at Barca – Barton expects Real Madrid progression
|Tottenham will have to break wage structure to keep Kane – Les Ferdinand
|Godin fit to face Copenhagen after losing a tooth
|Wenger suggests injury was behind Lacazette struggles
|Ronaldo´s streak and Firmino´s away-day success - Champions League in Opta numbers
|PSG´s Cavani and Neymar Europe´s hottest couple on Valentine´s Day
|Swap Neymar for Ronaldo? I´m delighted with Brazilian – Emery
|It´s crazy to think we´d win 3-0 – Allegri hits back at Juve critics
|Pochettino praises ´amazing´ Eriksen
|Di Maria: I would play for Barcelona
|Klopp: Firmino getting more credit after Coutinho exit
|Basel romp clears Manchester City focus across all fronts
|Neymar can deal with pressure against Madrid – Marquinhos
|De Sciglio fumes at ´wasted´ 2-0 lead against Tottenham