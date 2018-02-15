Bordeaux have promised me a move, says Malcom

Bordeaux forward Malcom has reiterated his desire to leave the club at the end of the season, having agreed to delay a January move.

The Brazilian has been linked with London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal following a number of sparkling performances in Ligue 1, scoring eight goals this season, but no transfer took place last month.

However, Malcom is determined that a switch will happen at the conclusion to the campaign, claiming Bordeaux have agreed to do a deal then.

"I have already said that I wanted to find a new challenge [in January]," he told UOL in Brazil. "But I must also remember that Bordeaux have helped me a lot.

"I gave my word to Bordeaux that I will stay [this season], to be able to have more time to choose my future club. These next three or four months will make a big difference.

"Bordeaux promised me that I will be released in June. I will choose my next club and Bordeaux will let me go."

Bordeaux are seventh in Ligue 1, having won three consecutive matches since Guy Poyet's appointment as head coach.