Swap Neymar for Ronaldo? I´m delighted with Brazilian – Emery

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery would not be drawn on whether he would swap Neymar for Cristiano Ronaldo, saying he was happy to have the Brazilian.

Ahead of PSG's last-16 tie against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Neymar – who arrived at the Ligue 1 giants in a world-record €222million move from Barcelona last year – has been linked with a stunning switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo could reportedly move in the other direction if former Barcelona star Neymar lands in Madrid.

Asked if he would swap Neymar for Ronaldo, Emery said: "Well, this can be a difficult question to ask or an easy one, depending on how you look at it or how I want to answer it.

"I'm delighted to have Neymar."

PSG are among the favourites in the Champions League ahead of their trip to Madrid.





Encore quelques heures à patienter avant #RCMPSG, l'occasion de voir en l'arrivée à Madrid



#RaceToTheStars pic.twitter.com/YTlbYM6vC8 — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) February 13, 2018

However, at the same stage last season, PSG inexplicably exited at the hands of Barca, who claimed a remarkable 6-1 second-leg win to overturn a 4-0 deficit.

Emery said his team had spoken about that experience, but feels they are better prepared this campaign.

"Maybe the preparation already started after that game as we wanted to get something positive out of that experience," he said.

"We've spoken about that game briefly but very straight to the point, every bad experience gives you the chance to learn a lot.

"I think we're better prepared now and, regardless as to whether we win or lose, I think this team is ready to compete at this level and against the best team."