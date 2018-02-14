PSG s*** the bed at Barca – Barton expects Real Madrid progression

Real Madrid will progress to the Champions League quarter-finals because Paris Saint-Germain have a tendency to "s*** the bed", according to former Marseille midfielder Joey Barton.
PSG's pairing with Madrid stands out as the draw of the round, with the two European heavyweights both initially expected to go far in the competition.
But one faces the prospect of an early elimination, something that will likely result in intensifying scrutiny over the future of the vanquished head coach, such are the expectations of the clubs.
The first leg takes place in Madrid on Wednesday and Barton expects Zinedine Zidane's men to ultimately progress based on PSG's previous poor handling of pressure.
Last season, PSG beat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of the last 16 before losing 6-1 in a remarkable match at Camp Nou, and Barton thinks Madrid can exploit the memories of that "embarrassment".
FULL TIME! THE GREATEST COMEBACK EVER!!!! BARÇA INTO THE QUARTERFINALS! HISTORY!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 8, 2017
FCB 6-1 PSG (agg. 6-5) #FCBPSG #FCBLive #ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/r86KnmylCy
"Real Madrid just have that nous. PSG are a new club whereas Real Madrid have got the most European Cups under their belt," Barton told Omnisport.
"They've got players like [Cristiano] Ronaldo who have been there, done it, got the T-shirt. I think they're going to have too much for PSG.
"They [PSG] beat Barcelona comfortably and they were amazing in that game in the home leg. Then – in English we have a saying – they s*** the bed in the Camp Nou.
"They should have won the game comfortably. The lack of traditional success at the club makes them soil their pants in Camp Nou and they ultimately go out in embarrassment.
"The mental side of that may run deeper than anyone thinks. Do PSG think they can beat Real Madrid? I think they'll think they can beat Real Madrid, but you've got a team who have won two Champions Leagues in the last three years [sic, three in four].
"You've got Zidane who was a World Cup winner as a player. You've got players in that group that just know how to win.
"Ronaldo, [Sergio] Ramos, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric – [they've] been there, done that. There's a lot to be said for that.
"Thiago Silva is a top player, but he hasn't got the same winning mentality as Ramos. You look at Brazil getting pumped by Germany 7-1 in that [2014 World Cup] semi-final.
"There's emotional and psychological scars. It's up to Real Madrid to create the conditions where those cracks can be exploited."
|Professional, mature and aggressive - Klopp delighted with Liverpool display
|Ramos: You can never take Real Madrid for dead
|PSG are always floored in the same way – Rabiot laments Madrid collapse
|Porto 0 Liverpool 5: Mane hat-trick inspires Reds rout
|Real Madrid 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Record-breaking Ronaldo inspires comeback
|Ronaldo first player to score 100 Champions League goals for single team
|Continuity the key for AC Milan, says Gattuso
|PSG drop Thiago Silva for Real Madrid clash, Isco starts ahead of Bale
|Wenger backs Welbeck to shine during frustrating Aubameyang absence
|Deco defends Ronaldo: Unstable Real Madrid are struggling, not him
|Ramsey a doubt for EFL Cup final, confirms Wenger
|Marseille will be cheering for Real Madrid, not PSG - Garcia
|Gabigol: I didn´t get a chance at Inter or Benfica
|Manchester City the best team in world football, says Barton
|Mahrez looking better than ever, says Puel
|Cech pays tribute to Mason after injury-enforced retirement
|Sanchez and I used to kick each other, says Manchester United defender Rojo
|Basler: Time for Buffon to retire
|Lamela salutes ´extraordinary´ Higuain display against Tottenham
|Kluivert tells son Justin to ´follow his heart´ amid transfer talk
|Sarri slams Serie A chiefs over fixture scheduling ´madness´
|Higuain slams ´armchair´ fans after Tottenham draw
|Dortmund not treating Europa League as ´losers´ cup´ - Toprak
|AFC Champions League Review: Sydney suffer first home loss since 2016, CSL sides stutter
|Dembele should be with Bale at Real Madrid - Ferdinand
|PSG s*** the bed at Barca – Barton expects Real Madrid progression
|Tottenham will have to break wage structure to keep Kane – Les Ferdinand
|Godin fit to face Copenhagen after losing a tooth
|Wenger suggests injury was behind Lacazette struggles
|Ronaldo´s streak and Firmino´s away-day success - Champions League in Opta numbers
|PSG´s Cavani and Neymar Europe´s hottest couple on Valentine´s Day
|Swap Neymar for Ronaldo? I´m delighted with Brazilian – Emery
|It´s crazy to think we´d win 3-0 – Allegri hits back at Juve critics
|Pochettino praises ´amazing´ Eriksen
|Di Maria: I would play for Barcelona
|Klopp: Firmino getting more credit after Coutinho exit
|Basel romp clears Manchester City focus across all fronts
|Neymar can deal with pressure against Madrid – Marquinhos
|De Sciglio fumes at ´wasted´ 2-0 lead against Tottenham
|Championship Review: Sheffield Wednesday dent Derby´s promotion hopes
|Manchester City´s Gundogan makes World Cup case to watching Low
|Kane makes Champions League history with Juventus strike
|Kompany hails Manchester City character in Basel romp
|Basel 0 Manchester City 4: Guardiola´s men roll Swiss champions
|Juventus 2 Tottenham 2: Eriksen completes comeback to give Spurs the edge
|AFC Champions League Review: Thriller in Melbourne, CSL sides shine
|Klopp dismisses 2005 talk as Liverpool prepare for Porto
|Ronaldo demands backing from Madrid fans against PSG
|Skriniar open to Inter exit after ´incredible offer´ rejected in January
|Bennell guilty of multiple sex assaults against youth footballers
|Clyne back in Liverpool training and joins squad for Porto trip
|Being benched ´does not bother´ Tosun as striker focuses on fitness
|We thought he was the one – Mason retirement saddens former Tottenham coach Ferdinand
|Sarri or Allegri ´wouldn´t be bad´ as Italy coach, says Costacurta
|Kane gets battered! Spurs stars turned into pancake art
|Lacazette to miss crucial six weeks after knee operation
|West Brom respond to Premier League woes by sacking chairman and CEO
|Guti can be future Madrid boss, says Zidane
|Ronaldo v Neymar? It´s Real Madrid v PSG! - Zidane
|Mason had ´no option´ but to retire
|Bayern Munich in youth development link-up with FC Dallas
|Coutinho relishing union with ´best in the world´ Messi
|Ryan Mason retires from football due to head injury
|Man City have no weaknesses - Wicky needs Basel to be ´perfect´
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Who has the best attack? The Champions League debate
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Ronaldo versus Neymar in 2017-18
|Morata regrets trying to play through pain
|Man City tackle Basel curse, Spurs face daunting Juventus defence – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar in but will Ronaldo make our combined XI?
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Valentine´s Day defeat could spell the end for Zizou
|Barcelona, Real Madrid are Champions League favourites – Laudrup
|Messi can´t be stopped, says Morata
|Van Dijk will only get better at Liverpool, says Karius
|Rakitic: Messi can turn a game in a second, he´s the best in history
|Kane on same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar – Chiellini
|Guti: I want to see Neymar join Ronaldo at Real Madrid
|Battle-hardened Giroud boosts Conte and Chelsea
|We are Chelsea, we are the champions - Hazard defiant after West Brom win