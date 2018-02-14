Porto 0 Liverpool 5: Mane hat-trick inspires Reds rout

Sadio Mane struck a superb hat-trick as Liverpool put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Porto on Wednesday.
Jurgen Klopp's side are the top scorers in this season's competition and they showed all of their attacking prowess as Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino put the tie to bed before the second leg at Anfield.
Mane opened the scoring after 25 minutes with the help of some questionable goalkeeping from Jose Sa, the Porto number one diving over his low shot after a driving run from Georginio Wijnaldum.
The visitors were two ahead before the half-hour as Salah made it 30 for the season, becoming the first Liverpool player to reach that figure since Luis Suarez in 2013-14.
Liverpool's attacking trident combined for their third goal and Mane's second after the break, and Firmino ensured all three got on the scoresheet with 21 minutes remaining.
There was still time for Mane to complete his hat-trick and effectively end any hopes Porto had of a second-leg recovery, with Liverpool's progression looking assured already.
4 - Sadio Mane is the fourth Liverpool player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League, after Michael Owen, Yossi Benayoun and Philippe Coutinho. Collection. pic.twitter.com/w3kteQwtDq— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2018
A positive start from the hosts was nearly rewarded in the opening 10 minutes as Otavio wriggled free after good work from Moussa Marega, but Dejan Lovren did superbly to deflect his low shot over.
Liverpool's electrifying front three took time to click, with Salah wasting their first sight of goal with a misplaced pass for Mane inside the penalty area.
But they soon found their feet and in the space of four minutes Liverpool found themselves two goals ahead.
Sa gifted Mane the opener as he got his dive all wrong trying to save the forward's low shot, the ball creeping under his body and over the line – leaving the goalkeeper thumping the pitch in anger.
His frustrations were doubled four minutes later as Salah extended Liverpool's advantage, with the Egyptian juggling the loose ball into the net after James Milner's shot had thudded against the upright.
Porto should have reduced their deficit before the interval but Tiquinho Soares fired wide from Yacine Brahimi's beautifully weighted throughball.
That touch. That control. That man Mo! pic.twitter.com/dtI3C1JKnY— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 14, 2018
If Porto had hoped that late chance would spark them into life after the restart they were left disappointed as Liverpool moved further ahead thanks to Mane's second.
After latching onto Salah's precise pass, Firmino's scuffed shot was well saved by Sa but the goalkeeper was unable to hold it and Mane coolly slid home the loose ball.
That seemed to finally bring the hosts into life but, as they chased the game, they were caught on the break by Liverpool's deadly trio.
Mane turned provider with a surging run and pass to Milner, the England international finding the unmarked Firmino to give him a deserved goal.
Liverpool were not finished there, either, as Mane completed his hat-trick with a fine solo run and shot from 20 yards – becoming the fourth Reds player to complete a treble in the competition.
Key Opta stats:
- Liverpool registered the joint-biggest away Champions League knockout win, equalling Bayern Munich’s 5-0 win at Sporting CP in February 2009 and Real Madrid at Schalke in February 2014.
- The Reds have scored more Champions League goals this season (28) than any other club.
- This is Porto's heaviest ever home European defeat and the first time they’ve conceded more than three goals in a home European match.
- Liverpool are the first English side to score five goals in an away Champions League knockout match.
- Sadio Mane is the fourth Liverpool player to score a Champions League hat-trick, along with Michael Owen, Yossi Benayoun and Philippe Coutinho.
|Professional, mature and aggressive - Klopp delighted with Liverpool display
|Ramos: You can never take Real Madrid for dead
|PSG are always floored in the same way – Rabiot laments Madrid collapse
|Porto 0 Liverpool 5: Mane hat-trick inspires Reds rout
|Real Madrid 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Record-breaking Ronaldo inspires comeback
|Ronaldo first player to score 100 Champions League goals for single team
|Continuity the key for AC Milan, says Gattuso
|PSG drop Thiago Silva for Real Madrid clash, Isco starts ahead of Bale
|Wenger backs Welbeck to shine during frustrating Aubameyang absence
|Deco defends Ronaldo: Unstable Real Madrid are struggling, not him
|Ramsey a doubt for EFL Cup final, confirms Wenger
|Marseille will be cheering for Real Madrid, not PSG - Garcia
|Gabigol: I didn´t get a chance at Inter or Benfica
|Manchester City the best team in world football, says Barton
|Mahrez looking better than ever, says Puel
|Cech pays tribute to Mason after injury-enforced retirement
|Sanchez and I used to kick each other, says Manchester United defender Rojo
|Basler: Time for Buffon to retire
|Lamela salutes ´extraordinary´ Higuain display against Tottenham
|Kluivert tells son Justin to ´follow his heart´ amid transfer talk
|Sarri slams Serie A chiefs over fixture scheduling ´madness´
|Higuain slams ´armchair´ fans after Tottenham draw
|Dortmund not treating Europa League as ´losers´ cup´ - Toprak
|AFC Champions League Review: Sydney suffer first home loss since 2016, CSL sides stutter
|Dembele should be with Bale at Real Madrid - Ferdinand
|PSG s*** the bed at Barca – Barton expects Real Madrid progression
|Tottenham will have to break wage structure to keep Kane – Les Ferdinand
|Godin fit to face Copenhagen after losing a tooth
|Wenger suggests injury was behind Lacazette struggles
|Ronaldo´s streak and Firmino´s away-day success - Champions League in Opta numbers
|PSG´s Cavani and Neymar Europe´s hottest couple on Valentine´s Day
|Swap Neymar for Ronaldo? I´m delighted with Brazilian – Emery
|It´s crazy to think we´d win 3-0 – Allegri hits back at Juve critics
|Pochettino praises ´amazing´ Eriksen
|Di Maria: I would play for Barcelona
|Klopp: Firmino getting more credit after Coutinho exit
|Basel romp clears Manchester City focus across all fronts
|Neymar can deal with pressure against Madrid – Marquinhos
|De Sciglio fumes at ´wasted´ 2-0 lead against Tottenham
|Championship Review: Sheffield Wednesday dent Derby´s promotion hopes
|Manchester City´s Gundogan makes World Cup case to watching Low
|Kane makes Champions League history with Juventus strike
|Kompany hails Manchester City character in Basel romp
|Basel 0 Manchester City 4: Guardiola´s men roll Swiss champions
|Juventus 2 Tottenham 2: Eriksen completes comeback to give Spurs the edge
|AFC Champions League Review: Thriller in Melbourne, CSL sides shine
|Klopp dismisses 2005 talk as Liverpool prepare for Porto
|Ronaldo demands backing from Madrid fans against PSG
|Skriniar open to Inter exit after ´incredible offer´ rejected in January
|Bennell guilty of multiple sex assaults against youth footballers
|Clyne back in Liverpool training and joins squad for Porto trip
|Being benched ´does not bother´ Tosun as striker focuses on fitness
|We thought he was the one – Mason retirement saddens former Tottenham coach Ferdinand
|Sarri or Allegri ´wouldn´t be bad´ as Italy coach, says Costacurta
|Kane gets battered! Spurs stars turned into pancake art
|Lacazette to miss crucial six weeks after knee operation
|West Brom respond to Premier League woes by sacking chairman and CEO
|Guti can be future Madrid boss, says Zidane
|Ronaldo v Neymar? It´s Real Madrid v PSG! - Zidane
|Mason had ´no option´ but to retire
|Bayern Munich in youth development link-up with FC Dallas
|Coutinho relishing union with ´best in the world´ Messi
|Ryan Mason retires from football due to head injury
|Man City have no weaknesses - Wicky needs Basel to be ´perfect´
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Who has the best attack? The Champions League debate
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Ronaldo versus Neymar in 2017-18
|Morata regrets trying to play through pain
|Man City tackle Basel curse, Spurs face daunting Juventus defence – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar in but will Ronaldo make our combined XI?
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Valentine´s Day defeat could spell the end for Zizou
|Barcelona, Real Madrid are Champions League favourites – Laudrup
|Messi can´t be stopped, says Morata
|Van Dijk will only get better at Liverpool, says Karius
|Rakitic: Messi can turn a game in a second, he´s the best in history
|Kane on same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar – Chiellini
|Guti: I want to see Neymar join Ronaldo at Real Madrid
|Battle-hardened Giroud boosts Conte and Chelsea
|We are Chelsea, we are the champions - Hazard defiant after West Brom win