Neymar can deal with pressure against Madrid – Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos backed Neymar to shine against Real Madrid despite being linked with a move to the LaLiga giants.

Neymar and PSG face Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

In the lead up to the blockbuster clash, the Brazil international has been linked with a shock switch to Madrid, despite only joining PSG last year.

But Marquinhos said his team-mate, who has scored 28 goals this season, would ignore all the speculation.

"Neymar is a player who controls his emotions and the pressure well, and demonstrates it on the pitch," he told a news conference.

"He's a player with personality. He does his talking on the pitch. He's doing great stuff in Paris."

PSG come up against a Madrid side that have been unable to live up to their own lofty expectations this season, including sitting 17 points behind Barcelona in LaLiga.

The Ligue 1 leaders' head coach, Unai Emery, said his side's meeting with the two-time defending Champions League winners came at a good time.

"This game against Real comes at a good moment for us, because we have the illusion that we can do something great. We can believe in a victory. Playing against the best teams is the best way to learn," he said.

"We're going to play the team which won the most Champions Leagues but even if we respect their history and each player, we are confident to show them that we are close to their level.

"I trust my team. We know how difficult it is going to be but I want to see a great PSG. This team have grown up and I fully live every moment."