Higuain slams ´armchair´ fans after Tottenham draw

Gonzalo Higuain has hit out at "armchair" fans following Juventus' 2-2 Champions League draw with Tottenham on Tuesday.
The Argentina striker scored twice in the opening nine minutes of the meeting in Turin to put his side in a commanding position in the last-16 tie.
However, Higuain missed a good chance on the break before Harry Kane pulled a goal back, and then smashed his second penalty of the match off the crossbar with seconds left at the end of the first half.
Christian Eriksen's free-kick completed Spurs' comeback and gave them a slight advantage heading into the second leg, prompting a number of Juve fans to make their frustration plain after the final whistle.
Higuain has responded to that criticism with a pointed Instagram post, writing: "Hello everyone. How easy it is to talk after a game from an armchair at home.
"Until the 2-0, everything was perfect, after the 2-2 every opinion changed.
"It doesn't interest us and we're going to London to go through. A hug to all those who want the best for Juventus."
Higuain has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, but his missed chances at the Allianz Stadium led to more criticism of his performances in key games for club and country.
Argentina team-mate Lucas Biglia says the 30-year-old can be affected by negative comments made about his form.
"Higuain was very influenced by destructive criticism, not purely by football," Biglia told Fox Sports about the forward, who has failed to earn a spot in the national team since Jorge Sampaoli took charge.
"I hope he can get a new chance."
Buongiorno a tutti...che facile e parlare dopo la partita da un divano o una sedia.. fino al 2-0 era tutto perfetto , dopo il 2-2 cambia il giudizio veloce.. a noi no ci interessa questa voce.. andiamo a londra a prendere questa qualificazione.. un abraccio a tutti quello che veramente vogliono il bene de la juventus. Buenos dias. Que fácil que es hablar despues del partido del sillon de la casa . Hasta el 2-0 era tofo perfecto después del 2-2 cambian todas las opiniones, a nosotros no nos interesa y vamo a londres a clasificar. Un abrazo a todos aquellos que quieren el bien de la juventus.
|Ramsey a doubt for EFL Cup final, confirms Wenger
|Marseille will be cheering for Real Madrid, not PSG - Garcia
|Gabigol: I didn´t get a chance at Inter or Benfica
|Manchester City the best team in world football, says Barton
|Mahrez looking better than ever, says Puel
|Cech pays tribute to Mason after injury-enforced retirement
|Sanchez and I used to kick each other, says Manchester United defender Rojo
|Basler: Time for Buffon to retire
|Lamela salutes ´extraordinary´ Higuain display against Tottenham
|Kluivert tells son Justin to ´follow his heart´ amid transfer talk
|Sarri slams Serie A chiefs over fixture scheduling ´madness´
|Higuain slams ´armchair´ fans after Tottenham draw
|Dortmund not treating Europa League as ´losers´ cup´ - Toprak
|AFC Champions League Review: Sydney suffer first home loss since 2016, CSL sides stutter
|Dembele should be with Bale at Real Madrid - Ferdinand
|PSG s*** the bed at Barca – Barton expects Real Madrid progression
|Tottenham will have to break wage structure to keep Kane – Les Ferdinand
|Godin fit to face Copenhagen after losing a tooth
|Wenger suggests injury was behind Lacazette struggles
|Ronaldo´s streak and Firmino´s away-day success - Champions League in Opta numbers
|PSG´s Cavani and Neymar Europe´s hottest couple on Valentine´s Day
|Swap Neymar for Ronaldo? I´m delighted with Brazilian – Emery
|It´s crazy to think we´d win 3-0 – Allegri hits back at Juve critics
|Pochettino praises ´amazing´ Eriksen
|Di Maria: I would play for Barcelona
|Klopp: Firmino getting more credit after Coutinho exit
|Basel romp clears Manchester City focus across all fronts
|Neymar can deal with pressure against Madrid – Marquinhos
|De Sciglio fumes at ´wasted´ 2-0 lead against Tottenham
|Championship Review: Sheffield Wednesday dent Derby´s promotion hopes
|Manchester City´s Gundogan makes World Cup case to watching Low
|Kane makes Champions League history with Juventus strike
|Kompany hails Manchester City character in Basel romp
|Basel 0 Manchester City 4: Guardiola´s men roll Swiss champions
|Juventus 2 Tottenham 2: Eriksen completes comeback to give Spurs the edge
|AFC Champions League Review: Thriller in Melbourne, CSL sides shine
|Klopp dismisses 2005 talk as Liverpool prepare for Porto
|Ronaldo demands backing from Madrid fans against PSG
|Skriniar open to Inter exit after ´incredible offer´ rejected in January
|Bennell guilty of multiple sex assaults against youth footballers
|Clyne back in Liverpool training and joins squad for Porto trip
|Being benched ´does not bother´ Tosun as striker focuses on fitness
|We thought he was the one – Mason retirement saddens former Tottenham coach Ferdinand
|Sarri or Allegri ´wouldn´t be bad´ as Italy coach, says Costacurta
|Kane gets battered! Spurs stars turned into pancake art
|Lacazette to miss crucial six weeks after knee operation
|West Brom respond to Premier League woes by sacking chairman and CEO
|Guti can be future Madrid boss, says Zidane
|Ronaldo v Neymar? It´s Real Madrid v PSG! - Zidane
|Mason had ´no option´ but to retire
|Bayern Munich in youth development link-up with FC Dallas
|Coutinho relishing union with ´best in the world´ Messi
|Ryan Mason retires from football due to head injury
|Man City have no weaknesses - Wicky needs Basel to be ´perfect´
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Who has the best attack? The Champions League debate
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Ronaldo versus Neymar in 2017-18
|Morata regrets trying to play through pain
|Man City tackle Basel curse, Spurs face daunting Juventus defence – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar in but will Ronaldo make our combined XI?
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Valentine´s Day defeat could spell the end for Zizou
|Barcelona, Real Madrid are Champions League favourites – Laudrup
|Messi can´t be stopped, says Morata
|Van Dijk will only get better at Liverpool, says Karius
|Rakitic: Messi can turn a game in a second, he´s the best in history
|Kane on same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar – Chiellini
|Guti: I want to see Neymar join Ronaldo at Real Madrid
|Battle-hardened Giroud boosts Conte and Chelsea
|We are Chelsea, we are the champions - Hazard defiant after West Brom win
|Chelsea 3 West Brom 0: Hazard inspires victory for stumbling champions
|AFC Champions League Review: Sneijder´s Al Gharafa defeated as Lokomotiv hit five
|Higuain, of course! - Allegri backs his man over Spurs´ Kane
|Kompany: Manchester City ready to mature on European stage
|Kane relishing reunion with a crunching Chiellini
|Sane gives Manchester City pleasant Champions League surprise
|Spurs´ dream is to reach Juventus´ level - Pochettino
|Recovering Dybala misses out on Juve´s Champions League squad
|Kick It Out slams ´unacceptable´ booking of Balotelli for reporting racist abuse
|Wanda Metropolitano to host Barca-Sevilla Copa final
|Spurs star Kane released by Arsenal for being ´chubby´
|Juventus ´pianist´ Pjanic turned down Spurs and Arsenal
|Real Madrid have become complacent, says Victor
|A frosty reception: Ostersunds prepare wintry welcome for Arsenal
|Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash
|Cavani eyes scissor-kick goal in Champions League final
|Manchester City´s €878m squad the most expensive in history
|Man City target Mahrez made a mistake, says Puel
|UEFA orders Anderlecht to refund Bayern Munich fans
|Cavani expecting red-hot Ronaldo in Champions League showdown
|Mata: Manchester United raging after Newcastle loss
|Wenger prepared to name strongest team in Europa League knockouts
|Vidal eyes new Bayern contract despite transfer talk
|Neville brands Smalling, Jones form ´a disaster´ for Manchester United
|No ´magic formula´ to stop Neymar, says Carvajal
|Aubameyang arrival hurt Lacazette´s confidence – Wenger
|If Ronaldo wasn´t happy at Madrid, he wouldn´t be here – Marcelo
|Dybala one of the best in the world, says Spurs boss Pochettino
|Marcelo: Neymar will join Real Madrid
|Conte praises ´fantastic´ Luis Enrique
|Rangnick rules out Werner exit amid Real Madrid links
|Conte: I´m a disaster in the transfer market