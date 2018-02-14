Related

Higuain slams ´armchair´ fans after Tottenham draw

14 February 2018 16:17

Gonzalo Higuain has hit out at "armchair" fans following Juventus' 2-2 Champions League draw with Tottenham on Tuesday.

The Argentina striker scored twice in the opening nine minutes of the meeting in Turin to put his side in a commanding position in the last-16 tie.

However, Higuain missed a good chance on the break before Harry Kane pulled a goal back, and then smashed his second penalty of the match off the crossbar with seconds left at the end of the first half.

Christian Eriksen's free-kick completed Spurs' comeback and gave them a slight advantage heading into the second leg, prompting a number of Juve fans to make their frustration plain after the final whistle.

Higuain has responded to that criticism with a pointed Instagram post, writing: "Hello everyone. How easy it is to talk after a game from an armchair at home.

"Until the 2-0, everything was perfect, after the 2-2 every opinion changed.

"It doesn't interest us and we're going to London to go through. A hug to all those who want the best for Juventus."

Higuain has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, but his missed chances at the Allianz Stadium led to more criticism of his performances in key games for club and country.

Argentina team-mate Lucas Biglia says the 30-year-old can be affected by negative comments made about his form.

"Higuain was very influenced by destructive criticism, not purely by football," Biglia told Fox Sports about the forward, who has failed to earn a spot in the national team since Jorge Sampaoli took charge.

"I hope he can get a new chance."

