Godin fit to face Copenhagen after losing a tooth

Diego Godin is available for Atletico Madrid's Europa League last-32 first leg with Copenhagen having lost teeth in a collision with Valencia goalkeeper Neto at the start of the month.

The Uruguay international was forced off after 51 minutes in the 1-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano on February 4, ultimately requiring reconstructive surgery.

Television replays highlighted the extent of Godin's injury, with a tooth appearing to leave his mouth.

The 31-year-old subsequently missed the 1-0 win at Malaga on Saturday, but he is back in the squad for Thursday's encounter, as Atletico begin their Europa League campaign having been eliminated from the Champions League group stage.