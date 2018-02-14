Related

Article

Di Maria: I would play for Barcelona

14 February 2018 03:44

Former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria revealed he would have no problem playing for their LaLiga rivals Barcelona.

Di Maria spent four seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning a LaLiga crown and Champions League title among numerous other trophies.

The Argentina international spent a campaign at Manchester United before arriving at his current club Paris Saint-Germain in 2015.

Despite his history at Madrid, Di Maria, 29, said he would play for Barca if the opportunity presented itself.

"My relationship with Madrid is finished because my cycle there ended," he told So Foot.

"Frankly, I wouldn't have a problem to play at Barca, to the contrary.

"The only club I couldn't play for is Newell's Old Boys because I am a fan of Rosario Central."

Di Maria and PSG face Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 14 February

09:58 Godin fit to face Copenhagen after losing a tooth
09:31 Wenger suggests injury was behind Lacazette struggles
09:00 Ronaldo´s streak and Firmino´s away-day success - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:30 PSG´s Cavani and Neymar Europe´s hottest couple on Valentine´s Day
07:07 Swap Neymar for Ronaldo? I´m delighted with Brazilian – Emery
05:50 It´s crazy to think we´d win 3-0 – Allegri hits back at Juve critics
05:49 Pochettino praises ´amazing´ Eriksen
03:44 Di Maria: I would play for Barcelona
02:36 Klopp: Firmino getting more credit after Coutinho exit
01:38 Basel romp clears Manchester City focus across all fronts
01:20 Neymar can deal with pressure against Madrid – Marquinhos
00:06 De Sciglio fumes at ´wasted´ 2-0 lead against Tottenham

Tuesday 13 February

23:57 Championship Review: Sheffield Wednesday dent Derby´s promotion hopes
23:48 Manchester City´s Gundogan makes World Cup case to watching Low
23:31 Kane makes Champions League history with Juventus strike
23:16 Kompany hails Manchester City character in Basel romp
22:36 Basel 0 Manchester City 4: Guardiola´s men roll Swiss champions
22:36 Juventus 2 Tottenham 2: Eriksen completes comeback to give Spurs the edge
22:12 AFC Champions League Review: Thriller in Melbourne, CSL sides shine
20:49 Klopp dismisses 2005 talk as Liverpool prepare for Porto
19:56 Ronaldo demands backing from Madrid fans against PSG
19:24 Skriniar open to Inter exit after ´incredible offer´ rejected in January
19:11 Bennell guilty of multiple sex assaults against youth footballers
18:16 Clyne back in Liverpool training and joins squad for Porto trip
17:11 Being benched ´does not bother´ Tosun as striker focuses on fitness
16:56 We thought he was the one – Mason retirement saddens former Tottenham coach Ferdinand
16:30 Sarri or Allegri ´wouldn´t be bad´ as Italy coach, says Costacurta
16:16 Kane gets battered! Spurs stars turned into pancake art
15:15 Lacazette to miss crucial six weeks after knee operation
14:45 West Brom respond to Premier League woes by sacking chairman and CEO
14:45 Guti can be future Madrid boss, says Zidane
14:19 Ronaldo v Neymar? It´s Real Madrid v PSG! - Zidane
12:42 Mason had ´no option´ but to retire
12:39 Bayern Munich in youth development link-up with FC Dallas
12:07 Coutinho relishing union with ´best in the world´ Messi
11:41 Ryan Mason retires from football due to head injury
10:42 Man City have no weaknesses - Wicky needs Basel to be ´perfect´
10:00 Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Who has the best attack? The Champions League debate
10:00 Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Ronaldo versus Neymar in 2017-18
09:52 Morata regrets trying to play through pain
09:00 Man City tackle Basel curse, Spurs face daunting Juventus defence – Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar in but will Ronaldo make our combined XI?
09:00 Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Valentine´s Day defeat could spell the end for Zizou
08:35 Barcelona, Real Madrid are Champions League favourites – Laudrup
07:00 Messi can´t be stopped, says Morata
04:24 Van Dijk will only get better at Liverpool, says Karius
02:54 Rakitic: Messi can turn a game in a second, he´s the best in history
01:44 Kane on same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar – Chiellini
01:18 Guti: I want to see Neymar join Ronaldo at Real Madrid
00:53 Battle-hardened Giroud boosts Conte and Chelsea
00:01 We are Chelsea, we are the champions - Hazard defiant after West Brom win

Monday 12 February

23:00 Chelsea 3 West Brom 0: Hazard inspires victory for stumbling champions
22:46 AFC Champions League Review: Sneijder´s Al Gharafa defeated as Lokomotiv hit five
20:42 Higuain, of course! - Allegri backs his man over Spurs´ Kane
20:27 Kompany: Manchester City ready to mature on European stage
19:53 Kane relishing reunion with a crunching Chiellini
19:52 Sane gives Manchester City pleasant Champions League surprise
19:24 Spurs´ dream is to reach Juventus´ level - Pochettino
19:10 Recovering Dybala misses out on Juve´s Champions League squad
18:21 Kick It Out slams ´unacceptable´ booking of Balotelli for reporting racist abuse
17:43 Wanda Metropolitano to host Barca-Sevilla Copa final
17:35 Spurs star Kane released by Arsenal for being ´chubby´
17:13 Juventus ´pianist´ Pjanic turned down Spurs and Arsenal
16:09 Real Madrid have become complacent, says Victor
14:41 A frosty reception: Ostersunds prepare wintry welcome for Arsenal
14:03 Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash
13:44 Cavani eyes scissor-kick goal in Champions League final
13:21 Manchester City´s €878m squad the most expensive in history
12:46 Man City target Mahrez made a mistake, says Puel
12:10 UEFA orders Anderlecht to refund Bayern Munich fans
11:12 Cavani expecting red-hot Ronaldo in Champions League showdown
11:05 Mata: Manchester United raging after Newcastle loss
09:45 Wenger prepared to name strongest team in Europa League knockouts
09:20 Vidal eyes new Bayern contract despite transfer talk
09:15 Neville brands Smalling, Jones form ´a disaster´ for Manchester United
05:52 No ´magic formula´ to stop Neymar, says Carvajal
04:33 Aubameyang arrival hurt Lacazette´s confidence – Wenger
03:37 If Ronaldo wasn´t happy at Madrid, he wouldn´t be here – Marcelo
02:05 Dybala one of the best in the world, says Spurs boss Pochettino
01:38 Marcelo: Neymar will join Real Madrid
00:38 Conte praises ´fantastic´ Luis Enrique
00:15 Rangnick rules out Werner exit amid Real Madrid links
00:12 Conte: I´m a disaster in the transfer market

Facebook

18+ GambleAware