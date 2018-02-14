Deco defends Ronaldo: Unstable Real Madrid are struggling, not him

Cristiano Ronaldo may be enduring his toughest campaign at Real Madrid since arriving in 2009, but the Portugal superstar is not to blame for Los Blancos' disappointing performances, according to Deco.

Forward Ronaldo's stunning performances since moving from Manchester United have seen him collect four Ballons d'Or, two LaLiga titles and three Champions League crowns.

He has failed to reach the heights of previous campaigns this term, though, despite finding the net on 23 occasions in all competitions.

Ronaldo's personal slump has coincided with Madrid's struggles under Zinedine Zidane, with the reigning European champions sitting 17 points adrift of league leaders Barcelona having been beaten in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals by Leganes.

That has led some to suggest Ronaldo is to blame for Madrid's problems, but Deco – a former international team-mate of the 33-year-old – does not agree.