Continuity the key for AC Milan, says Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso has no intention of rotating his squad for AC Milan's Europa League campaign as the Rossoneri look to finish the season strongly on all fronts.
Milan travel to Ludogorets in the first knockout stage of this season's competition after topping Group D ahead of AEK Athens, Rijeka and Austria Vienna.
However, after huge investment in pre-season, they are struggling to compete for the Scudetto in Serie A, Milan currently sitting seventh in the table – 25 points behind leaders Napoli.
Milan's stuttering start cost Vincenzo Montella his job, but results have improved since Gattuso replaced him.
In order to give Milan the best chance of winning a trophy this season – they are also in the last-four of the Coppa Italia – Gattuso believes stability in their starting XI is key.
"Now we are in a good moment and I want to give continuity to those who are doing better," he told a media conference.
"At the moment it could be said that I am showing that I do not trust those who are playing less, but it is not so.
"The fact that I am rotating a little is because I see fast recoveries during the week and I do not see tiredness.
"The time will come for the others."
"Forza lotta, vincerai, non ti lasceremo mai"— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 14, 2018
No matter where we are, our fans are always by our side!
Questa è stata l'accoglienza di Razgrad ai rossoneri! #LUDACM pic.twitter.com/WqyHKEKiLe
Gattuso is confident the Milan side that will take to the field against Ludogorets on Thursday will look a lot different to the one that last featured in the competition in December.
"We have done so much work from December 7 until today, we have certainly got better," he added.
"I would say we are a different team now because we improved our physical condition and managed to change our mentality.
"But we cannot afford any mistakes. In the league we still see a ranking that is not beautiful. But now we have the mentality of a team that knows what it wants. We have improved this.
"I'm proud of what I am doing and I'm happy with these guys. They are also giving me more, I see that they listen and believe in what they are told."
