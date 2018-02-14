Cech pays tribute to Mason after injury-enforced retirement

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has paid tribute to Ryan Mason after the Hull City midfielder was forced to retire from football due to injury.

Mason suffered a skull fracture during a collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill in a match last January and the former Tottenham player, who has not played since, confirmed his retirement on Tuesday.

Cech has worn protective headwear during games ever since he sustained a similar injury after colliding with Stephen Hunt during a Premier League match between Chelsea and Reading in 2006.

The veteran goalkeeper has supported Mason throughout his attempt to return to the pitch and Cech paid tribute to the 26-year-old via social media.

"Yesterday was a sad day for one incredible young man," Cech wrote on Twitter. "Ryan Mason.

"Although his story didn't finish with ultimate happy ending, his determination, attitude and bravery he's shown during his recovery is something to be admired and an inspiration for others!

"All the best Ryan."

Mason won a single cap for England, against Italy in 2015, and made 70 appearances for Tottenham, where he had come through the youth system, before joining Hull.