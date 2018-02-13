Related

Article

We thought he was the one – Mason retirement saddens former Tottenham coach Ferdinand

13 February 2018 16:56

Former Tottenham coach Les Ferdinand was saddened by the news of Ryan Mason's retirement from football.

Hull City midfielder Mason suffered a fractured skull in an FA Cup match against Chelsea last January and confirmed on Tuesday that he has been advised by specialists not to return to playing.

The 26-year-old, who said he felt "lucky to be alive" after the incident, had hoped to resume his career but said in a statement he was left with no option but to retire "due to the risks involved given the nature of my injury".

Former England and Spurs striker Ferdinand, who was a coach at White Hart Lane for six years before becoming QPR director of football in 2014, felt Mason had the potential to become an excellent player.

"It's a real disappointment for him. He was a talented boy," Ferdinand, speaking ahead of the London Football Awards, told Omnisport.

"When we were at Spurs, we thought he was the one that was really going to scoot on and be everything we thought he had the ability to be.

"It just goes to show, you find yourself fortunate in this game because sometimes you can have a career... I retired when I was nearly 40 and then there are some people that have injuries in their early 20s and are never able to play again.

"I'm really sad for him, it's disappointing news, disappointing for me to find out that he had to retire. It was a horrible clash but I thought he would come back from it. That's sad news because you hate to hear of someone retiring early from football."

 

Ferdinand was speaking after the QPR in the Community Trust was nominated for the LFA's Community Project of the Year award, after their work to host the 'Game4Grenfell' match in support of those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire last June.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 13 February

23:31 Kane makes Champions League history with Juventus strike
23:16 Kompany hails Manchester City character in Basel romp
22:36 Basel 0 Manchester City 4: Guardiola´s men roll Swiss champions
22:36 Juventus 2 Tottenham 2: Eriksen completes comeback to give Spurs the edge
22:12 AFC Champions League Review: Thriller in Melbourne, CSL sides shine
20:49 Klopp dismisses 2005 talk as Liverpool prepare for Porto
19:56 Ronaldo demands backing from Madrid fans against PSG
19:24 Skriniar open to Inter exit after ´incredible offer´ rejected in January
19:11 Bennell guilty of multiple sex assaults against youth footballers
18:16 Clyne back in Liverpool training and joins squad for Porto trip
17:11 Being benched ´does not bother´ Tosun as striker focuses on fitness
16:56 We thought he was the one – Mason retirement saddens former Tottenham coach Ferdinand
16:30 Sarri or Allegri ´wouldn´t be bad´ as Italy coach, says Costacurta
16:16 Kane gets battered! Spurs stars turned into pancake art
15:15 Lacazette to miss crucial six weeks after knee operation
14:45 West Brom respond to Premier League woes by sacking chairman and CEO
14:45 Guti can be future Madrid boss, says Zidane
14:19 Ronaldo v Neymar? It´s Real Madrid v PSG! - Zidane
12:42 Mason had ´no option´ but to retire
12:39 Bayern Munich in youth development link-up with FC Dallas
12:07 Coutinho relishing union with ´best in the world´ Messi
11:41 Ryan Mason retires from football due to head injury
10:42 Man City have no weaknesses - Wicky needs Basel to be ´perfect´
10:00 Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Who has the best attack? The Champions League debate
10:00 Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Ronaldo versus Neymar in 2017-18
09:52 Morata regrets trying to play through pain
09:00 Man City tackle Basel curse, Spurs face daunting Juventus defence – Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar in but will Ronaldo make our combined XI?
09:00 Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Valentine´s Day defeat could spell the end for Zizou
08:35 Barcelona, Real Madrid are Champions League favourites – Laudrup
07:00 Messi can´t be stopped, says Morata
04:24 Van Dijk will only get better at Liverpool, says Karius
02:54 Rakitic: Messi can turn a game in a second, he´s the best in history
01:44 Kane on same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar – Chiellini
01:18 Guti: I want to see Neymar join Ronaldo at Real Madrid
00:53 Battle-hardened Giroud boosts Conte and Chelsea
00:01 We are Chelsea, we are the champions - Hazard defiant after West Brom win

Monday 12 February

23:00 Chelsea 3 West Brom 0: Hazard inspires victory for stumbling champions
22:46 AFC Champions League Review: Sneijder´s Al Gharafa defeated as Lokomotiv hit five
20:42 Higuain, of course! - Allegri backs his man over Spurs´ Kane
20:27 Kompany: Manchester City ready to mature on European stage
19:53 Kane relishing reunion with a crunching Chiellini
19:52 Sane gives Manchester City pleasant Champions League surprise
19:24 Spurs´ dream is to reach Juventus´ level - Pochettino
19:10 Recovering Dybala misses out on Juve´s Champions League squad
18:21 Kick It Out slams ´unacceptable´ booking of Balotelli for reporting racist abuse
17:43 Wanda Metropolitano to host Barca-Sevilla Copa final
17:35 Spurs star Kane released by Arsenal for being ´chubby´
17:13 Juventus ´pianist´ Pjanic turned down Spurs and Arsenal
16:09 Real Madrid have become complacent, says Victor
14:41 A frosty reception: Ostersunds prepare wintry welcome for Arsenal
14:03 Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash
13:44 Cavani eyes scissor-kick goal in Champions League final
13:21 Manchester City´s €878m squad the most expensive in history
12:46 Man City target Mahrez made a mistake, says Puel
12:10 UEFA orders Anderlecht to refund Bayern Munich fans
11:12 Cavani expecting red-hot Ronaldo in Champions League showdown
11:05 Mata: Manchester United raging after Newcastle loss
09:45 Wenger prepared to name strongest team in Europa League knockouts
09:20 Vidal eyes new Bayern contract despite transfer talk
09:15 Neville brands Smalling, Jones form ´a disaster´ for Manchester United
05:52 No ´magic formula´ to stop Neymar, says Carvajal
04:33 Aubameyang arrival hurt Lacazette´s confidence – Wenger
03:37 If Ronaldo wasn´t happy at Madrid, he wouldn´t be here – Marcelo
02:05 Dybala one of the best in the world, says Spurs boss Pochettino
01:38 Marcelo: Neymar will join Real Madrid
00:38 Conte praises ´fantastic´ Luis Enrique
00:15 Rangnick rules out Werner exit amid Real Madrid links
00:12 Conte: I´m a disaster in the transfer market

Facebook

18+ GambleAware